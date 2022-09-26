  1. Home
  Setback for Team Thackeray as SC allows EC to decide which faction is 'real' Shiv Sena

News Network
September 27, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 27: In a huge setback for Uddhav Thackeray in his fight against Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court today refused to stop the Election Commission from deciding who forms the real Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray's faction had requested the Supreme Court to stop the Election Commission from deciding on the claim of Eknath Shinde-led group over the "real" Shiv Sena and its symbol.

The Supreme Court's Constitution bench heard the petition.

Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra crashed in June after a coup led by his former aide Eknath Shinde, who went on to form a new government along with the BJP.

Mr Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister on June 30, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

On August 23, the Supreme Court referred to a five-judge bench petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde-led factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

The court said the petitions raise important constitutional issues on the disqualification of defecting MLAs, the power of the Speaker and the Governor and judicial review.

The Thackeray faction had told the court that MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde could avoid disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only by merging with another political party.

Team Shinde had argued that the anti-defection law cannot be a weapon for a leader who has lost the confidence of his own party.

News Network
September 26,2022

Mysuru, Sept 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched 'Nada Habba Dasara' 2022 by showering flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari at the temple atop Chamundi Hill during the auspicious Vrischika lagna between 9.45 and 10.05 am. 

A huge dais was set up atop the hill for the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, District in charge Minister S T Somashekar and other dignitaries were present. 

The President had darshan of the presiding deity before launching the festival. 

This kickstarts the 10-day Dasara festival, which is being held in a grand manner this year.

A slew of other events like Dasara flower show, Dasara exhibition, cultural programmes in the Mysuru Palace will also be inaugurated in the evening. 
 

News Network
September 16,2022

Mumbai, Sept 16: Indian industrialist Gautam Adani briefly became the world's second-richest person on the Forbes real-time billionaire tracker on Friday, weeks after becoming the first Asian to break into the top three.

The self-made billionaire's net worth surged $4 billion overnight to $154 billion, according to Forbes, ranking him ahead of LVMH's Bernard Arnault and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Tesla founder Elon Musk remained well out in front with a fortune of more than $270 billion.

Arnault -- who at times held the top spot in May 2021 -- and Adani traded the number two position during the day as the share prices of their companies fluctuated.

Adani, 60, made his fortune in ports and commodities trading and now operates India's second-largest conglomerate with interests ranging from coal mining and edible oils to airports and news media.

His ballooning net worth reflects a stratospheric rise in the market capitalisation of his publicly listed companies, as investors back the Adani Group's aggressive expansion of old and new businesses.

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises -- of which the billionaire owns 75 per cent -- have soared more than 2,700 per cent since March 2020, and doubled in value in the past six months.

Stock price surges in other group companies including Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy catapulted Adani past fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani this year.

Analyst estimates indicated the market capitalisation of Adani's seven listed companies also briefly overtook those of the Tata group on Friday morning, making the Adani Group India's largest conglomerate.

Born in the city of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat to a middle-class family, Adani dropped out of college to work in the diamond industry before starting his export business in 1988.

In 1995, he won a contract to build and operate a commercial shipping port at Mundra in Gujarat, which has since grown to become India's largest port.

At the same time, Adani expanded into thermal power generation and coal mining in India and overseas.

In recent years, the conglomerate has forayed into petrochemicals, cement, data centres and copper refining, in addition to establishing a renewable energy business with ambitious targets.

Recent investments in Indian news media and a bid for 5G airwaves this year have raised speculation that the billionaire's empire could soon impinge on sectors dominated by Ambani's Reliance Industries.

But Adani's rapid expansion into capital-intensive businesses has also raised financial alarms, with Fitch Group's CreditSights last week reiterating that they "remain concerned over the Adani Group's leverage".

News Network
September 22,2022

bhagavat_0.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 22: After meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation said that Mohan Bhagwat is 'Rashtra Pita (father of the nation) and a 'Rashtra Rishi' (sage of the nation).

Talking to IANS after the meeting, Ilyasi said: "Mohan Bhagwat visiting us is a privilege. Bhagwat came to Imam House for a meeting and he is our Rashtra Pita and Rashtra Rishi. The unity and integrity of the country should be maintained. We may all worship in a different way, but before that we all are human. We live in India and are Indians."

"India is on the verge of becoming Vishwa Guru and we all should strive for it," he said.

When asked if he referred to Bhagwat as 'Rashtra Pita', Ilyasi said, " Absolutely, he is 'Rashtra Pita' (father of the nation)."

Umar Ilyasi's brother Suhaib Ilyasi said, "Our father had an old relationship with the Sangh. Mohan Bhagwat had come to the mosque on the death anniversary of Jameel Ilyasi. It was a family programme and it should be seen in that context only."

Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony, Suhaib Ilyasi said.

The RSS Chief met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at his office in a mosque at Kasturba Gandhi (KG) marg in the national capital.

Providing details about the meeting, RSS prachar pramukh said, "RSS chief meets people from various sections of the society. It is a part of continuous conversation (Samvad) process."

Bhagwat, who has been trying to reach out to Muslims, in August too had met Ilyasi. Recently, Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

In the August 22 meet, Bhagwat had met former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Musilm University vice chancellor L-G (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Industrialist and social worker Saeed Sherwani. 

