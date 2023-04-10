  1. Home
Supreme Court allows RSS to carry out rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejects DMK govt's request 

News Network
April 11, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court today allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejecting the MK Stalin-led DMK government's request.

The DMK government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, citing what it called rumours that had triggered panic among Hindi-speaking workers in the state.

The Supreme Court dismissed the state government's appeal.

The RSS, in October, had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to carry out a march to mark "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and Gandhi Jayanti.

The state government had refused, and the RSS approached the High Court.

In November, a single judge bench allowed the RSS march with conditions like restricting the march indoors or in enclosed spaces.

In February, these restrictions were removed by a division bench, which stressed on the importance of protests in a healthy democracy.

The state government appealed against the High Court order. 

News Network
April 9,2023

Bantwal, Apr 9: A 13-year-old schoolboy was found dead in a lake at Kuppila in Kakhile village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday night hours after he went missing under mysterious circumstances. 

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Azeem (13), son of Abdul Razak, a resident of BC Road. He was a class 8 student of a private English medium school in Mittabailu near BC Road.

Azeem had been to his grandmother’s house in Panemangalore on Saturday, April 8, afternoon. The locals had seen him playing with his friends. However, the boy went missing. 

The family members called on Azeem’s mobile phone, but, it went unanswered. Hence, they filed a missing complaint at the Bantwal Town Police Station.

When the police traced the location of Azeem's mobile phone, they found his clothes, shoes, and mobile on the top of the lake near Kallige village. The police conducted a search in the lake and found the boy's dead body late at night.

The police lifted the body from the water and took it to the Bantwal Government Hospital mortuary. Investigations are underway. 

News Network
April 10,2023

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.

The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura. 

News Network
March 28,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 28: The state government’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims and add it to the quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will ensure that Muslims have scope for a bigger share in the reservation, claimed BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that Muslims will get justice through the decision taken by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Reservation was never based on religion. However, the Congress and others who were in power in the state gave reservation on the basis of religion only to appease a community. The 4% reservation for Muslims introduced in 1995 was anti-constitutional,” Sudarshan said.

Further, he lauded the state government for hiking reservation for SC/ST and also internal quota for the SC. He said Lambanis have been given a bigger share in the reservation. “The state cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma, and 1% for others. Many of these communities were deprived of the benefits of reservation all these years. The government’s decision will benefit them in a big way,” he said.

“The BJP is well prepared for the election in Dakshina Kannada that the party workers have already completed one round of campaign in each booth. Besides, booth-level campaigns, meetings of all committees from booth committees to page pramukhs, also have been held,” he said, adding that the Vijayasankalpa rallies have boosted the morale of party workers in the district. “Party workers are active in their respective areas to ensure victory of BJP candidates,” he said.

To a query on contest by Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), Sudarshan said that the BJP’s focus will be the victory of party candidates and nothing else.

