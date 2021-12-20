States can make provisions for teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools: Centre

  1. Home
News Network
December 20, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: State governments can allow teaching the Bhagavad Gita to school students, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to members' questions in the Lower House, Union Minister for Education Annapurna Devi said that state governments can also make provisions for the teaching of Bhojpuri language in schools if they wish to do so. She added that under the New Education Policy, the education of children in regional languages has been made compulsory.

"Education comes in the concurrent list of (the Constitution). If the states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita to the curriculum. Under the CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] pattern, Bhagavad Gita is already taught in various classes. If states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita," the minister told the House during the Question Hour.

She was replying to the question asked by BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty. The BJP member wanted to know from the government if it is considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to school students across the country.

While asking his question, Shetty also suggested that the Congress members read Bhagavad Gita "so that they get the wisdom to do good work".

Congress members were at that time protesting in the House over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanding the sacking of Union Minister for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused arrested in the case.

"Some contents from the Bhagavad Gita are already there for the students of classes Class 6, 7 and 8. Bhagavad Gita is taught," the minister said in her reply.

In his question, BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to know from the government if it was considering giving recognition to Bhojpuri or making the language part of the school curriculum for students of classes 1-12 and the higher education institutions as well.

He said people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding it for a long time.

"Under the New Education Policy, education of children in Indian language and regional languages has been made compulsory. States can teach (school) children in Bhojpuri. States can implement the new education policy and teach (Bhojpuri) in classes 1 to 12," the minister of state for education replied.

The minister said the Union government issues advisories to the state governments from time to time. "If the state governments want, they can comply with them and make provisions for teaching (Bhojpuri) to students of Classes 1 to 12," she said. 

News Network
December 11,2021

Panaji, Dec 11: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced to roll out a direct cash transfer scheme for women in Goa if it is voted to power in the state after the Assembly polls due in February next year.

Under the scheme titled Griha Laxmi, Rs 5,000 would be transferred to a woman of every household per month as guaranteed income support to counter inflation once the party comes to power, TMC leader Mahua Moitra said.

The party would soon start distributing cards for the scheme, she said, adding that these cards carrying unique identification numbers would become operational once the TMC forms a government in Goa. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has announced that it would be contesting all 40 seats in state.

"The women from 3.5 lakh households in the state would be covered under the Griha Laxmi scheme as it will also do away with the maximum income ceiling, which is mandated in the current Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government in the state," Moitra, who is TMC's Goa in-charge, said.

She said that the current scheme of the BJP government in Goa provides only Rs 1,500 per month to women and it covers only 1.5 lakh households due to the income ceiling.

"The actual implementation of Griha Aadhar scheme requires Rs 270 crore annually, but the Goa government has earmarked only Rs 140 crore annually because of which many people are not able to get the benefit," the TMC parliamentarian said.

The projected expenditure for the TMC's scheme would be six to eight per cent of the total budget of Goa, she said. "Latest studies have revealed that COVID-19 has shrunk the country's economy, which needs to be revived," Moitra added.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will also contest the Goa polls, had announced that it would increase the remuneration provided to women in the coastal state under the state-sponsored scheme and also promised financial assistance to women not covered under it, if it is voted to power.

During his recent visit to the state, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal had said if his party comes to power in Goa, then the existing remuneration of Rs 1,500 provided to women under the Griha Aadhar scheme would be increased to Rs 2,500, while other women aged 18 and above, who are not covered under the scheme, would be paid Rs 1,000 per month.

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on a day long visit to Goa, had promised 30 per cent quota in jobs for women in Goa if her party came to power in the state. She had claimed that the ruling BJP's ideology was "anti-women", and asked people to check the track-record of the new parties coming from "outside" the state. 

News Network
December 10,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Condemning the social media posts and rejoicing over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a military chopper crash, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has asked the police to identify and initiate legal action against them.

The Chief Minister also said that IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash was receiving the best treatment at the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru, and wished for his speedy recovery.

"Following the death of CDS Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash some perverted minds have made some irresponsible tweets and in a way rejoicing the tragedy, this has to be condemned by every Indian in the strongest possible terms. I strongly condemn it," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the police chief was directed to take legal action against those who have made irresponsible comments regarding a person who led the country's armed forces.

"Similar actions are being taken in other states also. I have given directions to identify people who have made such irresponsible tweets or put up posts on Facebook, to book cases against them and take action. It is condemnable and unpardonable. Such perverted minds must be punished," he added.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawa, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Informing about his visit to Command Hospital in Bengaluru, the CM said Group Captain Varun Singh is getting the best treatment there and expert doctors are treating him.

"Most of his (Singh) body is affected by burn injuries and he is being treated for it. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he said.

Bommai along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had visited the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening to inquired about Group Captain Varun Singh's health.

Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, he was shifted to Command Hospital on Thursday evening, for higher treatment.

News Network
December 9,2021

farmers.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 9: The Samyukata Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday called off one of the country's longest agitations after the farmers' leaders accepted the Centre's fresh proposals. They will vacate protest sites by December 11.

The farmers' body, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, on Wednesday had flagged certain objections to the government’s written proposal that talked about withdrawing cases against farmers after end of the agitation and including non-SKM members in the committee to discuss MSP issue. Following which, the Centre had issued fresh proposal. 

A final decision on the Centre's fresh proposal in the meeting of SKM at the Singhu border was delayed on Wednesday as farmer leaders were awaiting a formal communication regarding its acceptance on the letterhead of the central government.

In a mega outreach, the government has decided to accept all the demands of the protesters. These include withdrawal of all the agitation-related cases registered during this protest in all states/ UTs and central government agencies; compensation to all the families of the agitating farmers who died during the course of agitation; no criminal liability of the farmers in case of stubble burning; government to discuss electricity amendment bill with SKM/ farmers before discussing it in Parliament; committee on MSP formed in which SKM will list out its members; and ongoing MSP in the country and procurement will continue as it is.

On the question of the constitution of the MSP committee, the farmers have emphasised only members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (in addition to officials from the centre, concerned states and agricultural experts) can be chosen.

When Prime Minister Modi last month offered farmers an “apology" and said the farm laws would be scrapped, farmers rejoiced but underlined their determination to continue protests till the MSP issue was resolved.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been camped at Delhi borders for over a year now, demanding that the government withdraw the three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

