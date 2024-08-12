  1. Home
Sebi's delay in Adani probe allowed Modi to navigate polls without addressing role in his friend’s illicit activities: Congress

August 12, 2024

New Delhi: Stepping up the attack over the Adani issue, the Congress on Monday pounded on the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi), alleging that the market regulator is seeking to project an “image of hyperactivity” following the new Hindenburg report on its chief Madhuri Buch, but reminded that what matters is actions not activities.

Rejecting the Sebi statement defending its action on Adani Group and giving a clean chit to its chief, the party demanded that the Supreme Court must transfer the investigation to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team “given the likelihood of Sebi’s compromise”.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh also reiterated the party’s demand for Buch’s resignation and a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). “At a minimum, the Sebi Chairperson must resign to restore Sebi’s integrity,” he said.

He said the Sebi response on the ongoing probe into Adani Group has “sought to project an image of hyperactivity” by referring to issuance of 100 summons, 1,100 letters and emails and examining documents running into 12,000 pages. “This must have been very exhausting, but it diverts attention from the core issues involved. Actions matter, not activities,” he said.

In a statement, he said the “illusion” that the Sebi Chairperson and her husband had separated their finances has been “shattered by the revelation” that after joining Sebi, she had transactions in the fund from her personal email account on February 25, 2018.

It is “shocking to discover” that the Sebi Chairperson and her husband invested in the same Bermuda and Mauritius-based offshore funds where Vinod Adani and his close associates, Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, also invested, he said, adding that both these funds were currently under Sebi investigation.

“Did the Sebi Chairperson recuse herself from the Adani investigations? Do these conflicts of interest explain the prolonged investigation, a delay that has benefited both Adani and the Prime Minister while damaging Sebi’s reputation? How can a match proceed if the umpire herself is compromised?” Ramesh said.

On SC’s March 2023 order to investigate the allegations of stock manipulation by Adani Group, he said the Sebi investigation remains incomplete . The fact is that Sebi’s seeming inability to close two of its 24 investigations against Adani Group has delayed the publication of its findings for over a year, he said.

This “delay conveniently” allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to navigate an entire general election without addressing his role in facilitating his “close friend’s illicit activities”, he alleged.

August 8,2024

Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, veteran Left leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister, died at his south Kolkata residence this morning. He was 80. He had been unwell for a while and had been suffering from respiratory problems that led to frequent hospitalisations. Last year, he had to be put on life support after he contracted pneumonia. But the veteran CPM leader made a comeback.

He is survived by his wife Meera and son Suchetan.

Mr Bhattacharjee, also a former member of the CPM's top decision-making body, Politburo, served as Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011, succeeding Jyoti Basu in the top post. Mr Bhattacharjee led the CPM into the 2011 state polls, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress posted a historic win, ending the 34-year Communist rule in the eastern state.

Known for his simple lifestyle, Mr Bhattacharjee breathed his last at the two-bedroom flat at Palm Avenue from where he once ran the state. His organs will be donated for medical research as per his wishes. His body will be kept in the CPM headquarters for his followers to pay respects and the last journey will take place tomorrow.

An alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata, Mr Bhattacharjee was a school teacher before he joined politics full-time. After serving as an MLA and a state minister, he was elevated to Deputy Chief Minister before Mr Basu stepped down in 2000. As Chief Minister, he led the CPM to Assembly poll victories in 2001 and 2006.

During Mr Bhattacharjee's tenure, the Left Front government adopted a relatively open policy towards business as compared to the Jyoti Basu regime. Ironically, it was this policy and land acquisitions related to industrialisation that paved the way for the Left's stunning defeat in the 2011 election.

Trinamool Congress, which won just 30 seats in the 2006 elections, led the movement against the Tata Motors plant in Singur. Eventually, in 2008, Ratan Tata decided to shift the project to Gujarat and cited the movement by Ms Banerjee as the reason. This was a big setback to Mr Bhattacharjee's government. Equally damaging was the violence in Nandigram where police action against a group protesting against land acquisition for a chemical hub project led to 14 deaths.

Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress reaped the political dividends of the anti-incumbency of the Left Front rule and the negative perception about the state government's land acquisition policies, winning 184 seats in the 2011 election. The Left's defeat in the 2011 polls started a decline it is yet to recover from. Over the next decade, the BJP overtook it as the main Opposition and the Left now is reduced to a minor force in the state it once ruled unchallenged for decades. 

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed his condolence to Mr Bhattacharjee's family. In her condolence message, Chief Minister Banerjee said she had a decades-long association with the veteran Left leader. "I am very upset. My condolences to Meera di, Suchetan and to all supporters of CPM. We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites," she said.

Leader of the Opposition, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, said he is "deeply saddened" by the news and expressed his condolences to Mr Bhattacharjee's family and admirers.

Long-time comrade and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury described the news of Mr Bhattacharjee's death as "shattering". "His dedication to the party, West Bengal, our shared ideals and also his ability to look ahead will always function as a lodestar," he said.  

August 10,2024

Mysuru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday that probe into some of the alleged scams are underway and he will speak on them once the investigation report comes to him.

The Congress veteran said he was overwhelmed at the success of the Janandolana held in Mysuru on Friday.

The Janandolan in the chief minister's home district was in support of him and to counter the opposition’s allegations and their foot march. Asked about opposition leaders' claim that they will continue their fight until the CM resigns, Siddaramaiah said, "Will I fear such things, will I bow down to such things? If they indulge in false propaganda. People will suppress their agitations that are with false allegations, on getting to know the truth."

The CM also visited Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop the Chamundi Hills after a long time to mark Shravana Shanivara. Last year he has visited the temple in August to make the goddess the first beneficiary of Gruhalakshmi scheme, one of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Attacking the BJP in the state, Siddaramaiah said he knows what the saffron party state president B Y Vijayendra, his father and former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Opposition Leader R Ashoka have done. “There are some more scams to be unearthed,” he added.

The BJP-JD(S) are scheduled to conclude their protest march on Saturday in Mysuru city. The final day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' protest march began at Ramaswamy circle here today and will culminate at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where a valedictory rally is organised.

To a question on the opposition’s allegations against him, Siddaramaiah said, he will tackle them politically and legally. Describing the allegation against him as ‘false’, he said, "I have spoken on a few issues in the Janandolan and will present some more issues before the people shortly."

Speaking on the Janandolana, the CM said, "It was held to counter the opposition’s padayatra, to counter their false allegations. It was held, to tell the truth to the people. The BJP-JD(S) alliance is trying to project me in bad light. They are trying to weaken the democratically-elected government in Karnataka. They think that they will be politically benefited, if they defame me. They are involved in various scams. I will expose them all, and initiate action against them."

August 8,2024

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

She spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Her appeal will be taken up in the next few hours.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and Vinesh is now banking on CAS to be a joint silver-medallist with Lopez.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it clear on its part that the current weigh-in rule cannot be changed as of now.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic.

"UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the world body said in a statement late on Wednesday after its President Nenad Lalovic met IOA chief P T Usha.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night.

She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. 

