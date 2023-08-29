Sorry, I can’t attend G20 summit in India; will send foreign minister: Putin tells PM Modi

  1. Home
News Network
August 29, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 29: Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call that he will not attend the G20 Summit.

India is hosting this year's summit, which will be held in capital Delhi from 9-10 September.

Mr Putin told Mr Modi that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would attend the summit on his behalf.

The two leaders also discussed several "regional and global issues of mutual concern", India said in a statement.

A Russian government spokesperson had said last week that Mr Putin would not attend the summit as he had a "busy schedule".

The G20 includes the world's 19 wealthiest countries plus the European Union. India currently holds the G20 presidency, which rotates annually between members.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to be a talking point at the summit in Delhi, where world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be present.

Last week, Mr Putin attended the Brics summit - Brics is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - held in Johannesburg by video link to avoid the risk of possible arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC has issued a warrant against Mr Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

In its statement on Monday, India said that Mr Modi expressed "an understanding for Russia's decision" and thanked Mr Putin for supporting Delhi's initiatives while it held the G20 presidency.

Russia's statement did not mention Mr Putin's absence at the G20 summit but said that the two countries had agreed to "closely collaborate in the context of Russia's BRICS chairmanship", which starts on 1 January next year.

"The discussion also touched on current issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are developing progressively in the spirit of a specially privileged strategic partnership," it added.

Comments

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2023

Baku, Aug 24: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won his maiden World Cup crown after beating India's teenage sensation R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breakers of the final in Baku on Thursday, August 24. 

It was the first World Cup crown for Carlsen as the 32-year-old added the missing piece to his decorated trophy cabinet.

Magnus Carlsen battled against a bout of food poisoning as he used all his experience to outclass the young Indian, who had developed a great reputation for being a giant killer.

With the silver medal finish at the Chess World Cup, Praggnanandhaa booked his berth at the Candidates Tournament, becoming only the second Indian to do so.

Praggnanandhaa might have lost the big final in Baku, but the 18-year-old from Chennai has etched his name in the history books of Indian chess. He had become the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach the final and was a victory away from joining the Indian legend at the top.

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa played out draws in the two classical time control games on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Praggnanandhaa missed an opportunity to force a result with white pieces on Tuesday, Carlsen came up with an interesting tactic, playing for a draw in the second game when he was playing with a white. Carlsen revealed he wanted an extra day's rest after the bout of food poisoning and he deliberately took the final to the tie-breakers.

It was a brave call from Carlsen as Praggnanandhaa had been in sensational form in tie-breakers, winning 3 of them before the final. Both players conceded that they were exhausted and Pragg had played 29 games, 9 more than Carlsen before the final.

It was a battle of wits and tenacity in the final and Carlsen's experience came into play as Praggnanandhaa was denied a historic win.

Praggnanandhaa missed out on a chance to become the first player in the history of the World Cup to win the crown after beating the top 3 players in the FIDE Rankings. Pragg reached his maiden chess World Cup final after surviving three tie-breakers, including the ones in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana.

Praggnanandhaa has an ELO rating of 2723 in rapid rapidly, but his exploits at the World Cup is a timely reminder that the youngster is at his tenacious best when put under pressure.

Comments

News Network
August 29,2023

New Delhi, Aug 29: Amidst growing public anger over price rise, ahead of imminent elections in a five states and next year’s general elections, the central government has slashed the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder. 

“All domestic consumers of LPG cylinders to get Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder. Further, users under PM Ujwala scheme will get this subsidy on top of existing subsidy," Thakur said.

Addressing the cabinet briefing, Thakur said that on the occasion of Rakhi and Onam, 75 lakh women will get free gas connection under Ujjwala scheme.

Further, Cabinet approved 7.5 million new gas connections under Ujjwala Scheme.

Total expense to the government for the reduction on gas prices will be approximately Rs 7500 crore, sources said.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move will be taken ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Earlier this month, oil marketing companies executed a price revision for commercial LPG while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged on August 1. This adjustment notably included a significant decrease of Rs 99.75 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, implemented from the beginning of August. As a result, the retail selling price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,680.

Comments

News Network
August 23,2023

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. 

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing took place days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

The lander and the six-wheeled rover (with total mass of 1,752 kg) are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days)

The lander with four legs, had multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.

The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the surface. 

Comments

