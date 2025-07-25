  1. Home
  Thailand-Cambodia conflict: India issues advisory for citizens in both countries

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: India issues advisory for citizens in both countries

News Network
July 26, 2025

Phnom Penh: India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the mission in case of any emergency at +855 92881676 or email [email protected].

On Friday, India issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Thailand, asking them to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces of the country.

Advisory issued to citizens in Thailand as well

India on Friday advised its citizens in Thailand to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces in view of the situation arising out of the clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border.

The Indian embassy in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.

The fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops began on Thursday.

According to reports, 16 people have been killed and thousands have been evacuated to safer places on both sides of the border.

In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) Newsroom, the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

The mission also attached a post by the TAT that urged travellers not to visit certain places in seven provinces.

Thailand is a popular destination for Indian tourists. The Southeast Asian nation has direct connectivity with more than 15 Indian cities with over 400 weekly flights operating between Thailand and India.

All major airlines operate between the two countries.

In 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, which is around six per cent of the total tourist inflow into Thailand, according to official data.

The total number of Indian-origin people in Thailand is estimated to be around four to five lakh, including more than 25,000 NRIs, majority of whom are concentrated in the capital city, Bangkok.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

mmabdulrahman.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: M. M. Abdul Rahman, a respected businessman and former political figure originally from Moodigere, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 78. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he had been residing for several years.

Abdul Rahman was not only known for his business acumen but also for his active involvement in public life. A loyal worker of the Indian National Congress, he dedicated many years to the party's grassroots work in the Moodigere region and had also served as the President of the Moodigere Town Panchayat.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons—Nasir Mohideen and Yasir Rahman— Chairman and Managing Director of Westline Builders Pvt Ltd, a well-known real estate firm based in Mangaluru. His family, friends, and the wider community remember him as a warm, dedicated, and principled individual.

His funeral is scheduled to take place later today, Thursday, July 17, following the Asr prayer, at the premises of Ahsanul Masjid in Bikkarnakatte, Mangaluru.

News of his demise has drawn condolences from numerous community leaders, political figures, and well-wishers across the region, many of whom have acknowledged his contributions both in public service and as a guiding figure in business.

News Network
July 12,2025

pilots.jpg

A month after the tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed over 270 people, a preliminary investigation has revealed a chilling mid-air mystery: the aircraft’s engine fuel switches were inexplicably turned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ just seconds after takeoff—cutting off fuel to both engines and dooming the flight within moments.

In the final moments captured on the cockpit voice recorder, one of the pilots was heard asking, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other pilot replied, “I didn’t.”

This haunting exchange is now at the centre of India’s worst aviation disaster in decades.

The 15-page report, released Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), sheds light on a puzzling chain of events aboard the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. Data from the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) indicates that both engines’ fuel control switches were manually moved to CUTOFF within seconds of each other—an act that immediately terminated fuel supply to the engines.

Startlingly, the switches were then flipped back to RUN, suggesting the pilots tried desperately to recover the aircraft—but it was too late. The voice recorder went silent seconds later. The aircraft was airborne for just 32 seconds.

Shortly after, a panicked MAYDAY call was transmitted by one of the pilots. Air Traffic Control responded, asking for the call sign—but received no answer. Moments later, the aircraft nosedived and exploded outside the airport boundary, crashing into a hostel for medical students. Only one person aboard survived. Nearly 30 people on the ground were also killed.

The report confirms that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flying hours, was at the controls. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. Both were certified fit and well-rested.

Investigators found no signs of sabotage but highlighted a known FAA advisory about a potential flaw in fuel control switch installations. A past bulletin warned that switches on some Boeing aircraft may be installed with a disabled locking mechanism—though it was not deemed an "unsafe condition" at the time.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a backup system used in case of dual engine failure, deployed immediately after takeoff, as seen on CCTV footage—confirming total power loss. No bird strike or foreign object interference was observed.

In a chilling parallel, the report recalls a 1980s Delta Air Lines incident in which a pilot accidentally cut off engine fuel—but managed to restart mid-air due to higher altitude. The Air India crew wasn’t so lucky.

The AAIB is expected to conduct deeper forensic analysis into the fuel switch mechanism and crew inputs. Until then, one question echoes louder than ever: “Why did you cut off?”

