  1. Home
  2. These MPs and MLAs were disqualified after conviction

These MPs and MLAs were disqualified after conviction

News Network
March 24, 2023

MPMLA.jpg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was suspended from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case joins an ignominious list of members of Parliament and assemblies who faced similar action in the past.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a person sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Here are some of the lawmakers suspended upon conviction and sentencing in criminal cases:

Lalu Prasad:

The RJD supremo was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the fodder scam case in September 2013. He was an MP from Saran in Bihar.

J Jayalalithaa:

AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September 2014 after she was sentenced to four years in jail in a disproportionate assets case. She was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the time of her disqualification and had to resign from the post.

P P Mohammed Faizal:

Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faisal of the Nationalist Congress Party stood automatically disqualified after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in January 2023 in connection with an attempt to murder case. However, the Kerala High Court later suspended his conviction and sentence. According to the MP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is yet to issue a notification revoking his disqualification.

Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case. He represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly.

Anil Kumar Sahni:

RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in October 2022 after he was sentenced to three years in jail in a case of fraud. He represented the Kurhani assembly seat.

He was held guilty of attempting to avail travel allowance in 2012 using forged Air India e-tickets without having undertaken the journeys. Sahni, who was a JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP at the time of the attempted fraud, had submitted claims of Rs 23.71 lakh.

Vikram Singh Saini:

BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from October 2022 after he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Saini was an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.

Pradeep Chaudhary:

Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified from the Haryana Assembly in January 2021 after he was sentenced to a three-year jail term in an assault case. He was an MLA from Kalka.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar:

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in a rape case. Sengar, who was elected from the Bangarmau constituency in Unnao, was earlier expelled by the BJP.

Abdullah Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2023, days after a court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case. He represented Suar in Rampur district in the Assembly.

The case against Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of Azam Khan, pertained to a dharna on a highway after his cavalcade was stopped by police for checking following an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on December 31, 2007.

Anant Singh:

RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in July 2022 after being convicted in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition from his residence. Singh was an MLA from Mokama in Patna district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 13,2023

jagadish.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 13: A youth was found dead in sitting position under mysterious circumstances inside a parked car at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is identified as Jagadish, resident of Hosaimar of Goltamajalu village. He was working as a videographer a few years ago. However, he had changed the profession to become a full time driver. 

It is learnt that Jagadish had he had gone to his ancestral house along with his brother-in-law and children to attend a ritual on Sunday, March 12, morning. 

When the two were returning, Jagadish reportedly started feeling uncomfortable. He requested his brother-in-law take children home in another vehicle. He told them that he would sleep in the car for some time and then return home. This happened at around 1.30 pm near Kalladka.

However, Jagadish did not come home till 7 pm. When the family members reached the spot in search of him, they found him sleeping in sitting position inside the car. When they opened the door of the car and checked, Jagadish was reportedly dead.

The cause of death is unknown. A case has been registered at jurisdictional police station and investigations are on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 21,2023

yemen.jpg

New York: The Yemeni government and the Houthis have agreed to release 887 detainees, following 10 days of negotiations in Geneva, the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

They added that both sides have also agreed to visit each other’s detention facilities, grant the delegations full access to all detainees during those visits, and to meet again in May to discuss further prisoner swaps.

Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, described the deal as one more reason to believe things are moving “in the right direction” toward a resolution of a conflict that has ravaged the country for more than eight years and caused one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world.

“For hundreds of Yemeni families, today is a good day,” said Grundberg. “Unfortunately, Yemen doesn’t experience as many good days as it deserves. So, I warmly congratulate all involved for this achievement. Today, hundreds of Yemeni families can look forward to reuniting with their loved ones.

“But it is important to remember that when the parties committed to the Detainees’ Exchange Agreement they made a promise, not just to each other, but to thousands of Yemeni families who have been living with the pain of separation from those dearest to them for far too long.”

Referring to the announcement on March 10 of the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Grundberg added that he senses there is now “a willingness to engage in a positive direction on trying to come to a settlement on the conflict in Yemen.”

During a UN Security Council meeting last week, Grundberg welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran and said the region was witnessing a “step change in the scope and depth” of talks to end the long-running conflict in Yemen.

At the same time, he urged all those involved in the conflict to seize the opportunity offered by this “renewed regional diplomatic momentum” and take “decisive steps toward a more peaceful future.”

On Monday, he said a “comprehensive and sustainable end to the conflict is necessary if Yemen is to recover from the devastating toll the eight-year conflict has had on its men and women.”

According to a message posted on Twitter by the head of the Houthis’ prisoner affairs committee, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, and the militia’s chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Houthis have agreed to release 181 detainees, including 15 Saudis and three Sudanese nationals, in exchange for 706 prisoners held by the Yemeni government. The exchange will take place in three weeks, they added.

“It’s an expression of hope, it’s an expression of humanity and it indicates the way ahead for all parties to the conflict,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross’s regional director for the Middle East, who was sitting between representatives of the two delegations on Monday.

The talks, which took place near the Swiss capital, Bern, were the latest in a series of meetings under the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement, which previously led to the release of prisoners in 2020 and 2022.

Grundberg thanked the Swiss government for hosting the negotiations, and Jordan for hosting a number meetings of the supervisory committee.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2023

mc.jpg

A McDonald’s outlet in the premises of Hyderabad’s Hotel SPG Grand was witness to a shocking incident where a giant rat jumped and bit an eight-year-old boy who was eating there with his parents.

The incident was captured on the establishment’s CCTV and the footage went viral on social media soon. People were quick to draw a reference to another recent incident in Hyderabad where a young boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs.

A report revealed that the rat had escaped from the washroom and stepped into the dining area. When the rat jumped onto the child and bit him, his father, Savio Henriques was quick to pick up the rodent and toss it aside. Both patrons and restaurant staff were left shocked at the incident.

The boy, Dwayne Henriques, was immediately taken to a nearby Bowenpally military hospital by his father, who is himself an army major. The boy received treatment at the hospital that included tetanus and anti-rabies shots. 

On the following day, Savio Henriques decided to take legal action against the restaurant. He went to the metropolitan magistrate court and subsequently lodged an FIR. According to the report, "Franchises like McDonalds are supposed to ensure a safe environment for children. The incident was witnessed by staff and the manager”.

He has also posted a video of the incident captured on CCTV along with pictures of the rat’s bite marks on his son.

McDonald’s India has replied to the tweet, saying, “Hi! Thank you for bringing this to our notice. Please DM us your contact number so that we can assist you further.”

Savio Henriques has also alleged that restaurant management was negligent and said that they did not do much even after the incident took place.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.