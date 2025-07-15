Shubhanshu Shukla back on earth after historic space mission

  1. Home
July 15, 2025

San Diego, July 15: Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three fellow astronauts from the Axiom-4 commercial space mission successfully returned to Earth on Tuesday, following an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Dragon capsule "Grace", carrying Shukla, mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 pm (local time), concluding a 22.5-hour return journey.

The spacecraft had undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday, marking the end of a mission that made Shukla the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

A screengrab posted by @Axiom_Space showed Shukla smiling and waving as he exited the capsule aboard the recovery vessel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievement, stating, "I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage, and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan."

Following splashdown, Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew were assisted out of the capsule and transferred to the recovery vehicle for initial medical checks and debriefing.

The mission is considered a major step in strengthening international cooperation in space exploration and bringing India one step closer to its own independent human spaceflight program.

July 7,2025
July 7,2025

Bengaluru, July 7: In a significant public health move, the Karnataka government has decided to classify sudden deaths among individuals under 45 years of age as a 'notifiable disease' — requiring mandatory reporting and autopsy — amid rising concerns and speculation linking such deaths to Covid-19 vaccines.

Announcing the decision on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government would begin systematically monitoring such cases to determine the actual causes. "If someone dies suddenly outside a hospital, it must be reported to the government, and an autopsy will be mandatory," he said.

The decision follows recommendations from an expert committee led by Dr. C.N. Ravindranath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The panel was tasked with investigating the rise in sudden cardiovascular events, including possible links to Covid-19 vaccination.

The committee, however, found no direct link between vaccines and cardiac deaths among the youth. Dr. Ravindranath explained that while there was a 5–6% rise in cardiac deaths post-Covid, the causes were multifactorial — primarily lifestyle-related, with smoking accounting for over half of the cases.

Minister Rao also clarified that no mRNA vaccines, which have been associated with rare myocarditis cases abroad, were administered in India. He reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines saved lives, and panic over vaccine safety was unwarranted.

The government is expected to issue formal directions soon regarding the classification and mandatory autopsy procedures.

July 7,2025

Bengaluru, July 8: A college student was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by a group of eight to ten attackers for allegedly sending obscene messages to his ex-girlfriend in Bengaluru. 

According to police, the incident took place on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, a locality in the Nelamangala taluk near Bengaluru.

The incident was captured on camera by one of the accused - who were allegedly inspired by the actor Darshan murder case in which a man was kidnapped and killed for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The footage shows the attackers beating Kushal, stripping him, and hitting him on his private parts.

Officials said that Kushal was in a relationship with a college student for two years, but they broke up a few months ago. The girl later got into a relationship with another man. Angered by this, Kushal sent some obscene messages to the girl. In retaliation, the girl, her boyfriend, and his friends allegedly planned the attack, following which they called him at a location on the pretext of solving the issue.

However, the accused instead kidnapped him in a car, took him to a deserted spot near a lake, and assaulted him.

During the assault, one of the attackers referred to the Renukaswamy murder case, threatening the victim with similar consequences. They were also laughing while invoking the "inspired" murder case.
In the video, the accused were heard saying that he (victim) is Renukaswamy and they are accused number one, two and three.

The Soladevanahalli police registered a case and arrested all eight accused involved in the assault.

"We have arrested all the eight accused on charges of robbery and kidnapping," a police said.

Renukaswamy murder case

Renukaswamy's body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli. Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

Initially, four individuals surrendered to the police claiming responsibility, citing a financial dispute. However, inconsistencies in their statements revealed a conspiracy involving Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others.

Actor Darshan was arrested on June 11 for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy on June 8.

July 5,2025

Mumbai, July 5: In a dramatic turn in Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in 20 years, fuelling intense speculation about a potential political realignment ahead of key civic elections.

Reuniting under the banner of "Marathi language and identity", the Thackeray cousins sent a powerful message from a packed event at Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium in Worli on Saturday—held to celebrate the state government's rollback of the controversial three-language policy in primary schools.

While the event was not under any formal political banner, its symbolism was unmistakable. As Uddhav (Shiv Sena-UBT chief) and Raj (MNS president) walked in together, and their sons Aaditya and Amit later embraced on stage, chants of “Thackeray brand is back together” echoed through the crowd.

“We’ve removed the distance between us… We’ve come together to stay together,” said Uddhav, triggering loud applause.

“What Balasaheb couldn’t do, Devendra Fadnavis did—he brought us together,” quipped Raj, mocking the deputy CM. “You may control Vidhan Bhawan, but we have the power on the streets.”

The duo reiterated their stand on Marathi pride, vowing to protect the language and oppose the imposition of Hindi or English-centric policies. Raj didn’t hold back:

“Everyone living here must know Marathi. But don’t go beating people and making videos—let them say they were beaten. You stay silent,” he said, half-jokingly, half-threateningly.

He also slammed the lack of Marathi in judiciary proceedings, demanding systemic change:

“Why is English the only language in courts in Maharashtra? Why not in UP or Bihar?”

Uddhav echoed the aggressive tone:

“Yes, we are goondas... if goondagiri is needed for justice, so be it.”

The event marks a potential political watershed, with the cousins not just sharing a stage but indicating possible joint campaigns—starting with the BMC polls. “We will capture Mumbai and Maharashtra together,” Uddhav declared.

With Balasaheb’s legacy looming large and opposition to the BJP sharpening, the reunion could reshape alliances in Maharashtra’s complex political landscape.

