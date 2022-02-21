Students of all faiths must follow mandated uniform: Amit Shah on hijab row

Reacting to the hijab controversy, Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said he believes the dress code prescribed by the schools and colleges should be followed by all the students, irrespective of their religion.

In an interview with CNN News18, Shah said in schools and colleges, children should be kept above religion. "I personally feel every student should follow the mandated uniform, irrespective of religion," he said.

"The matter is in the court and the decision of the court should be accepted by all... My personal belief remains till the court gives its verdict. But if the court gives its verdict, then I should also accept it," he added.

The hijab row began last month when six students at Government PU College in Udupi, who attended the class wearing the headscarf were prohibited from entering the college as it was in "violation" of the stipulated dress code.

The Home Minister argued that the opponents who are trying to politicise the issue will not be successful. "Their efforts will fail," the Home Minister said.

There have been reports of similar instances of students turning up at educational institutions with either hijab or saffron shawl in Ramdurg PU College in Belagavi and a college in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, and also a group of girls staging a demonstration at Bannimantapa (Mysuru) in favour of the hijab.

The timing of the controversy is also being questioned as Assembly elections in five states are on, with the Uttar Pradesh polls being regarded as the most critical of the five.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy and the matter is being heard at the Karnataka High Court.