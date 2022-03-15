  1. Home
  2. Sonia Gandhi asks PCC chiefs of 5 states to resign over poll debacle

Sonia Gandhi asks PCC chiefs of 5 states to resign over poll debacle

News Network
March 15, 2022

New Delhi, Mar 15: After the party's drubbing in the just-concluded Assembly polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the party's state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign.

The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs," chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it had said after the meeting.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2022

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that the vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 will begin from Wednesday (March 16). The Ministry also announced that all those who are aged above 60 can get inoculated with the precautionary dose of Covid 19. Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to the 12-14 years age group.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform you that from March 16, Kovid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get the vaccine."

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. 

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 2,2022

grover.jpg

BharatPe on Wednesday removed its co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover from all positions in the company, according to a company statement after its board meeting.

BharatPe revealed that Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abused company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In a statement, BharatPe said it reserved all rights to take further legal action against him and his family.

"The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated.

The company said that the Board will not allow the "deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe's reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology."

"As a result of his misdeeds, (Ashneer) Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the company announced.

Ashneer had sent an emotionally-charged resignation letter ahead of the crucial BharatPe board meeting as an independent PwC 'governance review' found him guilty of financial irregularities worth several crores along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 1,2022

students.jpg

Several Indian students stuck in eastern parts of Ukraine, which is largely affected by the Russian military offensive, are facing a grim situation as it is difficult for them to travel by road to reach the western borders and move out of the war-hit country, one of the students returned to India said here on Tuesday.

A number of students evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Mumbai by an Air India Express flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning.

Talking to reporters at the Mumbai airport, one of the evacuees, Nishi Malkani said the university where she was studying is located in west Ukraine, where the situation is comparatively better.

"We hid in our hostels for a couple of days and then managed to reach the western border quickly. Thousands of students in educational institutions in the eastern parts of Ukraine are facing a grim situation as travelling by road from there is extremely difficult,” she said.

"There should be more efforts to provide an access to those students for safe return," she said.

Asked about her experience in the last few days, Malkani said, “I had never thought that I will face a situation like this in my life. We were asked by our university administration to remain inside our hostels for four days.”

 “We were close to Ukraine's western borders, so we could cross over to neighbouring Romania quickly. The Indian embassy officials helped further and we could return home,” she said.

She also claimed there were "some militants" on her university campus in the last few days, but the students were not harmed.

Poorva Patil, another student who came back from Ukraine on Tuesday, thanked God for the safe return. She was also pursuing an educational course at an institution in west Ukraine. "I feared for my life, but by God's grace, I am back home. It is a big thing for me,” she said.

Narrating her experience in the war-torn country, Patil said, “First, we were asked to stay inside our hostel rooms and were later sheltered in bunkers. It was severe cold with temperature around 2 degrees Celsius. We travelled almost 10 km by hiring a bus to reach near the Romanian border.”

She has been exhausted after facing such a difficult situation. "My feet are swollen,” Patil said, adding that she received good support from the Indian embassy officials in facilitating her safe return.

Some of the other evacuees also said that many Indian students were still stuck in Ukraine and were in need of support.

Union minister Narayan Rane, who received the students at the airport here, said, “As many as 182 students have returned to Mumbai today. It was the fifth flight organised by the Union government under 'Operation Ganga'.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.