  2. Stranded Indian students 'beaten up' by Ukrainian forces at Poland border

February 27, 2022

The woes of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine continued to mount with many of them faced physical assault by Ukrainian forces and were being kept from leaving the country.  

Several Indian students, most of them from Kerala, were reportedly beaten up at the Ukraine-Poland borders at Shehyni. 

According to a video message from a Malayali student, Angel, the Ukraine military and police were beating them up and even driving vehicles towards the students who tried to cross over to Poland. The forces are also allegedly firing in the air.

"Even I was beaten up by the military personnel and pushed to the road. One of my friends who reacted was also beaten and pushed to the road," said Angel.

Students reached the border areas after walking several kilometres in extreme cold, and were left with little food and water, some of their parents said.

Even as the Kerala government appealed to the students to move to borders only as per directions of the embassy officials, many students were trying to move on their own as the situation in Ukraine was worsening, the parents said.

February 23,2022

Udupi, Feb 23: Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao has extended prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 200 metres of educational institutions in Udupi district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), till 6 pm on March 5.

The prohibitory order will not be applicable on February 27 (Sunday) and March 1, holiday on account of Mahashivarathri. 

The prohibitory orders imposed earlier applicable to pre-university, polytechnic and degree colleges in the district are in force till 6 pm on February 23. The extension was to prevent any untoward incident on the premises of schools in view of the row over hijab.

The order restricts assembling five or more people at one place. No weapons should be carried in that area, no slogans that are provocative in nature can be shouted. No protest and vijayotsava will be allowed as per the order.

February 16,2022

Dharwad, Feb 16: Senior poet Nadoja Channaveer Kanavi, who had recovered from Covid-19 infection, passed away at a private hospital at Sattur near Dharwad on Wednesday following multi-organ failure.

He was 93 and is survived by his daughter and four sons. His wife Shantadevi had passed away last year.

Kanavi was admitted to a private hospital on January 14 after he complained of respiratory problems. On admission, Kanavi tested Covid-19 positive and was shifted to ICU. However, he had recovered from the infection but continued to remain on a ventilator for several days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the government will bear his medical expenditure.

Bommai, during his visit to Hubballi on February 13, had visited Kanavi and wished him a speedy recovery. However, the health condition of Kanavi deteriorated on February 14. The doctors treating Kanavi had said that the chest infection was not responding to the medications and he was drowsy.

The blood pressure had fallen and medications were started to maintain the blood pressure.

There was further deterioration in his kidney function and the nephrology team was taking care of the same.

However, he failed to respond to medical treatment and breathed his last on Wednesday.

Born on June 18, 1928, at Hombal village in Gadag (then Dharwad) district, Channaveera Kanavi came to Dharwad to study at RLS High School. Murugha Mutt provided him shelter and food till he completed his schooling. After matriculation, he joined the Karnatak College for BA and that was where the poet in him bloomed, thanks to the then principal of the college, Dr V K Gokak, an eminent litterateur who was honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

Kanavi did his M A in Kannada from Karnatak University in 1952. Soon, he joined the publication wing of the University as a secretary and served there for 31 years before retiring as its director in 1983.

Kanavi has brought out 26 collections of poems starting with ‘Kavyakshi’ in 1949. He has published 28 books on criticism and essays. He had the privilege of several prestigious awards and positions coming his way. He was honoured with the Central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Jeevadhwani’ in 1982, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi Award in 1985, Karnatak Rajyotsava Award in 1989, Pampa Award in 1999, ‘Nadoja’ honorary D Litt by Hampi Kannada University in 2002, honorary doctorate by Karnatak University in 2004 and Ambikatanayadatta National Award in 2012.

He was a member of Central Sahitya Akademi, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi, Kannada Book Authority, Karnatak University syndicate, president of Akhila Karnataka Kendra Kannada Kriya Samiti, Kannada Development Authority and Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Organising Committee. Kanavi had the privilege of presiding over the 65th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Hassan in 1996. He had inaugurated the 'Mysuru Dasara Utsav' in 2016.

February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court, on Monday February 14, quashed a recent law enacted by the state to ban online gambling, and stated that it was unconstitutional. This move comes as a huge relief to all the skill-based gaming platforms that had to close operations in Karnataka last year.

The high court had in December reserved its order after conducting a series of hearings from a host of petitioners who challenged the constitutional validity of Karnataka’s new online gambling law that was implemented on October 5 last year. The petitioners included gaming industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), self-regulatory fantasy sports industry body Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), real-money gaming firms Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games24x7, A23(Ace2Three), Junglee Games, Gameskraft and Pacific Games among others.

The HC’s judgement is likely to affect  gaming firms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League, Games24x7 (RummyCircle, My11Circle), and Ace2Three who will be eligible to make a comeback in the state.

The ‘Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ was tabled in the assembly by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The bill to amend the Karnataka Police Act of 1963 states “games means and includes online games, involving all forms of wagering or betting, including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it, or electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance.”

The law, after being passed, was challenged on grounds of its constitutional validity. It was initially heard by a single-judge bench and later on transferred to a division bench comprising Dixit and Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The bench on December 22 told the parties that they could file written submission.

Initially, the plea was listed for interim relief but later was heard for final arguments amid a consensus among counsel appearing for the petitioners as well as the state’s Advocate General appearing for the respondents. This was done as the arguments already were lengthy enough.

The state government had in July informed the High Court, hearing a petition seeking a ban on all forms of online betting and gambling, that it had drafted a Bill.

 Last November, Tamil Nadu had promulgated an ordinance banning online gambling, and earlier this year, Kerala too had imposed a ban on online rummy games.

All this comes despite a growing gaming population in India, who had  around 80 million real-money gamers in 2020. This number is expected to grow over 150 million by 2023, according to an EY-All India Gaming Federation report.

