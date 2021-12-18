  1. Home
Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha after brutal murders of SDPI leader and BJP functionary

News Network
December 19, 2021

kerala.jpg

Alappuzha, Dec 19: Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory order by police on Sunday.

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death subsequently in 12 hours and prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 was imposed in the entire Alappuzha district on Sunday, district officials said. K S Shan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala, was brutally attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home and his party alleged that the RSS was behind it.

Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, police said. Hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjeet Sreenivas was hacked to death in his home by some assailants who barged into his house on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said it suspects the fatal attack on Sreenivas, also a member of the BJP state committee, was in retaliation to the killing of Shan.

The SDPI leader was on his way home when a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants assaulted him leading to his death, police said. With the BJP's leader's killing, prohibitory order was clamped.

News Network
December 13,2021

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar today that said that the BJP government of Karnataka would soon introduce a law prohibiting ‘love jihad’, a term that refers to conversion for the sake of marriage. 

Kumar’s statement comes even as the government is set to introduce a bill to regulate religious conversion in the ongoing winter session of the legislature. 

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Kumar said that BJP had announced that it would enact an anti-cow slaughter law, which it did. “In the current session, we’re introducing the anti-conversion bill," he said. “In the coming days, the government will introduce a bill to prohibit love jihad, too.”

Last year, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister, Karnataka had announced plans to have a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage based on an Allahabad High Court order. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have enacted laws to curb ‘love jihad’ as well.

Incumbent Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, however, said that he is not aware of such a proposal. "I don't know in what sense [Kumar] has made those remarks," he said.

Kumar, meanwhile, demanded the Congress explains why they are opposed to the anti-conversion bill. "We know the reasons for conversion and its ill effects. We are not introducing the legislation to target any community," Kumar specified, adding that the BJP is ready for a debate regarding the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that the proposed anti-conversion bill is politically-motivated. “The Constitution itself prohibits forced conversion. What is the necessity to introduce the bill now?" he asked.

M SHARIEF SULTAN
 - 
Wednesday, 15 Dec 2021

These are fooling tactics and gymmic for election.
The constitution itself guarantees prohibition of forced conversion and also allows to follow and religion.

The LOVE JIHAD is a creation of political Hindutva vadees.
Police officers, Intelligence officers have ruled out of existence of any such movements.
The more they make interfear in personal life of the people, they create more instability in the society.

News Network
December 15,2021

uppinangady.jpg

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, strongly defended the lathi-charge against by the police on Tuesday in Uppinangady wherein dozens of activists of Popular Front of India suffered injuries.  

He assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would hand out "merciless" treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.  

"Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents," Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace. 

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. "We will have to take strict action in such cases," he said. 

Hussein
 - 
Friday, 17 Dec 2021

If 400 people attacked police, it is a big issue. I request home minister to form an enquiry commission and bring out the truth. Even enquiry commission will give suggestions to take care in future to avoid such incidents.

News Network
December 10,2021

Dec 10: Voting is underway for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies on Friday, for which 90 candidates are in the fray.

The polling that began at 8 am will go on till 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14.

Out of total 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each are from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents and rest are all from smaller parties. Among the candidates, there is only one woman from Chickmagalur.

The electorate for this election comprises elected members of urban and rural local bodies, and unlike legislative assembly or Lok Sabha polls, council contests are decided by preferential votes.

The election is necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs — 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) — will end on January 5 next year.

The poll outcome will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority. The BJP that has expressed confidence about winning maximum seats, needs to win at least 13 seats to secure a majority.

The good performance in this election will be a morale booster for the party after losing Hangal seat in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri, during the recent assembly bypolls. The Congress too is determined to win maximum seats to keep the BJP away from gaining control of the upper house; while JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting in.

With the aim to get a majority in the Council, State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S)' support for BJP candidates in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

However, amid buzz about a possible pact with the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy recently said that local leaders have been authorised to take a decision on whom to support in the seats where his party is not contesting, keeping in mind the prospects for the 2023 assembly election. 

The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu. 

