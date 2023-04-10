Supreme Court allows RSS to carry out rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejects DMK govt's request 

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court today allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejecting the MK Stalin-led DMK government's request.
The DMK government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, citing what it called rumours that had triggered panic among Hindi-speaking workers in the state.
The Supreme Court dismissed the state government's appeal.
The RSS, in October, had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to carry out a march to mark "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and Gandhi Jayanti.
The state government had refused, and the RSS approached the High Court.
In November, a single judge bench allowed the RSS march with conditions like restricting the march indoors or in enclosed spaces.
In February, these restrictions were removed by a division bench, which stressed on the importance of protests in a healthy democracy.
The state government appealed against the High Court order.
