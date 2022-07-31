  1. Home
  Suspected monkeypox patient, who returned from UAE, dies in Kerala hospital

News Network
July 31, 2022

Thrissur, July 31: In a suspected case of monekypox infection, a 22-year-old man died at a private hospital in Kerala’s Thrissur on Saturday, days after returning from high-risk UAE.

The health officials have sent the samples of the deceased to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha, for confirmation. The family members of the deceased have been asked to cremate the body as per the WHO protocols.

According to the doctors, the patient was having symptoms similar to that in monkeypox. “There were no red marks or blisters when he got admitted. But later such symptoms started appearing on his body,” one of the doctors reportedly said.

Since the patient had come from the high-risk UAE, he was admitted to an isolation ward. He was suspected of being hit with tuberculosis and was sent into isolation at a hospital as tests were carried out.

The relatives said that the man had returned from the UAE three days ago and was suffering from high fever. However, red blisters started appearing on his body raising doubts of monkeypox.

The health officials, meanwhile, said that people should not panic unless the deceased reports are out.

As per the initial reports, the man didn’t have full-blown monkeypox symptoms. So, there are chances that the report may come back negative.

“Of thousands of cases reported across the world, only five deaths have been reported from monkeypox so far,” an official said.

Will examine 

Will examine the reasons behind the death of a 22-year-old young man who recently returned from UAE and allegedly died due to monkeypox a day ago, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

With the swab results of the deceased patient yet to be reported, the health minister said that the patient was young, did not suffer from any other illness or health problems and therefore, the health department was looking into the cause of his death.

She said they will also be examining why there was delay in his hospitalisation after he arrived here from UAE on July 21. "This particular variant of monkeypox is not as highly virulent or contagious like Covid-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems," the minister told media.

Since this variant of monkeypox does spread, therefore, all necessary measures have to be taken and have been taken to prevent the same, she added. The minister also said that there were no studies available about this particular variant from other countries where the disease has been detected and thus, Kerala was carrying out a study on it.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2022

Mangaluru, July 30: The police have so far taken 21 persons into custody for questioning as part of probe into the murder case of Muhhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 28.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed that at least 21 people from Suratkal, Bajpe, Panambur and Mulki police station limits were taken into custody for inquiry. 

ADGP Alok Kumar is personally taken charge of the investigation and has expressed confidence of arresting the killers soon. 

The police also collecting the information about the mobile calls during the time of murder.

Police sources said that the investigation is being done in all possible angles. CCTV footages from available from nearby shops have also been collected.

23-year-old Fazil was chased and hacked to death by a gang of car-borne assailants when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: In the wake of increased communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra today issued an order to close all shops in the district after 6 p.m. till August 1, 2022.

The DC has directed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district to keep all the shops and business establishments shut from 6 pm to 6 am these three days.

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the district administration has convened a peace meeting at the DC’s office in Mangaluru on July 30 at 11 am.

The development comes after the coastal district witnessed three coldblooded murders – two in Sullia taluk and one in Managluru taluk. 

News Network
July 26,2022

New Delhi, July 26: Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders were detained on Tuesday during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was also detained during the protests.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by ED for a second time on Tuesday in the National Herald case.

"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said before he was detained.

Congress workers and leaders had earlier gathered at the party headquarters on Tuesday to show solidarity as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in the National Herald case. The party also held 'satyagraha' across the country to protest against Sonia's summons by ED. Later they marched to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Meanwhile paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.

The police is also checking every vehicle and inquiring everyone heading towards the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement till 2 p.m. on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for hours by the ED.

Suspended Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament complex

Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various opposition parties.

Alleging that their suspension amounted to "murder of democracy", the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani, staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

In a show of solidarity, leaders of Left parties, NCP, DMK and the Congress joined them in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

The four Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Terming the action against its MPs as a "blot on democracy", an angry Congress had alleged that the government was trying to "intimidate" it for raising people's issues and said it would not be cowed down.

