Shashi Tharoor suggests 'BHARAT' as Opposition bloc name to avert BJP’s name changing game. Full form is...

News Network
September 7, 2023

New Delhi, Sept 7: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at the government over the India-Bharat naming row, saying the opposition bloc could call itself the "Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)" and then perhaps the ruling party might stop the "fatuous game of changing names".

His remarks came after invitations for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu, describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', triggered a massive furore on Tuesday with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

In a post on X, Mr Tharoor said, "We could of course call ourselves the Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT). Then perhaps the ruling party might stop this fatuous game of changing names." The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had on X said, "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA (alliance) parties? It is BHARAT - Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT. Jeetega INDIA!"

Mr Tharoor on Tuesday had said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so "foolish" to completely dispense with 'India' which has "incalculable brand value".

The Congress MP had also claimed it was Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had objected to the name 'India' since it implied that "our country was the successor state to the British Raj and Pakistan a seceding state".

News Network
August 28,2023

After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO on Monday announced the launch of Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun on September 2, 20203 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

The space agency said in a social media post that the spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official said. 

News Network
August 24,2023

A day after the landing module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the Moon’s south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has confirmed that the rover, Pragyan, is out on the lunar surface.

“Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!” Isro said on Thursday. The lander and rover have a mission life of one lunar day or 14 earth days.

The 26-kg rover – launched inside the 1,752-kg landing module – will now move around the lunar surface to conduct scientific experiments with its two payloads.

The Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) will analyse the lunar surface and derive its chemical and mineralogical composition while the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) is designed to determine the elemental composition (magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron) of the lunar soil and rocks around the 4 km x 2.4 km landing site.

The rover’s sole link of communication is with the lander, Vikram. The landing module communicates with the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) and the rover, while the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has established a connection with the lander. The propulsion module which was separated from the landing module on August 17 is also communicating with the IDSN.

The four payloads on Vikram will measure parameters including the surface plasma density, thermal properties, and seismicity around the landing site. Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), launched on the propulsion module, is aimed at probing into a variety of exoplanets for potential habitability.

News Network
September 7,2023

