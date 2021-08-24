  1. Home
  2. Shiv Sena likens Union Minister Rane to 'balloon with holes', says he behaves like 'roadside gangster'

Shiv Sena likens Union Minister Rane to 'balloon with holes', says he behaves like 'roadside gangster'

News Network
August 25, 2021

Mumbai, Aug 25: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed Union minister Narayan Rane has made the central government hang its head in shame, a day after the BJP leader was arrested over his controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take Rane's remarks against CM Thackeray seriously, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

On Monday, during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in adjoining Raigad district, Rane said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap."

The Union MSME minister was arrested on Tuesday over his comments which triggered a political row and protests across Maharashtra. He was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad late Tuesday night.

In a scathing attack on Rane over his remarks, the editorial in 'Saamana' likened him to a "balloon with holes", which, it said, will never go up no matter how much the BJP tries to put fill it with air. Despite being given the post of a Union minister, Rane has been behaving like a "roadside gangster", it alleged.

"Rane has made the central government hang its head in shame. Given Rane's past record, Modi-Shah should take his comments against Thackeray seriously. If anybody had spoken in this manner about the prime Minister, he would have been booked under sedition charges. Rane's crime is similar," the editorial said.

It said Maharashtra is a state which runs as per law and such acts will "not be tolerated after a certain point". The prime minister will not tolerate such acts, the Marathi daily said, adding that the BJP "will have to pay for this heavily".

"The hand that threatens to attack a chief minister should be pulled out legally. The previous Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has made a few intellectuals languish in jail on allegations that they conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the editorial said.

It said threatening to physically assault the chief minister is like hurting the sentiments of 105 martyrs of the 'Samyukta (united) Maharashtra movement. Rane has hurt Maharashtra, and (state BJP leaders) Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil have been supporting him, the Sena said.

"Any cultured leader would have apologised and ended the matter, as nobody is above the state. But, for the BJP, Maharashtra's pride and prestige of the chief minister are immaterial," it claimed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 21,2021

tracks1.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 21: Two women were crushed to death by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Mahakali Padpu in the city today morning.

The victims have been identified as Vasanthi (50) and Prema (48), both local residents. They were reportedly taking the rolled beedies to be delivered to the beedi branch.

It is suspected that the women failed to notice the approaching train which was coming from Kerala to Mangaluru. Both of them died on the spot.

The mortal remains were shifted to Wenlock hospital for post-mortem. Railway police visited the spot and undertook investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 22,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making an all-out effort to come out of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa's shadow, he faces his first litmus test in the upcoming local body elections, amidst noises of disgruntlement brewing up in the state's political cauldron.

As many as 58 wards in Belagavi, 55 wards in Kalaburgi, and 82 wards of Hubballi-Dharwad corporations are going for elections on September 3.

Importantly, these elections will not see Yediyurappa vigorously leading them due to his health condition, and hence the organisational skills of Bommai will be put to test.

So far, he has been working on the mantra of providing good governance by visiting the border areas, adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra, and holding review meetings to expedite development works and check the spread of Covid in the state.

The victory of the BJP in the upcoming local bodies' elections will depend on the support of top local leaders. Without their support, Bommai would have to put in a big effort to post victories.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, Bommai needs the support of former deputy chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Arvind Bellad, who are not his council ministers. While Shettar had opted out of the race for a ministerial post, Bellad had made efforts to get an entry into the cabinet.

In Belagavi, the chief minister needs the support of Jarkiholi brothers, who have been spearheading the group of disgruntled MLAs who have been omitted from being inducted into the cabinet.

For the first time, neither Ramesh Jarkiholi and Bhalachandra Jarkiholi (Both BJP), nor Satish Jarkiholi (Congress) are in the ministry.

Otherwise, one of the Jarkiholi brothers was a minister in any cabinet led by any chief minister belonging to any party. Therefore, they are desperate to make it to the ministry. Ramesh Jarkiholi has been frequently visiting Delhi to use his connection with a central BJP leader.

More than anyone else Yediyurappa and his supporters are keeping a close watch on the moves made by Bommai and the chief minister is aware of it.

The chief minister is also aware of the past when he did not follow suit and join Yediyurappa's KJP. The Lingayat strongman had quit BJP after he was asked to step down from the chief minister's post over corruption charges against him.

He is also aware of the way in which Yediyurappa had dismantled DV Sadananda Gowda from the post of the chief minister a year later after he had been allowed to succeed him.

Amidst this, one thing certain for Bommai is the support of the central leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda. Therefore, it will not be easy for any party leader including Yediyurappa to dismantle Bommai.

The elections were pending as the matter of delimitation and ward-wise reservation was before the Court.

On August 16, notification will be issued and the process of filing of nomination will start. The voting date is fixed for September 3.

The votes will be counted on September 6. The last date for submissions of nominations is on August 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2021

New Delhi, Aug 11: India on Wednesday reported an increase in daily coronavirus caseload and fatalities. As per the union health ministry data, India reported 38,353 Covid-19 cases and 479 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

On the other hand, India reported 28,204 new Covid cases and 373 deaths yesterday.

India's active caseload has climbed to 3,86,351--the lowest in 140 days, the union health ministry added. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.21% of the total cases.

Besides, India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.45%, the health ministry said. A total 40,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.34%. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.16%, less than 3% for 15 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.50 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,50,56,507 samples were tested up to August 9, of which, 17,77,962 samples were tested yesterday.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 51.90 crore. 

Meanwhile, Canada has, for the fifth time now, extended its ban on direct commercial and private flights from India until at least September 21 due to concerns over the Delta variant of the covid-19 virus.

The prohibition was scheduled to expire on August 21, making the latest move the fifth extension of the ban since it was first imposed on April 22 - at that time due to fears in Canada over the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.