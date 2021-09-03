  1. Home
  2. Taliban indicated they'd be reasonable in addressing India's concerns: Foreign Secretary

Taliban indicated they'd be reasonable in addressing India's concerns: Foreign Secretary

News Network
September 4, 2021

Washington, Sept 4: India and the United States are closely watching Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi’s concerns, the foreign secretary added.

“Obviously, like us, they're also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan’s actions with a fine tooth comb,” he told a group of Indian reporters at the end of his three-day official visit to Washington DC adding that the US will have a wait-and-watch policy with regard to how the situation evolves in Afghanistan.

India also has a similar policy. “That doesn't mean you don't do anything. It simply means that you have to... the situation is very fluid on the ground, you have to allow it to see how it evolves. You have to see whether the assurances that have been made publicly are actually maintained on the ground, and how things work out,” he said.

 “Our engagement with them (the Taliban) has been limited. It's not that we have (had) a robust conversation. But for whatever conversation we've had so far, they've been sort of. At least, the Taliban seem to indicate that they will be reasonable in the way they handle this,” Shringla said.

He was responding to a question about the recent meeting that India’s Ambassador in Qatar had with a senior Taliban leader in Doha.

“In our statement, we have said that we have told them that we want them to be cognizant of the fact that there should be no terrorism that emanates from their territory directed against us, or other countries; that we want them to be mindful of the status of women, minorities and so on so forth. And, and I think they have, also, you know, made reassuring... from their side,” he said.

The top Indian diplomat was in Washington DC for a series of meetings with his American counterpart and top officials of the Biden administration in addition to interaction with representations from the industry and think-tanks.

On Thursday, he had called on the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Observing that the situation in Afghanistan is very fluid and moving fast, Shringla said that both India and the US are keeping a close watch on it. “Look on 15th of August, you had a situation where (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani suddenly left. You had the Taliban come in. The situation is moving so fast it's so fluid that is difficult to comment at this point of time on anything,” he said.

Shringla said the US is watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely. “They will obviously see how different players get engaged in the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan. They have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements there that Pakistan supported,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted during India’s presidency makes mention of the proscribed entities in the UN sanctions list, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba. “We do have concerns about the free ingress that these two terrorist groups have had in Afghanistan, their role and we will watch that carefully. The role of Pakistan has to be seen in that context,” Shringla said.

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary said the Americans have always said the Taliban has committed to them that they will not allow Afghan territory to be used again in any manner that is detrimental to any country outside Afghanistan.

The US has made it clear to the Taliban that they would hold them accountable if any terrorist activities are emanating from Afghanistan. The international community is on the same page, he said.

“We are obviously very much engaged with US on Afghanistan on the situation there, the role of Pakistan there, and of course looking at how the situation would evolve in that country,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 31,2021

Mysuru, Aug 31: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday said that his party is not interested in tie-up with anyone, including Janata Dal (Secular) , which is a sinking ship in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here after visiting to Sri Chamundeshwari temple, he said that BJP will not have any alliance with the JD(S) officially or unofficially.

'Our aim is to come to power in Karnataka assembly polls 2023 with clear majority and people have already witnessed the both Congress and JD-S party's rule. Besides, BJP is largest party in the world,' he claimed.

Elaborating further, he said former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa is a seasoned leader, his organistional skills are exceptional, we will utilise his experience and his abilities to move forward in the coming elections.

He said the Basavaraj Bommai government is providing good governance.

The party organisation is expanding its base in the old Mysuru region and expecting to win more seats in the next assembly polls, he said.

On September 1, he will chair a meeting of the office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya units.

On September 2, he will chair a meeting of Bengaluru North, South and Central units of the party. On the same day, he is scheduled to participate in an event in Hubballi, prior to his return to Delhi on September 3 morning.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 3,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arvind Bellad has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government holding Afghanistan’s Taliban completely responsible for price rise in India!

Bellad, who is an MLA from Hubli-Dharwad (West), claimed that Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was the actual reason for the rise in fuel prices. 

 “Taliban problem has started. Internationally, prices are up and hence the gas rates are up. All over the world, gas and oil supplies have been hit. That’s why the rates are up in India too,” he claimed. 

“Voters are mature. They will understand the reality and vote for BJP,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 27,2021

Mysuru, Aug 27: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday suggested that the police should shoot and kill those who gang-raped a student in Mysuru, citing the example of what the Hyderabad police did two years ago. 

"Culprits in a sexual assault case usually get a jail time and then secure bail. This is not effective to curb such crimes. The government here should take similar action that the Hyderabad police did," Kumaraswamy told reporters. 

In 2019, four persons accused of gang-rape were shot dead in an encounter by the Hyderabad police.

Kumaraswamy said the government had to put stringent regulations in place to curb drinking in deserted areas. "This is a lapse on part of the government. Deserted areas should be monitored and people should not be allowed to drink in public like that. The government has failed to curb illegal activities even in rural areas," he said, referring to reports that the accused in the Mysuru case were consuming alcohol in the place where the crime happened.  

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy's statement drew sharp criticism on social media. Supreme Court advocate KV Dhananjay tweeted, "Sri HD Kumaraswamy wants the police to encounter the Mysore rapists just like, he says, ‘the Andhra Pradesh Police did it’. Well, it is the Telangana Police who did that. Isn’t it a criminal offence for a person to publicly demand that the police should murder an accused person?"

When he was chief minister, in December 2018, Kumaraswamy courted controversy for instructing officials to kill a person who was accused in the murder case of a JD(S) leader. He apologised following an outrage.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.