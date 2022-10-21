SC directs 3 states to take suo motu action against hate speech

  1. Home
October 21, 2022

New Delhi, Oct 21: Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the Supreme Court Friday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on hate speech, promptly registering criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

The apex court warned any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" will invite the court's contempt.

"The Constitution of India envisages a secular nation and fraternity among citizens assuring the dignity of the individual...The unity and integrity of the nation is one of the guiding principles enshrined in the preamble.

"There cannot be fraternity unless the members of the community from different religions are able to live in harmony. The petitioner points out despite various penal provisions, no action has been taken and there is a need to serve constitutional principles. We feel this court is charged with a duty to protect the fundamental rights and also protect and serve the constitution where the rule of law is maintained," the top court said.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the petition filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah.

The court said action must be taken against those making hate speech irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

"Respondents 2-4 (the three states) will file a response as to what action has been taken for the speech highlighted. They shall ensure that as and when any (hate) speech or action takes place without any complaint being filed, suo motu action is taken in such cases in future without waiting for complaints.

"Respondents will issue directions to their subordinates for appropriate action and such action will be taken irrespective of religion against the person who delivers such hate speech so that the secular character of this country as envisaged in the preamble is maintained," it said.

Abdullah has moved the top court also seeking direction to the Centre and states to initiate independent, credible and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speech across the country.

News Network
October 19,2022

Kalaburgi, Oct 19: The dead body of an elderly woman, who died after being abandoned at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburgi district, has been eaten away by the stray dogs. 

Hindu devotees visiting Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur - most of them from Maharashtra - abandon aged and mentally ill members of their family on the belief that they would be cured after a few days’ stay at the temple. The practice is in vogue for several years.

More than 100 such persons are staying at the pilgrimage centre. The taluk administration on Tuesday shifted around 25 of them to old age home. For the past two decades the temple trust has been performing last rites of the dead. 

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Girish Badole, who visited Ganagapur on Tuesday, said that aged persons are abandoned at the temple every full moon day. He said the officials of District Senior Citizens’ Welfare Department have been directed to register cases against persons abandoning elders at the temple.

Ganagapur police station sub-inspector Raju Rathod said that it was difficult to take action in such cases as the people leave their aged relatives at the temple during night. 

“We try to contact relatives if these abandoned senior citizens are able to provide their address and mobile number. Sometimes, these relatives will take them back home if they have recovered,” said Namdev Rathod, the executive officer of the temple.

The CEO directed the officials to install solar streetlights, provide drinking water and other facilities around the temple. He said the post mortem  has confirmed that dogs ate the dead body. 

Deputy Commissioner Yashwant Gurukar said that he has directed District Senior Citizens Welfare Department to conduct a survey in Ganagapur and shift such people to old age homes.

News Network
October 17,2022

New Delhi, Nov 17: Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 22 years, even as the scales were tilted heavily towards veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge against his younger rival Shashi Tharoor.

Among those who voted at various parts of the country included party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the two candidates among others.

“As per preliminary assessment, 9,497 out of 9,915 PCC delegates who are eligible to vote in the election cast their vote, accounting for 95.78 per cent of the total votes,” Congress’ Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry told a press conference after the conclusion of voting.

The counting of votes will be held on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters.

There was no adverse incident during Congress presidential polls, Mistry said, adding he has not received any complaints.

Sonia along with Priyanka came to the AICC headquarters to vote. As she moved into the polling booth, Sonia told reporters, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day."

While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was the first vote in AICC headquarters, others who voted there included Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh and senior leaders Janardhan Dwivedi and Salman Khurshid.

Kharge voted in Bengaluru while Tharoor voted in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also voted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the candidates wished each other the best. Tharoor telephoned Kharge in the morning to "reaffirm my respect for him and our shared devotion to the success of Congress." Kharge tweeted, "my best wishes to Shashi Tharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen Congress to build a stronger and better nation for the future generations."

After the voting, Tharoor tweeted, "My thanks to all the Congress colleagues, workers, delegates across the country who had the courage to participate, to campaign, to dream and to vote today -- whatever the result of this election, it is a victory for you!"

Senior leader Anand Sharma, who was among the 87 leaders who cast their votes at the AICC headquarters said it was a good start and expressed hope that there will be an election to the Congress Working Committee.

Asked about elections to the CWC, Mistry said AICC members will be elected and the new president will take a call on plenary session and next president will take a call on the election of CWC and CEA Members.

He said the party had started its exercise for presidential polls two years ago and it gathered momentum in the last six months.

"The entire process was completed in a democratic manner. Congress once again proven that there is an internal democracy within the party. Other political parties should also take lessons from this," he said.

He emphasised the election was conducted through a secret ballot. Fifty people, including Rahul, voted at the polling booth set up at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp in Karnataka's Bellary. 

News Network
October 20,2022

Sleeping for less than five hours in mid-to-late life is associated with the risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, a UK study has found.

Researchers from the University College London (UCL) in the UK found that people who reported getting five hours of sleep or less at age 50 were 20 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with a chronic disease.

They were also 40 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases over a follow-up period of 25 years, compared to those who slept for up to seven hours.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, also found that sleeping for five hours or less at the age of 50, 60, and 70 was linked to a 30 per cent to 40 per cent increased risk of multimorbidity, or being diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases, when compared with those who slept for up to seven hours.

"Multimorbidity is on the rise in high income countries and more than half of older adults now have at least two chronic diseases," said study lead author, Severine Sabia.

"This is proving to be a major challenge for public health, as multimorbidity is associated with high healthcare service use, hospitalisations and disability," Sabia said.

The researchers also found that sleep duration of five hours or less at age 50 was associated with 25 per cent increased risk of mortality over the follow-up period.

This can mainly be explained by the fact that short sleep duration increases the risk of chronic diseases that in turn increase the risk of death, they said.

"As people get older, their sleep habits and sleep structure change. However, it is recommended to sleep for 7 to 8 hours a night - as sleep durations above or below this have previously been associated with individual chronic diseases," said Sabia.

The researchers examined the relationship between how long each participant slept for, mortality and whether they were multimorbid – such as with heart disease, cancer or diabetes – over the course of 25 years.

The study analysed the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than 7,000 men and women at the ages of 50, 60 and 70, from the Whitehall II cohort study, which was conducted from 1985 to 1988 and examined the health of 10,308 civil servants aged 35 to 55, of whom two thirds were men and one third women.

"Our findings show that short sleep duration is also associated with multimorbidity. To ensure a better night's sleep, it is important to promote good sleep hygiene, such as making sure the bedroom is quiet, dark and a comfortable temperature before sleeping.

"It is also advised to remove electronic devices and avoid large meals before bedtime. Physical activity and exposure to light during the day might also promote good sleep," said Sabia.

As part of the study, researchers also assessed whether sleeping for a long duration, of nine hours or more, affected health outcomes. There was no clear association between long sleep durations at age 50 and multimorbidity in healthy people.

However, if a participant had already been diagnosed with a chronic condition, then long sleep duration was associated with around a 35 per cent increased risk of developing another illness.

Researchers believe this could be due to underlying health conditions impacting sleep.

The researchers noted that because the data used for the study was self-reported by the participants, it was likely to be subject to reporting bias, even though the findings were confirmed through electronic measurements of the sleep of 4,000 participants.

The research only involved members of the civil service, who were all employed when recruited to the study and likely to be healthier than the general population, they added.  

