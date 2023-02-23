  1. Home
  2. Saudi-bound AIE flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issue

News Network
February 24, 2023

An Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 168 passengers on board diverted to Thiruvananthapuram made due to technical issues, an Airline spokesperson said today.

News Network
February 17,2023

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."

The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.

News Network
February 16,2023

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Rama and Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.

He then asked the cheering crowd, "I want to ask the people of Yalaburga – whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?"

The BJP leader invoked the name of Anjaneya in Koppal district, which is believed to be 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom as mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The place is also believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman at Anjanadri – the hill of Hanuman's mother Anjana.

"Take oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here," the BJP leader said.

News Network
February 20,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The brutal murder of two young men at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru has shone light on sports tournaments sponsored by politicians. 

Bharath Kumar (23), an engineering graduate working for a private firm, and Prateek N (17), a PUC student, were fatally stabbed by a five-member gang during violence that erupted after a fight over car parking around 3.10 pm on February 17. 

Vinay, 27, the son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, his younger brother Anil, and three others had tried to drive into the Karnataka Public School playground where the cricket tournament was being played. Organisers and participants asked them not to park there. 

An argument ensued, and the crowd at the ground smashed the car and forced the group to leave. 

The brothers and their three friends, Trimurthy, Kori and Deepu, later got into a fight with local residents — Channappa, Kitty, Chikka Ramaiah and Nagaraju — who gave them an earful for causing disturbance. The group attacked them with pepper spray. They also pulled out cricket bats, wickets, hockey sticks, daggers and rods, and went on a  rampage. 

They attacked Kumar and Prateek, assuming that they were also part of the crowd as they wore T-shirts provided by the tournament organisers. Prateek was stabbed with a dagger that remained stuck in his private parts while Kumar was knifed in the lower abdomen. 

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural, said that the murders were "spontaneous" but they were investigating whether or not the victims were part of the crowd that had smashed the car. 

On Sunday, police shot Vinay and Trimurthy in the right leg after they allegedly tried to attack constables Qarar Hussain and Sunil Basagi with a knife and stones. Anil, Kori and Deepu remain at large. 

The tournament was sponsored by Dheeraj, a local BJP leader who aspires to contest the Assembly election from Doddaballapur. 

Following the murders, police have banned all sports tournaments sponsored by politicians until the elections get over. 

Vinay and Anil's mother Parvathamma was the president of Hulikunte gram panchayat. She was an independent but received support from the Congress party. 

Doddaballapur's Congress MLA, T Venkataramanaiah, said that the tournament's organisers hadn't taken permission from the school principal or the police. 

"They submitted a written request to the police, who acknowledged the letter but didn't give permission," he said.

"Had the organisers taken police permission, the cops would have provided security at the school ground and averted the fight over parking. These unfortunate murders over parking wouldn't have occurred." 

