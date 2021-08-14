  1. Home
  2. Slaughtering cow inside house not a breach of public order: High Court

August 14, 2021

Allahabad, Aug 14: In a significant judgement, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has said that slaughtering a cow inside one's house cannot be considered to be an act of breach of public order.

A division bench comprising Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav made the observation while quashing the detention of three men under the National Security Act (NSA) on charges of cow slaughter. "Cutting cow beef in pieces in the secrecy of his own house can at best be described as a matter affecting law and order and not public order,'' the court said in its order delivered a few days back.

''The petitioners and co-accused were mutely arrested when they were found cutting beef in the wee hours of the morning in the house of the petitioners... We also do not know whether the cause was poverty, lack of employment or hunger, which may have compelled the petitioners and the other co-accused to take such a step... It is thus, a matter of quality and degree whether the act has been done in the public gaze and in an aggressive manner with scant regard to the sentiments of the other community or whether it has been done in a concealed manner, which can resolve the question whether the case is one involving public order, or is only a matter affecting law and order,'' it said.

Citing a Supreme Court judgement in a case, the bench also said that it could not be inferred from a solitary incident that the petitioners would repeat the act. "The apex court has held that it is possible for the detaining authority to assume that the accused could repeat the action, but for reaching that conclusion there must be some material and circumstances on record, to justify such a conclusion... in the instant case there was no material for reaching the conclusion that the petitioners/detenues would repeat the activity in future,'' the court said.

The police had arrested Parvez, Irfan and Rahamatullah after they were found to be cutting beef inside their house at Biswan in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, about 90 kilometres from here last year. The district administration later slapped the NSA on them stating that their act threatened public order and that there was a possibility that they would repeat the act if released. 

August 8,2021

Riyadh, Aug 8: Saudi Arabia will begin accepting vaccinated foreign pilgrims seeking to visit the Islamic holy city of Makkah, state media reported Sunday, around 18 months after a border closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities in the ministry responsible for coordinating foreign pilgrims will from Monday begin "gradually receiving Umrah requests from various countries of the world," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The umrah is a pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time -- distinct from the hajj, which takes place once annually -- and usually draws millions from around the globe each year.

The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted both pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom -- in normal times, they together rake in around $12 billion (10.3 billion euros) annually.

Before Sunday's announcement, only immunised pilgrims resident in Saudi Arabia were eligible for umrah permits, though the hajj has taken place in a scaled down form since the pandemic began.

Any foreign pilgrims must be immunised with a Saudi-recognised vaccine and agree to undergo quarantine, the SPA report said, citing Saudi deputy minister Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat.

Riyadh has spent billions trying to build a tourism industry from scratch, as part of efforts to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

The once-reclusive kingdom began issuing tourist visas for the first time in 2019 as part of an ambitious push to revamp its global image and draw visitors.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, it issued 400,000 of them -- only for the pandemic to crush that momentum as borders were closed.

The government has accelerated a nationwide vaccination drive as it moves to revive tourism and other pandemic-hit sectors, such as sport competitions and entertainment extravaganzas.

Vaccination is mandatory for anyone seeking to enter government and private establishments, including education institutions and entertainment venues, as well as to use public transport.

Saudi Arabia has registered nearly 532,000 coronavirus cases and more than 8,300 deaths.

August 12,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has instructed the health department to hold paediatric camps across the state post detection of coronavirus cases among children.

Speaking to media persons at Mangaluru airport, Bommai said the camps will not only detect COVID-19 cases, but also check malnutrition and other problem.

The Health Department will conduct the camps in affiliation with the Education Department. “It will be conducted in a big way,” he said.

Bommai said officials of the departments of revenue, health, women and child welfare and education have been directed to organise health camps in schools and PHCs to improve health of children on a warfooting and take necessary steps to improve their immunity.

Incidentally, Karkala MLA and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had initiated a particular drive in this regard in his constituency in Udupi district in July.

The Chief Minister arrived in Mangaluru on a two-day go to to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudhakar, Energy Minster V Sunil Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Later, Bommai inaugurated the new ICU unit of the Medicine Division at the Wenlock District Office in Garaga.

CM Bommai will chair a meeting on Covid-19 containment measures. After chairing the meeting, he will leave for Udupi and lay the foundation stone for a 250-bed District Government Hospital.

Thereafter, he will hold a Covid-19 meeting in Udupi district at the District Office Complex. Later, CM Bommai will return to Mangaluru for an overnight stay. On Friday, 13 August morning, he will visit areas on the Karnataka-Kerala bordr to check containment measures.

As many as 500 children have tested positive for Covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the contagion.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly.

August 4,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Twenty nine ministers took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers under new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Among the big names that took oath are Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

The new Cabinet is a mix of experienced legislators and young faces, as Bommai had said earlier.

Among the 29, eight are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST, one from Reddy community and one woman.

The ministers in the new cabinet include Govind Karajol, K.S. Eshwarappa, R. Ashok, B. Sriramulu, V. Somanna, V. Umesh Katti, S. Angara, J.C. Madhuswamy, Araga Jananedra, Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N., C.C. Patil, Anand Singh, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chouhan, Murugesh Nirani, Shivaram Hebbar, S.T. Somashekar, B.C. Patil, Bhyrathi Basavaraju, Dr K. Sudhakar, K. Gopalaih, Shashikala Jolle, MTB Naagaraju, K.C. Narayana Gowda, B.C. Nagesh, V. Sunilkumar, Halappa Basappa Achar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Muniratna.

