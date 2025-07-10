  1. Home
  2. SC to hear plea seeking intervention to save NRI nurse on death row in Yemen

July 10, 2025

New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save an Indian nurse, who is likely to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder charges.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi listed the matter for hearing on July 14 after advocate Subhash Chandran KR said diplomatic channels need to be explored at the earliest.

He submitted that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under Sharia law can be explored.

The family of the deceased may pardon the Kerala nurse if blood money is paid, he submitted.

The bench asked the counsel to serve the copy of the petition to the Attorney General and sought his assistance.

Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. 

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023. She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The plea has been filed by an organisation "Save Nimisha Priya - International Action Council" which extends legal support to assist Nimishapriya.

The plea cited a media report that stated that the tentative date for execution of Nimishapriya has been fixed as July 16 by the Yemeni administration.

June 30,2025

An Indian-origin woman living near Toronto, Canada, has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing her experiences with subtle racism. Posting on Reddit, she recounted several incidents—such as having her ID double-checked at events, being met with skepticism at nail salons, and receiving cold stares at upscale restaurants—that made her feel out of place in her own community.

But it was a recent visit to a spa that pushed her to speak out. “The most recent thing was what made me write this post,” she began. “I was at a spa, and this white lady asked where I was from. I said India. Then she said, ‘Did you learn English after coming here? Your English is exactly like mine.’ I told her I’ve spoken English all my life, and she just stared at me until her pedicure was done and left. I didn’t even know how to react. It wasn’t aggressive, but it was so ignorant.”

She described the encounter as emotionally draining, adding, “Stuff like this happens too often, and it’s exhausting.”

The woman also touched on other common microaggressions: “And then there’s the classic... ‘You’re not like the other Indians’ just because I’m fair-skinned. How is that even a compliment?”

Her post resonated widely and drew mixed responses. Some users sympathized, sharing similar experiences. Others suggested the behavior stemmed more from ignorance than racism.

One commenter wrote, “The average American knows nothing about India except for what’s on TV, which is often stereotypical. Hence the amazement at our English prowess.”

Another offered a practical response: “If you want to push them into a corner, just ask them very politely, ‘I don’t understand, could you please elaborate?’ Then let them dig their own hole.”

Others emphasized discernment, noting the difference between racism and lack of cultural exposure. “Most people are just ignorant because of where and how they were raised. Educating them, when possible, is the best way—they’ll often appreciate it.”

June 27,2025

New Delhi, June 27: Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a potentially “very big” trade deal with India, weeks after closed-door negotiations between the two countries concluded in Washington.

Speaking at the Big Beautiful Event at the White House, Trump said, “We just signed with China yesterday. We have some great deals. One may be coming up with India — a very big one.” He added that the US would not pursue trade deals with every country, suggesting a selective, strategic approach.

The four-day negotiations focused on expanding market access, reducing tariffs, and addressing non-tariff barriers across industrial and agricultural sectors. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Ministry’s Rajesh Agrawal, while the US side was headed by officials from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Sources say the proposed deal aims to boost bilateral trade from $190 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that talks are ongoing to strike a “fair, equitable, and balanced” agreement. “PM Modi and President Trump met in February 2025 and agreed on the importance of a mutually beneficial trade pact,” he said.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick also indicated that the deal could be finalized soon, noting that both countries are finding common ground.

US-China Deal Also Signed

Trump also mentioned a new trade agreement with China, signed a day earlier, focused on accelerating rare earth shipments to the US. According to a White House official, the pact includes a framework tied to the Geneva agreement, following a period of heightened tensions and stalled trade between the two countries.

Agencies
July 1,2025

Tehran, July 1: Iran’s Judiciary has announced that the death toll from the recent Israeli military onslaught—backed by the United States—has risen to at least 935, including dozens of women and children.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir cited updated figures from the Forensic Medicine Organization, saying that the victims include 38 children and 102 women, several of whom were pregnant. The 12-day assault by the “illegitimate Zionist regime,” he said, constituted a clear act of aggression against a sovereign nation.

Jahangir highlighted that the attack on Tehran’s Evin Prison alone resulted in 79 deaths, including prisoners' family members, aid workers, and prison employees.

“The world saw who started this war. Iran was attacked in the middle of diplomatic negotiations and had every right to defend itself on the battlefield,” Jahangir said.

He accused both Israel and the United States of violating international law, particularly by targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—despite Iran being a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Jahangir warned that Iran remains vigilant and ready to deliver a “proportionate response” to any future aggression. He also accused foreign powers of attempting to stir unrest inside Iran by targeting key figures, including military commanders and scientists. However, he said that Iran's internal stability was preserved through national unity and swift action by authorities.

“Despite assassination campaigns and sabotage plots, the enemy failed to break Iran’s resilience. Under the guidance of Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, capable successors were quickly appointed and infiltration networks were dismantled,” he added.

The crisis escalated on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise military operation against Iran, killing numerous military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Days later, the US joined the assault by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites—a move Tehran labeled a serious breach of the UN Charter and the NPT.

In retaliation, Iran targeted strategic Israeli positions and struck the US-operated al-Udeid air base in Qatar.

By June 24, Iranian armed forces had carried out a series of retaliatory operations, ultimately forcing a halt to what Tehran called “illegal and unjustified aggression.”

