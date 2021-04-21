  1. Home
Sitaram Yechury's 34-yr-old son Ashish dies of Covid-19 in hospital

News Network
April 22, 2021

Gurgaon, Apr 22: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Koppal/Bengaluru, Apr 12: Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah today said that the lockdown hinted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not a solution to control the virus.

Speaking to newspersons here, he alleged that it was due to negligence of the government, the covid-19 is surging.

Stating that the Lockdown is not a solution, he alleged that there is no proper testing of the people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala. At least now the government should come forward to take strict measures to control the second wave of covid-19, otherwise it will be very difficult to control it in the coming days.

Earlier today Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

"(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising," Yediyurappa said.

He insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us," Yediyurappa said.

To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

"Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown," he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 17: In the backdrop of rising Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Udupi after being tested positive, interacted with senior officials through video-conferencing from the hospital.

The minister discussed the preparedness of the district to fight the covid surge and to ensure all arrangements are in place to treat the patients and also to check the rising cases.

Mr Kota  instructed the officials to subject the primary and secondary contacts of a Covid positive patient to test. While asking the officials to ensure that the public strictly adhere to Covid guidelines, he instructed that night curfew rules be strictly followed. Vigilance should be stepped up in the borders with Kerala, he added.

Pointing out that there were 4,978 beds available in government and private hospitals in the city, he directed the officials to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen and ventilators to needy patients and also to appoint Nodal officers in private hospitals. He further said pregnant women who test positive should be treated separately.

News Network
April 12,2021

Hassan/ Bengaluru, Apr 12: With the KSRTC workers intensifying the protest seeking implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, an employee attempted suicide by consuming poison at the bus depot in Hassan, on Monday.

The person was Palaksha, 40, vice president of Hassan-Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Employees Cooperative Society.

Seeking justice for the protesting KSRTC employees, Palaksha alleged that the government is harassing them by issuing transfers and also by filing FIR against the protesters. The government has turned blind over the issue, he alleged.

He has been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Strike enters 6th day

Bus services were hampered for the sixth consecutive day in Karnataka, as the strike by the employees of the road transport corporations on wage related issues continued on Monday.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority of the workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

People wanting to travel to their native for celebrating Ugadi on Tuesday and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro trains, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Meanwhile, intensifying their protest, employees along with their family members have decided to stage demonstrations at district and taluk centres, in front of Deputy Commissioner or Tahsildar offices Monday against the government's stand.

Accusing the government of not paying their March salary, thereby affecting their family's Ugadi celebrations, they said, employees who have returned to work are being paid.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notices.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday had said it has decided not to consider requests for inter-corporation transfers of employees who are instigating, threatening colleagues for strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

It had also said that employees who have been given such transfers, have been warned that it will be cancelled and that they will be posted to their original place on failing to attend on duty immediately.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, the Labour department on Friday had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

