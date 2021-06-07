  1. Home
  2. 'They aren’t gangsters': Court rejects police plea to produce Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in handcuffs

'They aren’t gangsters': Court rejects police plea to produce Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in handcuffs

News Network
June 6, 2021

khalid_saifi.jpg

New Delhi, June 6: A court here turned down a plea of Delhi Police to produce former JNU student Umar Khalid and activist Khalid Saifi in handcuffs before trial courts, noting that “they are not gangsters”.

The plea application which came up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav sought to produce the 2020 Delhi riots accused in “handcuffs in both hands from back side”, contending that they are “high-risk prisoners”.

The judge dismissed the plea observing that it is devoid of merits and filed in a mechanical manner and without application of mind by the high echelons of the Delhi Police and prison authority.

“The accused persons, who are sought to be produced in fetters and handcuffs, are admittedly not previous convicts. They are not even gangsters,” the Additional Sessions Judge stated in an order dated June 5.

He further said that the plea is not required at this stage as the accused are not being produced in the court physically due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judge also noted the replies submitted by the Superintendent of Mandoli and Tihar jail, Additional DCP (Special Cell) and DCP of third battalion of Delhi Police, on the plea.

The DCP told the court that in the aftermath of an attempt made by armed assailants to free an undertrial prisoner at GTB Hospital, the police had decided to request the court for permission to handcuff high-risk prisoners who are prone to escape.

“As part of the exercise, the current application for handcuffing UTPs Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi was moved for the consideration of Hon'ble Court,” the senior police officer stated in a reply submitted to the court on April 26.

However, in the reply given by the Additional DCP of Special Cell, it was stated that no such application seeking to produce both the accused in handcuffs, was filed before any court or other authority. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: India's economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 per cent, official data showed on Monday.

The fourth quarter growth was better than the 0.5 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2020-21.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 3 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

In 2020-21, the Indian economy contracted by 7.3 per cent against 4 per cent expansion in 2019-20, showing the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NSO had projected a GDP contraction of 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 in its first advance estimates of national accounts released in January this year.

The NSO, in its second revised estimates, had projected a contraction of 8 per cent for 2020-21.

China has recorded a 18.3 per cent growth in January-March 2021.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

adyar.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: Two people lost their lives and another person suffered critical injuries in a ghastly road mishap occurred at Adyar on the outskirts of the city today.

The tragedy occurred when a speeding Maruti Omni, which was travelling towards Farangipet from Mangaluru, rammed into a stationary bullet tanker at Adyar. 

The deceased have been identified as Dawood (22), a resident of Pudu village, and Unais (27), a resident of Kunjatkala village. A dry fish vendor from Mangaluru, who suffered, severe injuries in the mishap, was hospitalised.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2021

Bengaluru, May 29: The Karnataka government on Friday asked the GST council of Narendra Modi government to release compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to the state that is pending for the 2020-21 financial year.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represents the state in the GST Council, which met today under the Chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requested it to extend the loan facility for compensation to the states to 2021-22 fiscal, his office said in a statement. 

The Minister also discussed the demand that the GST compensation to states be extended beyond 2022. Bommai further said that goods like oxygen equipment, PPE kits and medicines for black fungus should be included in the list of concessional goods.

He also suggested bringing down tax rates on Covid- related goods from 12 per cent to 5 per cent for medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators/generators, pulse oximeters and testing kits till August 31.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.