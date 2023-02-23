Saudi-bound AIE flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issue

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Rama and Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.

He then asked the cheering crowd, "I want to ask the people of Yalaburga – whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?"

The BJP leader invoked the name of Anjaneya in Koppal district, which is believed to be 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom as mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The place is also believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman at Anjanadri – the hill of Hanuman's mother Anjana.

"Take oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here," the BJP leader said.