Supreme Court allows RSS to carry out rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejects DMK govt's request 

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court today allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejecting the MK Stalin-led DMK government's request.

The DMK government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, citing what it called rumours that had triggered panic among Hindi-speaking workers in the state.

The Supreme Court dismissed the state government's appeal.

The RSS, in October, had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to carry out a march to mark "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and Gandhi Jayanti.

The state government had refused, and the RSS approached the High Court.

In November, a single judge bench allowed the RSS march with conditions like restricting the march indoors or in enclosed spaces.

In February, these restrictions were removed by a division bench, which stressed on the importance of protests in a healthy democracy.

The state government appealed against the High Court order.