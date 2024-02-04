  1. Home
  2. ‘Separate nation if no justice’: BJP protests outside MP D K Suresh's residence; statement twisted, he says

'Separate nation if no justice': BJP protests outside MP D K Suresh's residence; statement twisted, he says

News Network
February 4, 2024

DKsuresh.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Several members of the BJP gathered outside the residence of Congress MP DK Suresh here on Sunday to protest his recent statement that southern states would be forced to demand for a separate nation if the 'injustice' in distribution of funds is not rectified by the Centre. 

Protesters were heard shouting slogans 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'down down D K Suresh' outside his residence in Sadashivanagar here.

However, the agitators were soon removed from the spot by the police and shifted into a bus, police said. Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar.

"A group of members from the BJP had gathered outside the residence of the Congress MP. They tried to stage a protest there against his statement over demand for a separate nation for southern states. But our officials immediately removed them from the spot and took them into custody. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said.

Suresh, who represents the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, had also alleged that Hindi was being ‘imposed’ on South India in every aspect. Reacting to the protests, Suresh said in a democracy everyone has the right to protest and freedom of speech.

"... I happily welcome their protests... May god bless them," he told reporters here. Accusing the BJP of trying to 'distort' his statement, the lone Lok Sabha member of Congress in Karnataka said, "I never said this country has to be divided, they (BJP) are moving in that direction, they are trying to do politics."

Asked why BJP is trying to twist his statement, Suresh said, "you (media) should ask them... Media which is showing my statement has to go through it and speak. I don't know whether it is media's mistake or BJP's or mine."

"I believe that media is the fourth estate in a democracy, if you say no we are in favour of one side, I can't do anything," he said, adding that his statement is very clear and it is being distorted by the BJP. 

News Network
January 31,2024

congress.jpg

Mangaluru, January 31: The Karnataka state-level Congress workers convention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, will be held here in coastal city of Mangaluru on February 17. 

The state PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today announced this while addressing the media near Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. 

The convention was earlier slated for January 21. However it was postponed amids intensified “Ram Bhakti” in political arena due to Ayodhya temple inauguration programme. 

“It was postponed for unavoidable circumstances. A decision is taken now to hold it on February 17. The conference will be held under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge,” the KPCC chief said. 

News Network
January 27,2024

abdulsamad.jpg

Mangaluru: A senior citizen collapsed and passed away after unfurling the tricolour at a Republic Day celebration held in an apartment complex at Bejai New Road on Friday. 

Abdul Samad, 80, a retired government officer, was the chief guest at the Republic Day programme organised by an apartment association.

He unfurled the flag at around 7am. He also delivered a speech on the occasion.

Soon after entering his house, he collapsed and breathed his last. Samad’s body was taken to his native place at Gangolli in Kundapur in Udupi.

News Network
January 21,2024

teachers.jpg

An independent human rights body says the Israeli regime has killed at least 94 university professors, hundreds of teachers, and thousands of students during its ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor provided the information in a statement on Saturday, the 107th day of the onslaught.

"The Israeli army has targeted academic, scientific, and intellectual figures in the strip in deliberate and specific air raids on their homes without prior notice," the Geneva-based body said.

"Those targeted have been crushed to death beneath the rubble, along with members of their families and other displaced families," it added.

"Initial data indicates that there is no justification or clear reason behind the targeting of these people."

The war began following an October 7 operation by the coastal sliver's resistance movements, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

At least 24,927 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have so far died in the military campaign.

According to Euro-Med, the Israeli regime systematically destroyed every university in the Gaza Strip during the indiscriminate campaign of aggression.

Elsewhere in its statement, the organization cited the Gaza-based Palestinian Education Ministry as announcing that the onslaught had claimed the lives of 231 teachers and administrators as well as at least 4,327 students.

"Israel’s widespread and intentional destruction of Palestinian cultural and historical properties, including universities, schools, libraries, and archives, demonstrates its apparent policy of rendering the Gaza Strip uninhabitable," Euro-Med warned.

