  2. Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko Movement, dies of covid at 94

May 21, 2021

New Delhi, May 21: Sunderlal Bahuguna, the leader of the Chipko Movement and environmentalist died of COVID-19 on Friday (May 21) at the age of 94. He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh and was suffering from pneumonia, a case of comorbidity in coronavirus cases.

“Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration” AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal said.

Meanwhile,  only 24 hours after recording less than 4,000 deaths, India on Friday once gain breached the grim milestone as daily fatalities due to Covid-19 rose to 4,209, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, even as new cases dropped to its lowest at 2,59,551 in exactly a month.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pademic.

Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

India`s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured from Covid till date.

May 9,2021

Kochi, May 9: Television journalist Vipin Chandh, the chief reporter of Manorama News here, died of COVID-19 related complications in the city early on Sunday, his family said. He was 42 and is survived by his wife and child.

Chandh, who was very active in reporting even during the second wave of the pandemic, had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and was in home quarantine.

 Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in the neighbourhood. When his condition deteriorated after an attack of pneumonia, he was shifted to a better medical facility in Kochi, where he died at 2 am on Sunday.
 
A native of Alangad in Ernakulam district, Chandh began his journalism career in 2005. He joined Mathrubhumi News in 2012. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of Chandh.

"This is a sad loss to Malayalam journalism. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family", Khan tweeted.

May 8,2021

Bengaluru, May 8: Karnataka government has ordered to install of CC cameras in all district and taluk level hospitals including ICU wards across the state.

In an order issued by the Health Department, it was instructed all the Hospital administrations to take serious measures in the installation of the CC cameras including in the ICU wards by May 11.

The expenses should be utilized by the health protection committee besides other funds which will be available to hospitals.

Action taken report by the department of health and family welfare officers and district nodal officers visit the hospitals on the installation of the CC cameras and the same has been submitted to the government by May 12, the order said.

May 9,2021

Kabul, May 9: The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials say.

Officials said on Sunday that medical staff in hospitals were struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 people, mostly schoolgirls, who were injured in the blast on Saturday.

The blast occurred in front of a school in the Shia majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul.

An eyewitness reported that the victims of the attack were mostly female students headed on their way back home after finishing school.

The death toll in the blasts might increase, Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, there were a total of three consecutive blasts in the afternoon near Kabul’s Seyyed ul-Shohada Girls School in Dasht-e-Barchi.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the Taliban militant group was responsible for the attack. 

The Taliban, however, did not claim responsibility for the blast.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul.

Khatibzadeh described the attack against civilians as detestable, particularly as the targets were girl students. He offered condolences to the survivors and families of those killed in the attack.

The violent attack came a week after the United States and its NATO allies began pulling their troops and military hardware out of Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden announced the schedule to complete the drawdown of US forces by September 11.

The Taliban have issued a warning, pledging to attack US troops if they failed to withdraw as scheduled.

Twenty years on, violence is increasingly rampant in the conflict-stricken country. 

