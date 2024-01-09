  1. Home
Section 144 in MP’s Shajapur as Ram temple procession causes clashes near mosque

News Network
January 9, 2024

ramtemple.jpg

Shajapur, Jan 9: The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in three areas of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur city after a communal procession in the name of Ram led to a clash near a Masjid. 

One person was injured in the incident which took place in Magaria area last evening, a police official said, adding that adequate security has been deployed in the area and an FIR registered in this connection.

Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna in a post on X said Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed with immediate effect in three areas - Magaria, Kachhiwada and Lalpura.

The situation is currently peaceful and a case has been registered against the suspects and further legal action is being taken, he said.

It is claimed that seven-eight persons stopped a group of Hindutva activists on Nag-Nagin Road near a mosque at around 8:30 pm on Monday when the latter were taking out evening procession ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. 

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint by one Mohit Rathore, who was part of the procession, the persons told them not to take out the procession from the area and a group of people gathered there subsequently.

He also claimed that the procession participants were manhandled and stones were pelted at them.The complainant went on to claim that they were also attacked with swords and stones were hurled from rooftops.

Following the complaint, the police registered the FIR against 24 identified people and 15-20 unidentified persons.

Ujjain's divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh reached the spot after the incident.

Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad went to a local police station after the incident and demanded action against the accused.

News Network
December 26,2023

Mangaluru: An elderly man, who tested positive for Covid-19, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday, December 26.

DHO Dr HR Thimmaiah said that the 83-year-old patient was suffering from chronic kidney ailment and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 

His condition was serious when he was admitted to the hospital. As he was suffering COPD, it was considered a SARI case and was tested for Covid-19.

DHO said out of 139 samples sent for tests on Monday, five tested positive.

News Network
December 26,2023

pope.jpg

Pope Francis has deplored the “desperate humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip and repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire and provision of aid to the besieged territory.

“I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid,” he said in his Christmas message on Monday.

The pope called for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be resolved through “sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

He said children dying in wars, including in Gaza, are the "little Jesuses of today" and that Israeli strikes there were reaping an "appalling harvest" of innocent civilians.

Addressing the world on Christmas Eve, the pontiff emphasized the need for peace in the Holy Land.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the pope said.

He once again took swipe at the armaments industry, saying it ultimately controlled the "puppet-strings of war."

Last week, Pope Francis slammed the Tel Aviv regime for committing terrorism against Palestinians in Gaza, after an Israeli sniper killed two women at a Catholic church in Gaza where they had taken refuge. 

More than 20,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been slaughtered by the Israeli occupation forces after the regime unleashed a war against the Strip on October 7.

The war, nearing its fourth month, has resulted in a “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the United Nations.

According to estimates by the aid agencies, up to 85 percent of the 2.3 million people in Gaza - one of the most densely populated areas of the world - have already been displaced from their homes and are now crammed in an ever smaller area near the border.

Humanitarian agencies have warned that Gaza is facing the threat of starvation and disease after aid deliveries were slowed or halted by a lack of fuel and communication blackouts.

In solidarity with the victims of the occupying entity’s unbridled aggression, this year, Christian communities in the city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as well as in the Gaza Strip have decided to cancel the annual Christmas festivities.

“If Christ was born today, he would be born under the rubble and Israeli shelling,” said Pastor Munther Isaacs of the Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.

“This year we are not celebrating Christmas, it is impossible to celebrate with genocide happening in our country,” Pastor Isaacs added. 

News Network
January 6,2024

shabarimala.jpg

Kodagu, Jan 6: A group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who reached Sabarimala temple in Kerala during night, and faced the threat of wildlife attacks, were relieved after they were allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, are praised for accommodating Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. 

The pilgrims -- Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi -- were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The pilgrims performed their morning prayers at the mosque and left for Sabarimala after expressing gratitude to the mosque management.

Usman said, “We are ready to provide facilities to devotees, irrespective of their religion, at our mosque in Edathara. This region is prone to attacks by elephants during the night. Whoever passes through this stretch can stay over in the masjid, and we will provide all facilities. All gods are one.”

