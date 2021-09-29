Taliban writes to DGCA to resume flights between India and Afghan

New Delhi, Sept 29: The Taliban government has reached out to India seeking resumption of international flights to Afghanistan. The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requesting permission for Afghan national carriers to restart flights between the two countries.
The letter, dated September 7, was signed by Afghanistan's acting Civil Aviation Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada.
Addressed to DGCA chief Arun Kumar, the letter reads, "As you are well informed that recently the Kabul Airport was damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the Airport became operational once again and a NOTAM in this regard issued on 6 September 2021."
Akhunzada said that the intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between the two countries based on the signed MoU.
"Our National Carriers (Ariana Afghan Airline & Kam Air) aimed to commence their scheduled flights. Therefore, Afghanistan Civil aviation authority requests you to facilitate their commercial flights," he added.
Earlier, Taliban's foreign affairs ministry had urged airlines to resume international flights, promising full cooperation and saying that problems at Kabul airport had been resolved.
Commercial services have largely remained shut since the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of foreigners and vulnerable Afghans that followed the Taliban's seizure of the capital.
While some airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines, have been offering limited services and some people have been able to get places on flights, prices have been reported to be many times higher than normal.
Foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the suspension of international flights had left many Afghans stranded abroad and also prevented people from travelling for work or study.
"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA assures all airlines of its full cooperation," he said.
