Setback for Team Thackeray as SC allows EC to decide which faction is ‘real’ Shiv Sena

New Delhi, Sept 27: In a huge setback for Uddhav Thackeray in his fight against Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court today refused to stop the Election Commission from deciding who forms the real Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray's faction had requested the Supreme Court to stop the Election Commission from deciding on the claim of Eknath Shinde-led group over the "real" Shiv Sena and its symbol.

The Supreme Court's Constitution bench heard the petition.

Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra crashed in June after a coup led by his former aide Eknath Shinde, who went on to form a new government along with the BJP.

Mr Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister on June 30, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

On August 23, the Supreme Court referred to a five-judge bench petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde-led factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

The court said the petitions raise important constitutional issues on the disqualification of defecting MLAs, the power of the Speaker and the Governor and judicial review.

The Thackeray faction had told the court that MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde could avoid disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only by merging with another political party.

Team Shinde had argued that the anti-defection law cannot be a weapon for a leader who has lost the confidence of his own party.