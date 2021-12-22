  1. Home
  2. In a sudden jump, Tamil Nadu detects 33 new Omicron cases

In a sudden jump, Tamil Nadu detects 33 new Omicron cases

News Network
December 23, 2021

Chennai, Dec 23: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported a massive spike in the number of people infected with Omicron variant of Covid-19 with genomic sequencing of samples collected from 33 patients confirming that they have been infected with the “variant of concern.”

With this, the number of Covid-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant has gone up to 34, making Tamil Nadu the state with the third-highest number of cases.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 33 persons, including contacts of those who returned from high risk and non-risk countries, are found to be infected with the Omicron variant. The new cases include the contacts of the state’s first Omicron patient who returned from Nigeria via Doha.

Of the 34 patients, 26 are admitted at the King Institute in Chennai, Madurai (4), Tiruvannamalai (2), and Salem (1). One person is admitted in a hospital in Kerala.

“The sequencing results from Pune came last night. Results of 23 samples are awaited. There is no need to panic. All the Omicron patients are asymptomatic, and they are doing fine,” Subramanian said.
 
Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan asked people to continue wearing face masks and wash their hands.

News Network
December 14,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 14: The ruling BJP on Tuesday fell one seat short of gaining a simple majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council. The party bagged 11 of the 25 seats, from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies in the state, for which the biennial election was held on December 10, and counting was taken up on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress also managed to clinch 11 seats, while the JD(S) won two seats. An independent candidate has managed to win one of the two seats in the prestigious Belagavi constituency, officials said.

With these results, BJP's strength in the 75-member 'Upper House' has gone up from 32 to 37, while the Congress' tally declined from 29 to 26, and the JD(S)' numbers came down from 12 to 10.

During the previous MLC polls from the Local Authorities' constituencies in 2015, the BJP had won six, Congress 14 and the JD(S) four seats respectively, while one seat had gone to an independent.

In a major blow to the BJP, independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi, one among the Jarkiholi brothers, emerged victorious during the counting of second preferential votes in Belagavi, thereby bagging one of the two seats from the constituency, while Congress' Channaraj Hattiholi won the other in the first preferential votes.

Though the ruling BJP has performed better compared to last time, this election is being seen as a "warning bell" for the party following its defeat in stronghold constituency like Belagavi; while for the Congress, according to a senior functionary, it has come as a morale booster as the party has gained more grounds in the Vokkaliga bastion of old Mysuru region, along with a message that collective and united efforts will yield good results.

News Network
December 13,2021

uae.jpg

Dubai, Dec 13: Prime Minister of Israeli Naftali Bennett has affirmed that the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement established a "new, deep and solid structure for diplomatic, economic and cultural relations" in this region based on cooperation that achieves prosperity for the societies and well-being of the people.

In an exclusive interview with Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during his visit to the UAE today, Bennett said, "In my opinion, this is what the peace and the new reality this region is witnessing, and we are working together to ensure a better future for our children."

On the outcomes of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel on achieving growth and economic partnership, Bennett said, "The relations between the two countries have strengthened in all fields, and I am very satisfied with that, as many cooperation agreements were concluded in the fields of trade, research and development, and cyber security, health, education, aviation and more, and I look forward to the continued development and consolidation of relations."

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at accepting the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to visit the UAE, which is the first visit within a very short period after the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

On the UAE's efforts to enhance international cooperation for facing common challenges, the Israeli Prime Minister stressed, "the values of tolerance, peace and dialogue are common, and that is why the friendship that unites us developed at such a high speed."

Bennett said that the relations that bind the State of Israel with the United Arab Emirates cover every possible field, pointing out that ministries in the two countries work with each other, as well as many companies and businessmen, and delegations from both sides pay reciprocal visits.

He added, "I expect that our relations will remain good, especially in the economic field. In my opinion, cooperation in the field of health and food security will constitute a major part of the mutual cooperation." 

