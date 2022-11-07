SC upholds 10% quota for EWS, says it does not violate Constitution

  1. Home
News Network
November 7, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court has upheld the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing for 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories. The beneficiaries can avail the quota for admission to central institutions and Central government jobs.

A five-judge constitution bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala, in a 4-1 verdict, held that the provisions of the concerned amendment is not in violation of the Constitution.

Reading out the verdict, Justice Maheshwari says that 103rd Constitutional amendment is valid and does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Justice Trivedi says that there is a need to revisit the reservation policy and it should have a time span. Justice Pardiwala, while holding the amendment valid, observed that reservation cannot go on indefinitely and agreed with Justice Trivedi on a need to re-examine the reservation policy.

However Justice Bhatt disagreed with the majority verdict and said leaving out the poor from SCs/STs/ OBCs from availing the reservation benefit under EWS category is discriminatory.

The 103rd Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament in January 2019.

While delivering the verdict on the validity of EWS quota, the bench had considered three broad questions:

Is quota based on economic criteria valid?

The Constitution does not talk about the concept of preferential treatment on the basis of a person’s economic status. The bench therefore mulled on:
•    >> Is reservation based on economic criteria is permitted by the Constitution?

•    >> Will it go against basic structure of Constitution, if allowed?

Is 103rd Amendment a breach on Constutuion?

•    >> The court examined possible breach of Constitution by the 103rd Amendment from two aspects:

•    >> Permitting the state to make special provisions in relation to admission to private unaided institutions

Excluding SEBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes)/OBCs (Other Backward Classes)/SCs(Scheduled Casts)/STs (Scheduled Tribes) from the scope of EWS reservation.

The 50% quota cap issue

The bench also considered if the 50% cap on reservation as fixed by it in the Indra Sawhney judgment is inviolable and cannot be breached.

The Centre's contention

•    >> Granting of 10% quota to the poor section will not impact other categories

•    >> It has approved creation of more than 2.1 lakh seats in central educational institutions to ensure that EWS quota didn’t impact SC/STs and OBCs

•    >> 103rd Amendment strengthened the basic structure of the Constitution by ensuring economic justice to its citizens

•    >> Upper limit on quota is not a "golden inviolable rule"

What petitioners said
•    >> Economic criteria could not be a basis for granting reservation

•    >> Granting quota to the forward class is a “fraud on the constitution” and amounted to stabbing its heart

What is the 103rd Amendment
•    >> The Bill was introduced in Parliament in January 2019, and subsequntly passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before getting the presidential assent.

•    >> It introduces 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission to Centre-run as well as private educational institutions (except for minority educational institutions)

•    >> It also provides for similar reservations for employment in Central Government jobs

•    >> Such reservations not mandatory in state govt-run institutions or state government jobs

•    >> Some states have voluntarily chosen to implement similar reservations

Who can avail EWS quota benefits
•    >> Persons with an annual gross household income of up to Rs 8 lakh

•    >> Excluded: Families owning over 5 acres of agricultural land, a house over 1,000 square feet, a plot of over 100-yards in a notified municipal area or over a 200-yards plot in a non-notified municipal area

•    >> Communities that already have reservations such as SCs, STs and the "non creamy layer" of OBCs

News Network
October 25,2022

whats.jpg

Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced a global outage from the UK to India, with users being not able to send and receive text and video messages for more than an hour.

The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that lasted over an hour. The resumption of service was confirmed by several users.

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

After the snag hit, WhatsApp said it is working to restore services.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around Whatsapp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.

On DownDetector, the WhatsApp service outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai faced service outages.

News Network
November 7,2022

photo.jpg

North Korea's military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to attack its rivals' air bases and warplanes and paralyse their operation command systems, showing Pyongyang's resolve to counter provocative US-South Korean military drills “more thoroughly and mercilessly.”

North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes last week, triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas, in response to massive US-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

US and South Korean officials strongly condemned the North's missile launches, saying their drills were defensive in nature.

“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People's Army are a clear answer of (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemies' provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them,” the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by state media.

It said its weapons tests involved ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads meant to launch strikes on enemy air bases; ground-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances; and strategic cruise missiles.

The North's military said it carried out an important test of a ballistic missile with a special functional warhead missioned with “paralysing the operation command system of the enemy.” It said it also launched super-large, multiple-launch missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.

It didn't specifically mention a reported launch Thursday of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at hitting the US mainland.

Almost all other North's missiles launched last week were likely short-range, many of them nuclear-capable weapons.

They place key military targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there in striking range.

“The KPA General Staff once again clarifies that it will continue to correspond with all the anti-(North Korea) war drills of the enemy with the sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures,” it said.

This year's “Vigilant Storm” air force drills between the United States and South Korea were the largest-ever for the annual fall maneuvers.

The drills involved 240 warplanes including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.

The allies were initially supposed to run the drills for five days ending on Friday, but extended the training by another day in reaction to the North's missile tests.

On Saturday, the final day of the air force exercises, the United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea in a display of strength against North Korea, the aircraft's first such flyover since December 2017.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the participation of the B-1Bs in the joint drills demonstrated the allies' readiness to “sternly respond” to North Korean provocations and the U.S. commitment to defend its ally with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.

Even before the “Vigilant Storm” drills, North Korea test-launched a slew of missiles in what it called simulated nuclear attacks on U.S. and South Korean targets in protests of its rivals' other sets of military exercises that involved a U.S. aircraft for the first time in five years.

Some experts say North Korea likely aims to use the US-South Korean military drills as a chance to modernise its nuclear arsenal and increase its leverage to wrest greater concessions from the United States in future dealings.

US and South Korean militaries have been expanding their regular military drills since the May inauguration of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has promised to take a tougher stance on North Korean provocations.

Some of the allies' drills had been previously downsized or cancelled to support now-stalled diplomacy on North Korea's nuclear programme and cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. 

News Network
October 25,2022

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Oct 25: The death of a 22-year-old man at Kukkehalli in Udupi district in September, which was suspected to be a suicide case, has now turned out to be a case of murder after a detailed police investigation. 

Police sources said the youth, Kritik J Salian, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area between Kukkehalli and Baje on September 14. A suicide note was also found and it was thought to be a case of suicide.

However, family members of the youth, who grew suspicious about the withdrawal of lakhs of rupees from his bank account, filed a complaint with the police. A detailed investigation by the police revealed that Salian was murdered and identified the accused as Dinesh Safaliga (44), a distant relative of the deceased. Safaliga, who was working in a hotel in Mumbai, had taken Rs 9 lakh at different times from Salian, but had failed to repay the amount.

The accused, who came to know that Salian was in love with a woman and was keen to marry her, allegedly hatched a plan to get rid of him. Safaliga prompted Salian to enact a suicide drama which would be shot on camera and sent to the woman for getting her consent for the marriage. The man asked Salian to write a suicide note and put it in his trouser pocket and brought him to a forest area at Kokkehalli near Baje. 

The accused lowered the noose from the branch of a tree and put the noose around Salian's neck. Stones were laid below to make the latter believe that it is a fake act. Once the noose was around Salian’s neck, the accused removed the stones leaving him to hang to death, the sources said.

The accused Dinesh Safaliga has been arrested. Hiriyadka police are conducting further investigations, sources said.

