  2. Third wave of covid 'inevitable' in India but not clear when it will occur: Govt's scientific advisor

May 5, 2021

New Delhi, May 5: As India's Covid-19 crisis continues to crush the healthcare system, a top scientific adviser of the government on Wednesday said that the country may see a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic if the virus continues to evolve further.

The government official warned that the Covid-19 vaccines will need to be "updated" to deal with the new strains that have sped up the contagion in the country, overwhelming hospitals and killing thousands of people.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Centre, said today.

On variants of the coronavirus, he said, "Variants are transmitted same as original strain. It doesn't have the properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies, and goes on, same as the original."

Around 2.4% day-on-day growth in coronavirus cases has been noticed as the country's caseload hit 2.06 crore with over 3.82 lakh new infections reported in a day.

Few states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Bihar, are showing an increasing trend in daily Covid-19 cases, the government said today.

An increase in deaths has been noticed too, the health official said, adding Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reported more death cases.

Nearly 3,780 people died of Covid in India in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, pushing the total fatalities to 2,26,188.

Meanwhile, in a weekly report, the WHO said India accounted for 46% of global cases and a quarter of global deaths reported in the past week.

May 5,2021

Majority of Indians are upset, angry and depressed or worried about the way the second wave of Covid-19 is handled by the government while opinion is split on whether the country is on the right track in controlling the pandemic, a survey has claimed.

At the same time, a majority of the people are not sure whether experts in the country have a handle on what is causing the massive second wave.

The survey by LocalCircles claimed that 61 per cent of those surveyed are "feeling angry, upset, depressed or worried as the Covid-19 second wave wreaks havoc in the country".

"The second wave has been terrifying and a once-in-a-century health crisis that India has experienced," it said.

Breaking down the numbers, the survey claimed 23 per cent said they were “anxious or worried”, 8 per cent were “depressed, gloomy or sad”, 20 per cent “upset and angry”, 10 per cent “extremely angry”, and 7 per cent said “calm or peaceful”. Another 28 per cent, however, felt “optimistic and hopeful”.

With lockdown-like restrictions being imposed in many states, the survey claimed, people have started to also fear for their livelihoods.

When asked about whether they believe India is on the right track in handling the second wave, the respondents were split.

"Wrong priorities, indecisiveness and lack of preparedness are key reasons why 45 per cent believe that India is not on the right track. The 41 per cent on the other hand who believe that India is on the right track state that all of this took India by big surprise and India is now enabling more hospital beds, oxygen supplies and healthcare staff, local lockdowns which should help in recovering from the crisis," it added.

Some of the respondents raised the "key issue" of central and state governments "not building capacities" despite seeing so many countries around the world experiencing massive second waves. Many have also "criticised" India’s decision of restarting flights from the United Kingdom on January 8 after a two-week suspension despite the country having 60,000 daily cases.

"Hundreds of citizens also raised objections to the Kumbh Mela celebrations. People have highlighted how many returnees from the Mela coming back to their state have tested positive for Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh just reported that 99 per cent of those who came back from Kumbh tested positive," the survey claimed.

The survey also claimed 51 per cent citizens were unsure if experts in India have a handle on what is causing the massive second wave in Covid-19 cases. 

May 2,2021

akhil.jpg

May 2: Akhil Gogoi's fight against the CAA on Assam streets landed him in jail in December 2019 and even invited sedition charge. His fight did not succeed then as BJP went ahead with the CAA despite the violent protests.

But the maiden electoral battle that Akhil fought from behind the bars brought success on Sunday when he was elected from Sivasagar Assembly constituency. Akhil, 46 defeated Surabhi Rajkonwari of BJP.

Sivasagar, the erstwhile capital of Ahom Dynasty (1238-1826), which witnessed strong protest against the CAA in 2019, was a Congress stronghold. Veteran Congress leader Pranab Kumar Gogoi was elected from Sivasagar four times (2001 to 2016). Gogoi died in February last year.

Surabhi came second in 2016 Assembly elections.

"Akhil Gogoi is a symbol of Assamese people's fight against the CAA. Though only Akhil won from the party, he will continue to fight for protection of identity and culture of the Assamese," a leader of Raijor Dal, Akhil's party said.

Akhil has been in judicial custody since December 2019 when the anti-CAA agitation turned violent in Guwahati and in other places. Akhil's case was handed over to the NIA, which booked him under sedition charge alleging his nexus with Maoists.

Akhil has been constantly vocal against BJP and its policies. Be it BJP's land swap deal with Bangladesh, big dam projects in the Northeast or disinvestment in the PSUs.

Akhil says the CAA would destroy the Assamese identity by giving citizenship to 1.90 crore post-1971 Hindu Bengali migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. BJP, however, rejected the charge.

Raijor Dal, the party he leads was constituted on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) last year with a target to cash on the anti-CAA sentiments against the BJP. The party contested in 32 of 126 seats and supported Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another anti-CAA party in a few other seats. 

AJP failed to win a single seat. Its president, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, who also led the anti-CAA agitation lost in both Naharkatiya and Duliajan. Lurin lost to Taranga Gogoi of BJP in Naharkatiya and Congress' Dhrubajyoti Gogoi in Duliajan.

April 24,2021

kalavati.jpg

Indore / Lucknow, Apr 24: Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital here early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, family sources said. She was 49.

Kalawati, who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to Shalby Hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said.

Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vivek Joshi said that her lungs were 70 per cent infected and she was on ventilator support.

Her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved, he said.

She was former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria's niece. She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.

Several politicians, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath, expressed grief over her death. 

"The news of the sad demise of Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria is very disturbing and shocking. She was an active, gutsy, strong-willed and friendly legislator," Nath tweeted.

2 BJP MLAs die of covid in UP

Two BJP MLAs who were being treated for Covid-19 died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh. Both BJP MLA from Auraiya (City) Ramesh Diwaker and Lucknow (West) MLA Suresh Srivastava succumbed to Covid-19.

Diwaker (57), a first-time MLA, died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Meerut. Party’s district president for Auraiya Shriram Mishra said he had contracted the infection a few days ago. “It is a huge loss for us,” said Mishra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death and extended condolences to the MLA’s family.

Srivastava died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday evening. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi confirmed that Srivastava was undergoing treatment for the last one week. A source said his wife and some other family members were being treated for the virus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, expressed grief over Srivastava’s death in a tweet on Friday night. “…News of demise of MLA and senior BJP leader from UP Suresh Srivastava is tragic. He set an example as a public figure with his dedication and simplicity. My condolences to his family,” he wrote.

