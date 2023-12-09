  1. Home
Telangana BJP boycotts new MLAs oath ceremony after Akbaruddin Owaisi made interim Speaker

News Network
December 9, 2023

telangana.jpg

Hyderabad, Dec 9: Telangana BJP today boycotted the oath ceremony for the newly elected MLAs, objecting to AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi being appointed Protem Speaker of the state assembly. The Protem Speaker is tasked with administering oath to the new legislators. 

BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who won from Goshamahal in last month's assembly elections, said in a video message that he would never take oath "as long as he is alive" in front of the AIMIM. He said he would take oath only after a full term speaker is appointed.

"Can I take oath in front of a person (Akbaruddin Owaisi) who made anti-Hindu comments in the past," he asked.

The BJP had won eight seats in last month's election. The party's state unit chief G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP was against the appointment of Mr Owaisi as it is against the tradition of appointing senior MLAs as Protem Speaker.

"BJP MLAs will boycott taking oath before this Protem Speaker. Our MLAs will take oath after a Speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the Governor on this," he told reporters.

Raja Singh had refused to be administered oath in 2018 too since the Protem Speaker appointed then was also from the AIMIM.

Mr Owaisi was expected to take oath as the Protem Speaker on Saturday and then administer the oath to the elected MLAs on the same today.

Mr Singh alleged that Congress's Revanth Reddy, the new Chief Minister of Telangana, is scared of the AIMIM like his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, and thus allowed Mr Owaisi to be the Protem Speaker.

The seniormost MLA in the assembly is made the Protem Speaker, as per the protocol. Mr Owaisi was elected to the assembly (including the united Andhra assembly) from Chandrayangutta constituency for the sixth time.

However, Mr Singh claimed there are many senior MLAs who could have been made the Protem Speaker, but the new Chief Minister was trying to appease the minorities and AIMIM leaders.

News Network
November 27,2023

prisonors.jpg
A Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after detainees were released from Israeli jails and returned to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 26, 2023.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says it seeks to extend a four-day truce with the Israeli regime after it expires on Monday.

"We are seeking to extend the four-day truce with Israel if serious efforts are made [by the regime] to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israeli prisons," the group said in a brief statement carried by the Palestinian Information Center on Sunday.

The truce took effect on Friday after a night of intense Israeli bombardment, requiring the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in the regime's jails. It mandated the release of 50 Israeli captives in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

So far following the deal, the regime has released three 39-strong batches of Palestinian prisoners. In return, Hamas has freed nearly 40 Israeli captives and a number of foreign nationals.

Following the statement, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed the movement's seriousness about extending the truce into a "comprehensive prisoner exchange deal," the agency reported.

"We were concerned from day one about the return of detained women and children to their families," he said, adding, "We will strive with full diligence to secure the release of more civilian detainees."

He added that once the movement makes sure about the possibility of securing the freedom of more Palestinian detainees, it will inform concerned parties about extension of the truce.

"We want to stop the aggression against our people and [make sure about] the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip," the official said.

After the truce entered into force, Ziyad Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement, said the Israeli regime agreed to the truce because it failed to achieve its stated goals in the Gaza war and also due to its "losses on the battlefield."

"Had it not been for the losses on the battlefield, the Zionist regime would not have agreed to the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners," Nakhalah added in a televised address.

He said the resistance would "force the Zionist enemy to exchange all the prisoners on a wider scale."

"The rest of the enemy's prisoners, including officers and soldiers, will not be released without the release of the rest of our prisoners, and this issue is related to the end of the war and aggression," Nakhala asserted. 

News Network
December 9,2023

mayavati.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 9: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who recently became a target of an unsavoury exchange on the floor of the house, has been suspended from his party - Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. "Anti-party activity" has been spelt out as the reason for the action against him.

"You were warned many times against statements or actions against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party. But, despite that you have continuously been acting against the party," the BSP said in a statement. A suspended MP is bound by the party whip.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had used communally provocative terror slurs against Mr Ali in the Parliament after which he met many big Opposition leaders. He even held a one-man protest outside Parliament yesterday to demand justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been expelled from Lok Sabha.

The MP from Amroha was seen with a placard hung around his neck which said "don't turn (the) victim into (the) culprit".

"Decorum in Parliament died in September... it was bombed when Ramesh Bidhuri made those comments. And now they are saying this? Today, (Mahatma) Gandhi and Ambedkar are crying," a visibly upset Ali said.

A massive political row erupted over Mr Bidhuri's remarks during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in September this year. The objectionable comments to target Mr Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP, led to a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri, known for his several controversial remarks.

The BJP MP, on Thursday, expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against Mr Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard both leaders separately.

The BSP, which avoided to comment on the issue, today accused Mr Ali, a former JD(S) leader, of going against the party line: "You were given the ticket on Deve Gowda's insistence who had assured that you will always follow the party line. Only after this assurance you were given the BSP memebership. But you forgot the assurances given by you and indulged in anti-party activities."

Danish Ali, who started his political journey with Janata Dal (Secular), joined the BSP in 2019 with the consent of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Six days later, his name was announced from Amroha constituency for 2019 general elections. He won the seat by defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP by a margin of nearly 63,000 votes.

News Network
November 27,2023

aratikrishna.jpg

Udupi: Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna has assured that efforts will be made to form a policy and separate department for the safety and welfare of non-resident Indians from Karnataka in view of their anxiety over the recent quadruple murder at Nejaru, Udupi.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting the family of murder victims and consoling them at Trupthi Layout in Nejaru. 

Noor Mohammed, the head of the family of victims, is also an NRI and is working in Saudi Arabia for the family. The tragic incident has also caused anxiety among other similarly situated NRIs from Karnataka, she said.

Earlier, Noor Mohammed submitted a memorandum to Ms Krishna demanding stringent punishment for the murder accused and also seeking speedy trials.

She said that she would speak to the Chief Minister about establishing a special court and appointing a special public prosecutor to conduct the murder trial as demanded by the family and general public.

Ms Krishna said she has already directed the Udupi district administration to collect data on NRIs from the district and their families back home. Programmes would be prepared based on the collected data, she added.  

She was accompanied by Congress leaders M A Gaffur, Prasad Raj Kanchan, Ramesh Kanchan, Vishwas Amin, Prof U T Ifthikar Ali, syndicate member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and others were present during the meet.
 

