  2. ‘Saffronisation of Dalits a major cause of concern’

April 10, 2022

Dalits continue to be a divided lot and the recent Uttar Pradesh election result has shown their "saffronisation with their identity being subsumed as Hindus", Congress' national coordinator for the SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Departments K Raju said, terming it as a cause of concern.

He also called upon various Dalit organisations to unite and emerge as a consolidated force to espouse the cause of the community and ensure their rightful and equitable claim in various fields.

"Dalits are not a consolidated force and have got fragmented. Dalits, who once had common energy to fight, are today holding fresh aspirations as they have become educated. Now, the divisive narrative has also come in and is fragmenting them as a block," he told PTI in an interview.

He noted that Dalits should realise that it is in their interest that they should be seen as one group for political parties to realise their worth.

"I strongly advocate that various Dalit groups should merge and come out as a strong political power," Raju said noting that Dalits comprise of 25 percent the population.

"If there is awareness among Dalits, they can tilt the verdict in any election. If they become united and one, they can realise their goals better," the Congress leader said, adding that they should learn from the upper castes and should take up their cause with equal force.

"There has been saffronisation of Dalits and this has been brought out in Uttar Pradesh elections. The identity of Dalits has subsumed as a Hindu today. But, Dalits will realise this one day and will have to answer. Today Dalits are under a spell of Hindutva, which is not good for society," he also said.

Asked what went wrong in Punjab, where the Congress projected Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as chief ministerial candidate but lost badly, the Congress leader said the four years before the Channi government had not met the aspirations of Dalits.

The Congress won 21 out of 34 SC constituencies and a lot of hopes were generated among the Dalits, but unfortunately that has not happened, he said.

"Just announcing a Dalit chief minister alone is not enough, the party's narrative for Dalits has to be demonstrated. Dalits are not to be taken for granted over such symbolic things. A sustained approach to meet their aspirations need to be in place," he noted.

The former bureaucrat said the battles for realising the vision of Dalits need to be understood by the community.

The clear message is that each of these things need to be fought through, then only Dalits will be able to realise their vision, whether it is what they are entitled to and what is written for them in the Constitution, he said.

"The battles need to be fought and when these battles are taken to the road, then political parties will come in their support," he said.

He also observed that reservation is only a small portion of the solution to Dalits' problems, but they continue to only fight for a small portion of the cake because vested interests have made Dalit societies fight amongst themselves.

Raju has edited a book entitled "The Dalit Truth: The Battles For Realizing Ambedkar's Vision", a collection of essays that reflects the multitude of Dalit truths and their battles against the lies perpetrated by the caste system.

The book by the former IAS officer and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi was launched by the former Congress president on Saturday.

Raju said when he looked at Dalit issues cutting across various fields, whether politics, employment, access to justice and development, despite the promise of equality or fair play, the community is suffering on account of "lies of the caste system" and this forms the main theme of this book.

"Unless we understand what are the lies of the caste system, we will not be able to understand the Dalit truth," he claimed.

Asked about the recent Uttar Pradesh elections, he said it was a binary, but the efforts of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will not go waste and things will be different in the coming days when parliamentary elections are held.

He claimed that the track record for the Congress towards Dalits is unparalleled and no party can claim the transformatory changes that the Congress has brought about.

The Congress leader said across the country, whenever there are atrocities against Dalits, non-Dalits should espouse their cause.

He also suggested that Dalits should understand very clearly what is the agenda of various political parties.

April 3,2022

Colombo, Apr 3: The Sri Lankan government on Sunday blocked social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after declaring a nationwide public emergency and imposing a 36-hour curfew ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

The move is aimed at preventing masses from gathering in Colombo to protest the government’s failure to provide relief to the public suffering from shortages of food, essentials, fuel and medicine amidst hours-long power cuts, the Colombo Page newspaper reported.

NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet, confirmed the restriction of multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber and YouTube in Sri Lanka after midnight on Sunday.

NetBlocks reported that real-time network data collected from over 100 vantage points across Sri Lanka show the restrictions coming into effect across multiple providers from midnight.

Metrics corroborate user reports of service unavailability across the country, showing that all of Sri Lanka’s major network operators including Dialog, Sri Lanka Telecom, Mobitel, Hutch are covered by the measure, the report said.

Fully or partially impacted social media and messaging platforms include Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TokTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger, it said.

Earlier, NetBlocks tracked a significant decline in connectivity levels on internet provider Dialog from March 29, coinciding with the onset of the protests.

The island nation braced for country-wide protests on Sunday against the government’s poor handling of the ongoing economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials. The imposition of a curfew would prevent citizens from holding protests.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1.

The government also imposed a 36-hour curfew with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4).

A Sri Lankan man on Saturday alleged that his son, who is a social media activist, has been abducted by the police. Anurudda Bandara’s father said his son was taken away by someone from the north Colombo police station of Modera on Friday night.

According to the police, he was wanted to be questioned about his social media activities. On Sunday, he was released on bail.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waning. 

April 2,2022

In a shocking development, Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the drugs-on-cruise case involving the Narcotics Control Bureau raid on Cordelia cruise liner, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday evening.

The case pertains to a drug bust in which a total of 20 persons were arrested in the intervening hours of October 2 and 3, 2021. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also arrested in connection with the case from the cruise liner. 

Sail, in his early forties, died at his residence in Mahul of Chembur. 

Sail was the personal bodyguard of independent witness KP Gosavi, who claims to be a private detective and is currently behind bars. Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan led to a furore. Initially, it appeared that Gosavi was an officer, however, later NCB denied it and revealed that he was a witness. 

Prabhakar Sail’s allegation

In October last year, Sail stunned everyone by alleging the exchange of a huge volume of money involving officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau including its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. 

Sail, in his affidavit, had alleged that he heard Gosavi speak with one Sam D’Souza about one Rs. 18 crore deal of which Rs. 8 crore was meant to be paid to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. According to Sail’s affidavit, he was present in the car when Gosavi spoke to D’Souza.

Sail had alleged that Gosavi held a meeting with D’Souza and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani in a car the same evening. Sail had gone on to add that he received the cash from Gosavi and personally delivered it to D’Souza.

Sail, one of the nine witnesses whose names were later released by the NCB, had said that he feared for his life after Gosavi went missing. This, according to him, was the reason why he decided to file an affidavit.

The affidavit had read, “On 1st October 2021, at about 9.45 PM, he (Gosavi) called me and said that I should be ready by 7.30 AM and that he has left. On 2nd October 2021, at about 7.35 Kiran Gosavi called me and said that he had transferred Rs. 500 to my gpay account and told me that he is sending me a location on WhatsApp and told me to come to that location.”

“I reached CST station at 8.45 PM and when I saw the location at WhatsApp, it was shown as NCB office. I reached there by taxi and saw white Innova car MH-12 GJ-3000 parked opposite NCB office, I asked the driver Vijay Suryavanshi as to where is KP Gosavi. He told me that KP Gosavi is in NCB office and he is in a meeting with NCB officials.”

He had continued, “I was with the driver at about 10 AM. Kiran Gosavi called the driver and came down with NCB officer for NCB office. Kiran Gosavi and the said officer left in the said Innova and instructed me to wait there itself. (sic)

“At about 10.30 pm I was called (by) KP Gosavi in the boarding area and I saw Aryan Khan in one of the cabins at the cruise boarding area. I saw one girl, Munmun Dhamecha and few others with NCB officials.”

“Till such time we reached Lower Parel KP Gosavi was talking to Sam on the phone and stated that you put a bomb of 25 crores and let’s settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede,” Sail had concluded.

Wankhede had denied allegations made by Sail.

The Mumbai Police later formed a four-member team to investigate sensational claims made by NCB witness Prabhaakr Sail. It was only after Sail’s claims that the NCB was forced to remove Sameer Wankhede from the case’s investigation.

Interestingly, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had also accused Wankhede of indulging in extortion as he raised questions on the latter’s mysterious trips to the Maldives and Dubai in the past.

Malik was later arrested by another central government agency, the Enforcement Directorate.

Aryan Khan was arrested with seven others from a Goa-bound cruise ship by the NCB. He had to spend nearly a month in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail until the Bombay High Court granted him bail.

April 6,2022

muskankhan.jpg

Mandya, Apr 6: Distancing himself from the video statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, praising Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for defending their hijab, her father on Wednesday termed the comments of the terror outfit's leader as "wrong" and said he and his family were living peacefully in India.

Noting that such incidents are disturbing the peace of the family, he said the police and state government can initiate an inquiry to ascertain the truth.

"We don't know anything about it (video), we don't know who he is. I saw him today for the first time. He has said something in Arabic.....We are all living here with love and trust like brothers," Mohammad Hussain Khan told reporters in response to a question on Zawahiri's video.

Queried on Zawahiri praising Muskan, he said, "People say whatever they want....this is unnecessarily causing trouble. We are living peacefully in our country, we don't want him to talk about us, as he is not related to us... it is wrong, it is an attempt to create division among us."

In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri also reads out a poem, which he says he wrote for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".

Asked about demands from a section of people for an inquiry to find any links, Khan said let it be done, there is law, police and government for it. 

Reacting to the video release, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, it proves the involvement of "unseen hands" behind the row.

He said the Home and Police department officials are keeping a watch on developments and tracking things in this connection. At the peak of the hijab row in February, Muskan Khan, a second-year BCom student in Mandya was heckled by a group of students, wearing a saffron shawl, for entering the college with a hijab.

As they shouted "Jai Shri Ram", Muskan retorted by raising the slogan of "Allah-hu-Akbar." Following this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control. 

