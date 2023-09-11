  1. Home
  2. Saud Arabia is India’s closest partner; this bond is crucial for global stability: PM Modi

Saud Arabia is India’s closest partner; this bond is crucial for global stability: PM Modi

News Network
September 11, 2023

indoarab.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 11: Trade, economy, defence, and cultural cooperation were the main topics of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud during the latter's State visit today.

During the high-profile meeting today at Delhi's Hyderabad House, the two leaders co-chaired the first leaders' meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, a bilateral agreement between India and Saudi Arabia signed by the two nations in Riyadh in 2019.

"For India, Saudi Arabia counts as one of its closest and biggest strategic partners," PM Modi said. "India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world."

"We are adding a new dimension to our ties in tune with changing times. We have identified several initiatives to take our close partnership to the next level," he added.

The leaders assessed the progress of the two ministerial committees of the Strategic Partnership Council, namely the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation Committee and the Economy and Investments Cooperation Committee. They also discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade, economy, culture, and people-to-people ties. Additionally, they discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prince Salman's 2nd State Visit

The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am, ahead of his meeting with PM Modi at 11 am.

"I am very glad to be here in India. I want to congratulate India for the G20 Summit," the Crown Prince said. 

After concluding his engagements with PM Modi and other dignitaries, Prince Salman will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6:30 PM before departing from New Delhi at 8:30 PM.

This is Prince Salman's second State visit to India.

During the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi, Saudi Arabia was one of the signatories to the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The initiative, seen by many as a potential alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, was jointly announced by PM Modi and the leaders of the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"Yesterday, we took a decision to start a historic economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe. This corridor will not only connect two countries but also help in providing economic growth, and digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe," PM Modi said. 

Once completed, the project can serve as a modern-day Silk Road that functioned as the central trade route facilitating economic partnerships, political alliances, and cultural integration across continents. 

Prime Minister Modi also cited Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030' initiative, an all-encompassing nationwide reform programme launched in 2016 for the economic, cultural and architectural development of the Middle Eastern country.

"Under your leadership and Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has seen tremendous economic growth and I congratulate you for that," PM Modi said. 

India-Saudi Arabia Ties

India and Saudi Arabia have a long history of cordial and cooperative relations, with extensive people-to-people ties. According to government data, bilateral trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of USD 52.75 billion in fiscal year 2022-23.

PM Modi during his 2019 visit to Riyadh had said that India and Saudi Arabia have a Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) that meets regularly and that the two countries have identified a number of areas of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of defence and security.

The two economic powerhouses are also major trading partners. India is Saudi Arabia's second-largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-largest. The two countries have a strong partnership in the energy sector, with India importing a significant amount of oil from Saudi Arabia.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2023

indoarab.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 11: Trade, economy, defence, and cultural cooperation were the main topics of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud during the latter's State visit today.

During the high-profile meeting today at Delhi's Hyderabad House, the two leaders co-chaired the first leaders' meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, a bilateral agreement between India and Saudi Arabia signed by the two nations in Riyadh in 2019.

"For India, Saudi Arabia counts as one of its closest and biggest strategic partners," PM Modi said. "India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world."

"We are adding a new dimension to our ties in tune with changing times. We have identified several initiatives to take our close partnership to the next level," he added.

The leaders assessed the progress of the two ministerial committees of the Strategic Partnership Council, namely the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation Committee and the Economy and Investments Cooperation Committee. They also discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade, economy, culture, and people-to-people ties. Additionally, they discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prince Salman's 2nd State Visit

The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am, ahead of his meeting with PM Modi at 11 am.

"I am very glad to be here in India. I want to congratulate India for the G20 Summit," the Crown Prince said. 

After concluding his engagements with PM Modi and other dignitaries, Prince Salman will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6:30 PM before departing from New Delhi at 8:30 PM.

This is Prince Salman's second State visit to India.

During the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi, Saudi Arabia was one of the signatories to the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The initiative, seen by many as a potential alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, was jointly announced by PM Modi and the leaders of the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"Yesterday, we took a decision to start a historic economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe. This corridor will not only connect two countries but also help in providing economic growth, and digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe," PM Modi said. 

Once completed, the project can serve as a modern-day Silk Road that functioned as the central trade route facilitating economic partnerships, political alliances, and cultural integration across continents. 

Prime Minister Modi also cited Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030' initiative, an all-encompassing nationwide reform programme launched in 2016 for the economic, cultural and architectural development of the Middle Eastern country.

"Under your leadership and Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has seen tremendous economic growth and I congratulate you for that," PM Modi said. 

India-Saudi Arabia Ties

India and Saudi Arabia have a long history of cordial and cooperative relations, with extensive people-to-people ties. According to government data, bilateral trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of USD 52.75 billion in fiscal year 2022-23.

PM Modi during his 2019 visit to Riyadh had said that India and Saudi Arabia have a Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) that meets regularly and that the two countries have identified a number of areas of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of defence and security.

The two economic powerhouses are also major trading partners. India is Saudi Arabia's second-largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-largest. The two countries have a strong partnership in the energy sector, with India importing a significant amount of oil from Saudi Arabia.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 30,2023

GL.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 30: The Congress-ruled Karnataka government rolled out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today i.e. on 30 August. This scheme is part of one among the five poll promises made by the party during its election campaign. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the launch of the scheme transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT). 

The scheme was out at a public function in Mysuru in the presence of state Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge among other senior leaders of the party.

While addressing the event, the Congress MP said, “Before the elections, Congress party had made five promises to Karnataka. We had said that when Congress party and its leaders say something, they do it. Today, when we clicked on the tablet, crores of women received ₹2000 directly into their bank accounts."

Key points

1. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

2. Under the scheme, the state government will provide ₹2000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL familes. For this scheme, Karnataka has allocated a substantial ₹32,000 crore annually to support this scheme.

3. Women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards are eligible for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. Only one woman in a family will be the beneficiary of this scheme.

4. With the launch of the scheme, it is offering a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 to about 1.1 crore women who are heads of their households.

5. According to KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, it will be the "world's largest-ever welfare scheme for women". "Through this revolutionary scheme, the Karnataka government led by Siddaramiah will be distributing ₹2000 to 1.28 crore women. When Women are empowered-India is stronger," he said in a post on X.

6. Women government employees taxpayers and families whose husbands pay income tax or file GST returns are not eligible for the scheme.

7. The objective of this project is to achieve gender balance cultivating financial support to housewives who are eligible for household duties.

8. The Women head of the families who has Above Poverty Line card (APL)/Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Antyodaya card and Bank linked Aadhaar card, Bank details, Aadhaar-linked phone number. If someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, then they can produce a passbook

9. Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme can be done both online and offline. For online registration, one can visit to portal.

10. Congress during its poll campaign in Karnataka this year had announced the five main guarantees to the people of Karnataka. The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Meanwhile, the fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Youth Fund) which promises to give ₹3000 and ₹1,500 a month to the unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, who failed to get a job even after six months of clearing the exam in the 2022-23 academic year will be launched in December, officials said 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

MP.jpg

Bhopal, Aug 28: A Dalit teenage Dalit boy was beaten to death, and his mother was subjected to public humiliation by a mob numbering in the hundreds in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The attack was prompted by a sexual harassment case that had been filed by the victim's sister in 2019. Tragically, the young man's sister was also assaulted when she attempted to shield her family from the aggressors.

Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. Eight people have been arrested, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey.

According to the 18-year-old victim's sister, pressure was being exerted on her to withdraw her case, ultimately leading to the brutal attack on her family.

"They thrashed him a lot. He couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped. Then the cops arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," said the young man's mother.

She said the mob also ransacked and vandalized their home. "None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken," she wept.

Then they went to another house in search of her other two sons.

The victim's aunt said a mob barged into her house too and threatened her husband and children. "They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she claimed.

The situation remains tense in the village with heavy police force deployed after the incident.

The victim's family performed his final rites after the district collector assured them of help under government schemes and informed them of the arrests, police said.

In 2019, the victim's sister had filed a case against four men, accusing them of threatening and beating her. All four were arrested in the case that is now in the courts, said the police.

The incident triggered a political row in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Dalit and tribal oppression continued unabated in Madhya Pradesh, which is due for polls this yearend.

He claimed the state has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits and that "the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities."

State Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded financial assistance for the victim's family and claimed the accused had links with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh denied the allegations, claiming the crime was a fallout of a dispute. He accused the Congress of politicising the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.