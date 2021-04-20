  1. Home
  2. SII fixes Covishield price at Rs 600/dose for private hospitals, Rs 400 for state govts

SII fixes Covishield price at Rs 600/dose for private hospitals, Rs 400 for state govts

News Network
April 21, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced that it will price its Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments.

In a statement, SII has said, "For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals."

Comparing the prices with the other vaccines in the world, SII has stated that while American vaccines are priced at Rs 1,500, Russian and Chinese vaccines would cost Rs 750 per dose, making Covishield a cheaper option.

However, the vaccine price will remain at Rs 150 per dose for the Centre.

In an order earlier this week, the Centre said all above 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination from May 1. As it liberalised the vaccination drive, the government allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.

Of the 12.76 crore vaccine doses administered so far, the Covishield comprises over 90% of the vaccine doses, according to government data on Wednesday. Of this, 15 states and union territories have only given Covishield.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India's vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to vaccinate all Indians in the shortest possible time. India on Wednesday recorded nearly 3 lakh fresh cases in its biggest jump so far. The death toll has also gone up by over 2,000 in a day.

Interacting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, PM Modi said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and the industry.

In another significant move, the Centre has approved advance funds of Rs 3,000 crore for the Serum Institute and Rs 1,500 crore for Bharat Biotech, which is producing the Covaxin shots.

On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India while also seeking an import licence.

They said the company has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 17,2021

New Delhi, Apr 17: The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days and such waves will keep coming till 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, according to an advisory prepared by an expert for Southeast Delhi Police.

Aimed at creating awareness among police personnel, the advisory by Dr. Neeraj Kaushik said the new mutated virus has potential to skip immunity and even vaccine. "This is the reason for re-infection and cases among vaccinated people."

This mutated virus is so infectious that if one member is affected, the whole family gets infected. It is preying on children too, Dr Kaushik said in the document.

He said that routine RT-PCR tests may not detect the mutated virus. However, loss of smell is a very strong indicator that a person is corona positive.

"The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days. Such waves will keep coming until we attain 70 percent vaccination and herd community. So, do not lower your guard, especially mask," the advisory read.

It said surface transmission of virus is no more a threat now as per the recent trends. Hence, not much emphasis on surface disinfection is needed.

The doctor told police personnel that the chance of getting infected becomes very high "when you come in contact with the positive person for more than 15 minutes".

People with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease etc. must take extra precaution, he said.

Dr Kaushik advised police personnel to avoid over exercise and junk food.

"Go for nutritious foods including juice, coconut water. Dalia in meals," he said.

He also suggested the personnel change their "careless mindset and attitude and learn to wear masks professionally".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Kaushik has been working with the district police since the pandemic began.

He has conducted several various campaigns and prescribed medicines for our staff, Meena said, adding suggestions by him will help us understand and deal with the second wave.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast on Monday.

The Coast Guard brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru by Tuesday.

The boat IFB Rabah, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 10,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 10: The night curfew imposed by Karnataka government in eight places to curb the spread of coronavirus will commence tonight and end on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' will be observed in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town near Udupi.

What is allowed during the curfew

>> Essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted.

>> Factories and firms operating in the night hours are permitted to function, given the employees reach work before 10 pm.

>> Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

>> Patients and others availing medical treatment and also those requiring medical attention are allowed.

What's not allowed during the curfew

>> All public gatherings and meetings will be prohibited during the night curfew

>> All commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and other shops, will remain shut.

>> The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.