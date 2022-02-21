Students of all faiths must follow mandated uniform: Amit Shah on hijab row

  1. Home
February 21, 2022

Reacting to the hijab controversy, Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said he believes the dress code prescribed by the schools and colleges should be followed by all the students, irrespective of their religion.

In an interview with CNN News18, Shah said in schools and colleges, children should be kept above religion. "I personally feel every student should follow the mandated uniform, irrespective of religion," he said.

"The matter is in the court and the decision of the court should be accepted by all... My personal belief remains till the court gives its verdict. But if the court gives its verdict, then I should also accept it," he added.

The hijab row began last month when six students at Government PU College in Udupi, who attended the class wearing the headscarf were prohibited from entering the college as it was in "violation" of the stipulated dress code.

The Home Minister argued that the opponents who are trying to politicise the issue will not be successful. "Their efforts will fail," the Home Minister said.

There have been reports of similar instances of students turning up at educational institutions with either hijab or saffron shawl in Ramdurg PU College in Belagavi and a college in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, and also a group of girls staging a demonstration at Bannimantapa (Mysuru) in favour of the hijab.

The timing of the controversy is also being questioned as Assembly elections in five states are on, with the Uttar Pradesh polls being regarded as the most critical of the five.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy and the matter is being heard at the Karnataka High Court.

February 16,2022

lahari.jpg

Veteran singer, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri - who introduced India to the Disco genre of dance-music - passed away in Mumbai.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Saaheb and Sharaabi. 

A master of several concerts, people used to break into jig and tap their feet to his numbers. 
The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time and he breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. Some of his hit songs are - Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost (Aap Ki Khatir,1977), Dekha Hai Maine Tujhko Phir (Wardat, 1981), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache (Disco Dancer,1982), Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki,1984), Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb, 1985), Dil Mein Ho Tum (Satyamev Jayate, 1987), Tamma Tamma Loge (Thanedaar, 1990), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2012).

He has lent his voice to several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Bappi was born on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Alokesh ‘Bappi’ Lahiri, is the son of  Aparesh and Bansari Lahiri, both accomplished Bengali singers

His maternal uncle is the legendary Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar. He was also associated with BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

February 20,2022

New Delhi, Feb 20: India recorded 19,968 new Covid-19 cases, 673 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,11,903, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (February 20, 2022). The active cases stand at 2,24,187.

A decrease of 29,552 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 48,847 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,20,86,383. 

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.28 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 per cent, according to the ministry. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 175.37 crore. As many as 11,87,766 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on Friday said that the government has invited other vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with scientists and develop vaccines in the country. 

Dr VK Paul also advised all the citizens not to lower the guard against the Covid-19 pandemic as the current surge has settled. 

"We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said. 

"We invited other vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with our scientists and develop vaccines on our soil. Later, they manufactured vaccines and offered us to buy them demanding sovereign immunity waiver, but this was not acceptable to the government," he added.

February 14,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 14: As many as 13 students of SSLC in government high school in the city boycotted preparatory examinations on Monday for not permitting them to write examinations wearing hijab.

Following the order from the government, classes for 9th and 10th grade were resumed after a gap of five days across the state.

As many as 13 Muslim girls arrived at the school wearing hijab. The teachers asked them to remove hijab and write examination citing high court's interim order that students must not wear any dress indicating religious identity other than uniform, but they refused to expose their hair in front of people and walked out of the classroom.

Parents of the girls, who reached school there, also supported their children and took them home saying that without hijab they can't attend classes.

Similar incidents were reported in Shikaripur and Sagar.

Aliya Mehat, a student who boycotted the exam for hijab, said, "The court is yet to give order, whatever it is we will not take off hijab. It is okay if we don't write exams. Exams are not important for me, religion is important. We will not come to school if hijab is banned," she said. 

However, more than 100 other Muslim girls, who are studying in the school, attended the classes without a hijab.
 

