  2. Shashi Tharoor gets clean chit in Pushkar death case; ‘It was absolute torture for over 7 yrs’, he says

Shashi Tharoor gets clean chit in Pushkar death case; ‘It was absolute torture for over 7 yrs’, he says

News Network
August 18, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 18: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was “an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years” and that it was a “great relief”.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

Agencies
August 17,2021

russiataliban.jpg

Moscow, Aug 16: Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the Taliban's conduct on Monday and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the US-backed government.

The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect an undisguised effort by Russia to deepen its well-established ties with the Taliban while stopping short, for now, of recognising the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of a country Moscow itself tried and failed to control before the Soviet Union withdrew its last forces in 1989.

Russia wants to ensure that the instability in Afghanistan does not spill over into Central Asia, part of the former Soviet Union it regards as its own backyard, and that it does not become a launchpad for other extreme Islamist groups.

Russia has said it was surprised, like many other nations, by the lighting speed with which the Taliban seized control of the country even as U.S. forces were still trying to evacuate American citizens.

Speaking to Moscow's Ekho Moskvy radio station, Zhirnov said he had been impressed by the Taliban's conduct so far, describing their approach as "good, positive and business-like."
"The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city. The situation in Kabul now under the Taliban is better than it was under (President) Ashraf Ghani," said Zhirnov.

Ghani, whose location is unknown, fled on Sunday, claiming he wanted to prevent bloodshed.

"Yesterday the regime fell like a house of cards," said Zhirnov. "There was a feeling of disorder, a power vacuum, and looters came out on the streets."

He said initially unarmed Taliban units had entered the capital and asked government and U.S. forces to surrender their weapons. The main armed Taliban units entered later once Ghani had fled and had imposed a curfew, he said.

Zhirnov said the Taliban had already taken control of the security perimeter of the Russian Embassy, which has over 100 staff and that he would hold detailed security talks with them on Tuesday.

The Taliban had promised, in line with earlier agreements, to protect Russian diplomats, he said, saying Western fears about their behaviour had so far not been borne out.

He said schools in Kabul, including those for girls, had started functioning again.

Russia's embassy in Britain has said Washington's Afghan exit shows its geopolitical star is on the wane.

"The objective reality is that Washington’s comfortable position of U.S. hegemony is receding into the past against the backdrop of the strengthening political positions of Russia and China,” the embassy said on Twitter on Sunday.

Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, said on Monday that Moscow's long campaign to build ties with the Taliban appeared now to be paying off.
"It's not for nothing that we've been establishing contacts with the Taliban movement for the last seven years," Kabulov told Ekho Moskvy.

"We saw that this force would in the end if not completely come to power would play a leading role in the future of Afghanistan in any case."

News Network
August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.

The perfect scorers are: 

>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya

>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri

>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa

>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady

>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal

>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru

>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru

>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur 

>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.

News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said only those who have done wrong will be raided by central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, while defending his predecessor BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra.

Bommai was responding to the Congress’ charge that the ED raids on former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were politically motivated. 

“Congressmen have become experts on IT and ED because they have much experience,” Bommai said. “Those who have done illegal things will be raided. Can everybody be raided,” he asked. “That the raids are politically-motivated is the Congress’ slogan to hide their mistakes. They’ve said this before. Whatever is retrieved during the raids will have to be scrutinized before the court,” he said. 

Bommai also questioned the Congress’ locus standi in demanding why BJP leaders were not being raided, such as Vijayendra. “Who are they to ask? IT and ED conduct raids based on their own information and not because someone has made an allegation,” he said. 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP following the ED raids on Khan, his loyalist. “ED raid on Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT etc,” Siddaramaiah said.

