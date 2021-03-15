  1. Home
  Sachin Waze's brother files habeas corpus plea; calls super cop's arrest by NIA 'illegal'

News Network
March 15, 2021

Mumbai, Mar 15: Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze’s brother Sudharm Waze today filed a habeas corpus petition before Bombay high court, alleging that former’s arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is illegal.

He alleged that super cop Waze was “made a scapegoat by certain political powers’’ by using Vimla Hiren, widow of Mansukh Hiren whose whose body was found is Kalwa creek days after his Scorpio was found parked suspiciously late night outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month.

Waze alleged that by the “illegal arrest’’ the agency intends to “target someone else.’’

His petition alleged that the acts of NIA “make it evident that they are acting with malafide intentions and ulterior motives only so as to tarnish the name, image and reputation of the Petitioner's brother for reasons best known to them.”

The NIA arrested Waze in connection with a “suspected offence’’ of a “suspicious four-wheeler parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai opposite Shikhar Kunj building’’ from which “a threatening note and 20 sticks of gelatin were recovered.’’ The information, said the NIA, was received from a security officer of Antilla, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, about the suspiciously parked vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio. It was later seized.

The habeas corpus (produce the body) is a plea to direct NIA to produce Waze before the HC and set him free.

The petition says that a FIR by Vimla Hiren, registered by the anti terrorism squad (ATS) Mumbai on March 7 against unknown persons made “false, frivolous and concocted allegations’’ against Sachin Waze, blaming him “baselessly’’ for Hiren’s death. It said, “surprisingly the very next day, on March 8, an FIR’’ was registered by the NIA, Mumbai against unknown persons.

The petition says after Hiren’s FIR the “entire media fraternity and society started targeting’’ Waze as “they wanted a scapegoat to pin this entire conspiracy on.’’

The NIA special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves had on Sunday sought Waze’s remand after citing three witness statements which were for the Judge’s eyes only.

Waze’s counsel Sudeep Pasbola had argued that the Remand application was bereft of any allegations against the arrested cop and neither was he named in the FIR.

On Monday, Waze’s advocate Sunny Punamiya in the petition before the HC said the points seeking to made are that Waze “has been wrongfully arrested without any 41(A) notice, without providing the copy of the FIR, without explaining the reasons of arrest, without informing the Petitioner and many other lapses which is an absolute violation of the provisions laid down in the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 and innumerable judgements passed by the Supreme Court.’’

“The haste in which the Petitioner's brother was arrested clearly shows some ulterior motives and huge political influence and interference with the sole intent to use the Petitioner's brother as a scapegoat to further certain political agendas of some big interested parties. The Petitioner's fundamental rights have been severely violated and the Petitioner fears for brothers’ life and limb as the Respondent officers can go to any extent to extract an illegal and false confession from the Petitioner's brother. The Petitioner's brother had even sent a whatsapp message to his near and dear ones right before his arrest that he may be trapped by his fellow officers and this time he may not survive this ordeal,’’ said the petition.

The petition said, his brother “is being subjected to wrongful and illegal detention and is being held in custody.’’ He questioned the NIA and alleged the agency was “willfully and intentionally disobeying the due process of law’’ and “acting arbitrarily’’ to “jeopardize the legitimate and legal rights of the Petitioner's brother without providing sufficient cause.”

It said Waze has no intention of absconding and had cooperated with the NIA who interrogated for 10 hours before his arrest.

Waze has been a police officer with Mumbai police for the last 17 years and is “a respectable and law abiding citizen of India and is wrongfully arrested by the NIA on March 13.’’ and now in its custody.

On Sunday too, Pasbola had sought a copy of the remand plea and raised objections to the “illegal” arrest invoking provision of section 45(2) of Criminal Procedure Code which provides the state to protect its forces engaged in maintaining public order from arrest for official actions. The special Trial court is to hear these applications on Monday evening.

March 8,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 8: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, who had earlier said that the State Budget will be beneficial for women, today announced a slew of measures and allocations for the empowerment and safety of women.

Here are the new announcements

1. CM Yediyurappa announced a discounted bus pass for women working in garment factories. Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

2. Brick and mortar and e-markets for products made by women entrepreneurs in major cities of the state has been proposed in the Budget. The CM also proposed to showcase unique products made by women to be exhibited for a week in these platforms.

3. Women and Children's Budget will be implemented under Panchayat Raj. The chief minister announced that the safe city project will gather pace. He also said that 7,500 CCTV cameras will be installed in Bengaluru. Tech-based e-beat will be implemented during night hours to ensure women's safety.

4. Excellence centres with the help of NIMHANS and NLSIU will be set up to help women who are subjected to harassment and abuse.

5. Elevate Women programme at a cost of Rs 5 crore to assist women entrepreneurs will be implemented, said the chief minister. He added that to strengthen SHGs, a Self Help Group policy will be formulated. Women safety and empowerment campaign will also be carried out.

6. The state government is set to upgrade Anganwadis to Shishu Palana Kendra to help women, said the chief minister.

7. Women entrepreneurs in the service sector can now avail up to Rs 2 crore loan at four per cent interest.

8. The chief minister said that at least 6,000 micro-enterprises under Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to generate employment for 60,000 women. Branding and online market assistance for such enterprises will be given to women, the CM added.

March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has rekindled the debate on chief minister post’s in Karnataka by stating that Dr C N Ashwath Narayan is fit to lead the state.

Mr Gowda was speaking after launching the Mahashivarathri Utsav organized by the Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Foundation, at Malleswaram in Bengaluru last night.

“Let Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan who is making honest and good efforts become a Chief Minister soon,” wished Mr Gowda.

“Ashwath Narayan is not a person who just speaks, but he is the person who gives you results. He is a person who shows off or shouts. His good works are proof of this. He is going to become much busier in the coming days,” he added.  

Padmshri award-winning sports person Venkatesh and retired police officer B K Shivaram were felicitated on the occasion.

March 7,2021

Kolkata, Mar 7: Actor Mithun Chakraborty ended days and weeks of speculation today by finally joining the BJP at a massive rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the Bengal election. One of Bengal's most beloved actors, "Mithun-da" delivered all the punchlines that could thrill the giant crowd waiting for PM Modi at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground.

"I am proud to be a Bengali. I know you love my dialogues," he said, and went on to recite some of his most famous one-liners.

"Marbo ekhaney...lash porbay shoshaney ('i will thrash you here. Your body will be found at the crematorium ," he said, reciting one from his 2006 hit film, "MLA fatakeshto".

"Here is my new dialogue. Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a pure cobra, one strike and you become a photograph." His audience cheered wildly.

In a Kurta, cap and sunglasses, the national award winner accepted the BJP flag and waved to the crowd.

It was like a dream come true, he said. "The Prime Minister of the world's biggest democracy. And I will share the stage with him. I had never dreamt of being a part of such a huge rally. I wished to work for the poorer sections of our society, and that wish will now be fulfilled."

The 70-year-old actor and former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member has a huge fan-following in Bengal. Lately, he has been seen in popular dance reality shows; in Bollywood, his popularity peaked during his days as a dancer actor in blockbusters like "Disco Dancer".

Ever since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Mithun Chakraborty at his bungalow in Mumbai on 16 February, there had been speculation the actor may join BJP and become its face for Chief Minister in the Bengal Assembly election starting later this month. Whether he is or not, the actor is among the important faces the BJP will pitch in its campaign to oust Mamata Banerjee in Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty quit the Trinamool within two years of his Rajya Sabha nomination after he was named in the Saradha chit fund case. He was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on ₹ 1.2 crore he had received from the group as fee for becoming brand ambassador of a TV news channel the Saradha group financed.

He returned the money and quit the Rajya Sabha as well as the Trinamool Congress pleading poor health.

