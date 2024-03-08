Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha; ‘Testament of Nari Shakti,’ says Modi

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a social media post on March 8.

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring,” PM Modi wrote on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the news.

Describing the author, philanthropist, and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation as “a powerful testament to Nari Shakti”, PM Modi wrote, “Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.”

Murty, who is travelling at the moment, thanked PM Modi for the nomination and said, “It’s a big Women’s Day gift to me. It’s a new responsibility to work for the country.”

Replying to PM Modi’s social media post, Sudha Murty wrote, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation.”

Born on August 19, 1950, in Karnataka’s Shiggaon, Sudha Murty began her career as a computer scientist and engineer, going on to become the first female engineer hired at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (Telco).

Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books. Her son-in-law is the Prime Minister of the UK and her daughter Akshata Murty is a businesswoman, fashion designer, and venture capitalist.

The 73-year-old’s nomination coincides with International Women’s Day. She received the Padma Shri award in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

Responding to the development BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “Today, Sudha Murthy ji has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu. What other Sandesh (message) could have been more beautiful than this on International Women’s Day?”

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services. Earlier this year, President Murmu had nominated founder-Chancellor of Chandigarh University and educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha.