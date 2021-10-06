  1. Home
  2. Terror in Kashmir: Gunmen shoot dead school principal and teacher in Srinagar

Terror in Kashmir: Gunmen shoot dead school principal and teacher in Srinagar

News Network
October 7, 2021

Srinagar, Oct 7: In a ghastly attack, unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead two teachers, one of them a school principal, in the Kashmir Valley. 

Both the teachers had sustained injuries in the terror attack and were rushed to a hospital but they later succumbed to the injuries.

The two teachers were employed at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

One of them was identified as principal Sukhvinder Kaur while the second victim was teacher Deepak.

It has been reported that four to five teachers were having a meeting in the principal’s office when at least two terrorists barged in. They then opened fire at them in the school compound and fled from the spot.

The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the attack. “Terrible news of killing of two teachers in Srinagar coming to fore. When will this dance of death come to an end. Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'Normalcy' now. Deepest condolences with the families,” the party tweeted.

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on Twitter: “Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.”

The terror attack came just two days after terrorists, in a similarly targeted killing, killed businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and two other civilians on Tuesday. Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists at his pharmacy in Srinagar.

A few minutes later, terrorists killed a roadside vendor identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, near Hawal Chowk in Srinagar. The terrorists also gunned down another civilian Mohammad Shafi Lone at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir the same evening.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was one of the very few in the community who chose to stay back in Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He continued to operate his business along with his wife. Bindroo's pharmacy was a trusted name by the residents for quality medicines.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
September 26,2021

The Bharat Bandh or the nationwide strike declared by farmers on September 27 to protest against the three central farm laws has garnered support from several political parties. The strike on Monday, which is to be led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of farmers' unions spearheading the anti-farm law protests – has now received support from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government; meanwhile, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). And the Left parties have already extended support to the Bharat Bandh earlier.

The deadlock 

The Bharat Bandh has been called by the farmer unions to protest the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the central government, against which the farmers have been demonstrating 

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

The three laws—The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020—were passed by the Parliament in September last year.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and minimum support price (MSP) procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers' income. The Supreme Court in January stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a panel to resolve the impasse.

Which political parties have supported the Bharat Bandh?

YSR Congress

The YSR Congress-led Andhra Pradesh government is the latest political quarter to throw its weight behind the September 27 Bharat Bandh called by the farmers.

The announcement was made by Andhra Pradesh information and transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said on Saturday. He said that the state government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has extended its ‘full support’ to the Bharat Bandh on September 27 in solidarity with the concerns of farmers. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government is also supporting the concerns of the Visakhapatnam steel plant workers, who have been opposing privatisation attempts by the central government.

In view of this, Nani said the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to stop APSRTC buses across the state from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon. The minister, however, appealed for peaceful protests in the Bandh.

Aam Aadmi Party

The AAP has also supported the Bharat Bandh call issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on September 27. Announcing the party's support for the nationwide strike in solidarity with the farmers, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Saturday that party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has always stood by the farmers against the “black laws.”

Congress

The Congress on Saturday extended its support to the Bharat Bandh and demanded that discussions be initiated with the protesters. Calling for a “peaceful” strike, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the party and all its workers are in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions against the Centre's three farm laws.

The Congress leader also demanded that the MSP should be given as a legal right to every farmer “as they do not want only 'jumlas' (rhetoric)” and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to double the farmers' income by 2022.

Telugu Desam Party and Left parties

n a bid to make Bharat Bandh called by San successful, a meeting was held on Wednesday at Andhra Pradesh's Communist Party India (CPI) office by left parties, Congress, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

During the meeting, Donepudi Sankar, CPI State leader said, “Farmers have been agitating for nine months in Delhi, so this Bharat Bandh will be held to support them.”

In a joint statement, the Left parties – the CPI, CPI(M), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) – urged people to extend support to the Bharat Bandh, noting that the “historic” farmers' struggle demanding the repeal of the agri-laws is now in its tenth month.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extends support

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call for Bharat Bandh on September 27.

In a tweet on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav said, “In the meeting of the top leaders of the Mahagathbandhan parties held at the residence today, it was unanimously decided to participate and support the Bharat Bandh called by the United Kisan Morcha on September 27, in protest against the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government. We are firm with the farmers.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday denounced the call for Bharat Bandh by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's three contentious farm laws on September 27, saying disrupting economic activities post-Covid-19 was not in the interest of the nation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2021

India on Sunday reported 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 25,930 recoveries, and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala accounted for 13,217 cases and 121 deaths.

Active cases rose to 2,70,557, lowest in 199 days, according to Union Health Minsitry data.

Total recoveries now stand at 3,30,94,529 and the death toll is at 4,48,817. 

India has crossed the 90.5-crore mark for Covid vaccination.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 29,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The Karnataka government has reached an understanding with private engineering colleges in the state that fees will not be hiked during the ongoing academic year.

According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting held with the representatives of private colleges at Vikasa Soudha.

“The fees for engineering courses in private colleges for students who secured admission this year under government quota will continue to be the same. The fees will have to be paid in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806,” Ashwathnarayan said.

 Further, it was decided that the maximum amount that can be collected as ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’ would be capped at Rs 20,000, as per recommendations made by a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

According to officials, colleges will soon be ordered to notify the purposes for which ‘miscellaneous fees’ are collected. “Colleges will be asked to furnish the said information to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Department of Technical Education, and VTU to be published on corresponding websites,” a senior official said.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government has decided that all fees should be remitted to the KEA in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in the fee-collection process.

“Beginning this year, admission fees, miscellaneous fees, and skill fees should not be remitted at colleges. Instead, these should be remitted at the KEA,” he said. Earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 70,000.

KEA officials had apprised the minister that there was confusion among students and parents on the payment of admission fees due to the provision that existed earlier allowing them to pay the admission fees either directly at the colleges or at the KEA.

Meanwhile, ‘skill fees’ collected from the academic year 2021-22 will be classified into three different slabs, the minister said. “Three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 will be in place for skill-based training from this year. The slab will be fixed after an inspection by the VTU team, after assessing the standard of training facilities,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.