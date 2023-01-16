Story of 5 Indians killed in Nepal crash: UP man had gone to Pashupatinath Temple with 3 friends for son’s birth; Bihar youth had gone to see newborn niece

One of five Indians who died in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara Sunday was a 35-year-old liquor store owner from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, who had gone to pray at the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu.



Sonu Jaiswal - whom police believe shot a Facebook Live video moments before the crash - was going to offer thanks for the birth of his son.

"Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance... as his wish to have a son - now six months old - has been fulfilled. But fate had something else in store for him," Vijay Jaiswal, a relative and head of his village, told news agency PTI.

Sonu Jaiswal already had two daughters and he had taken a vow to visit the Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, Vijay Jaiswal said.

The three friends were Abhishek Kushwaha, 25; Vishal Sharma, 22; and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27. Villagers said Rajbhar operated a public service centre, Kushwaha worked with computers and Sharma at a motorbike showroom.

All four were to return Tuesday after paragliding in Pokhara.

The fifth Indian was 26-year-old Sanjay Jaiswal from Bihar's Sitamarhi. He had gone to visit his sister’s house in Nepal’s Pokhara as she had recently given birth to a daughter. It was his first trip to Nepal.

The Facebook Live video believed to have been shot by Sonu Jaiswal is a 97-second clip in which a man can be seen filming the plane's attempt to land.

Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has set up a panel to investigate the accident - reported as the country's worst aviation disaster in 30 years.

A report is expected in 45 days.

There were 72 people on board the twin-engine ATR operated by Yeti Airlines when it crashed while landing at Pokhara's newly-opened airport, officials said.