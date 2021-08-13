  1. Home
  2. Taliban appreciate India’s humanitarian efforts, but warn against playing military role in Afghan

Taliban appreciate India’s humanitarian efforts, but warn against playing military role in Afghan

News Network
August 14, 2021

Qatar, Aug 14: The Tabliban on Saturday appreciated India's humanitarian and developmental efforts in Afghanistan but warned against playing any role in the military in the neighbouring country. 

Speaking to the media, Qatar-based spokesperson of Taliban Suhail Shaheen said, "If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence. I think that will not be good for them, they have seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries. So it is an open book for them. And about their help to the Afghan people or national projects, I think that is something which is appreciated."

Shaheen said, "They (India) have been helping the Afghan people or national projects. They did it in the past. I think that is something which is appreciated."

The Afghan Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul on Saturday, as refugees from the insurgents' relentless offensive flooded the capital and US Marines returned to oversee emergency evacuations.

With the country's second- and third-largest cities having fallen into Taliban hands, Kabul has effectively become the besieged, last stand for government forces who have offered little or no resistance elsewhere.

Insurgent fighters are now camped just 50 kilometres (30 miles) away, leaving the United States and other countries scrambling to airlift their nationals out of Kabul ahead of a feared all-out assault.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 13,2021

Hitting back at Twitter over an alleged ban on Congress's official account and its leaders, Rahul Gandhi in a statement said that accused Twitter of interfering in India's political process.

Gandhi slammed the microblogging platform for being "biased" and listening to "what the government of the day says".

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. The media is controlled. And I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought on Twitter. But obviously, that's not the case. It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says."

He argued that it is a very dangerous thing for investors because taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter. "This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi... You are denying my 19-20 followers the right to an opinion," the Congress leader said.

"As Indians, we have to ask the question: are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to the Government of India to define our politics for us? Is that what this is going to come to? Or are we going to define our politics on our own? That's the real question here," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was suspended after he tweeted a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi. The party also alleged on Thursday that its official Twitter handle as well as that of a large number of party leaders and workers have been blocked.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2021

New Delhi, Aug 11: India on Wednesday reported an increase in daily coronavirus caseload and fatalities. As per the union health ministry data, India reported 38,353 Covid-19 cases and 479 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

On the other hand, India reported 28,204 new Covid cases and 373 deaths yesterday.

India's active caseload has climbed to 3,86,351--the lowest in 140 days, the union health ministry added. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.21% of the total cases.

Besides, India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.45%, the health ministry said. A total 40,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.34%. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.16%, less than 3% for 15 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.50 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,50,56,507 samples were tested up to August 9, of which, 17,77,962 samples were tested yesterday.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 51.90 crore. 

Meanwhile, Canada has, for the fifth time now, extended its ban on direct commercial and private flights from India until at least September 21 due to concerns over the Delta variant of the covid-19 virus.

The prohibition was scheduled to expire on August 21, making the latest move the fifth extension of the ban since it was first imposed on April 22 - at that time due to fears in Canada over the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.