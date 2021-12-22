In a sudden jump, Tamil Nadu detects 33 new Omicron cases

Chennai, Dec 23: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported a massive spike in the number of people infected with Omicron variant of Covid-19 with genomic sequencing of samples collected from 33 patients confirming that they have been infected with the “variant of concern.”
With this, the number of Covid-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant has gone up to 34, making Tamil Nadu the state with the third-highest number of cases.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 33 persons, including contacts of those who returned from high risk and non-risk countries, are found to be infected with the Omicron variant. The new cases include the contacts of the state’s first Omicron patient who returned from Nigeria via Doha.
Of the 34 patients, 26 are admitted at the King Institute in Chennai, Madurai (4), Tiruvannamalai (2), and Salem (1). One person is admitted in a hospital in Kerala.
“The sequencing results from Pune came last night. Results of 23 samples are awaited. There is no need to panic. All the Omicron patients are asymptomatic, and they are doing fine,” Subramanian said.
Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan asked people to continue wearing face masks and wash their hands.
