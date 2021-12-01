  1. Home
  2. Those who 'forced' Hindus to migrate from western UP will face same fate under BJP rule: Amit Shah

Those who 'forced' Hindus to migrate from western UP will face same fate under BJP rule: Amit Shah

News Network
December 2, 2021

Lucknown, Dec 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today warned that those who 'forced' Hindus to migrate from western Uttar Pradesh would face the same fate under the BJP rule. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also made a similar comment a few days ago.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a university to be named after Shakumbara Devi at Saharanpur, Shah also raked up the issue of 'conversion' and said there was nothing to fear on this count as well as the state was ruled by a BJP government.

He also recalled the closure of slaughterhouses by Adityanath after he assumed charge of the state after the 2017 Assembly polls.

"When I had visited this place earlier, the people used to ask me if they would be forced to convert or migrate...I had then told them to change the government, and we will drive out those who force others to migrate from UP," he said.

Shah also praised the UP chief minister, saying that during his regime, mafia elements had either left the state or were sent behind bars. "He has rid the state of the mafia elements...the mafias are now surrendering before the cops," he added.

The BJP leader also referred to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said till a few years ago, no one believed that the Ram Temple would ever be built or triple talaq would end. "We have made those possible....we scrapped Article 370," he added.

A few days ago, Adityanath had also raked up the same issue at a public meeting in Kairana town of Shamli district from where hundreds of Hindu families had allegedly migrated after 'threats' from the Muslims during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

News Network
November 25,2021

RaghurajSingh.jpg

Lucknow, Nov 25: A minister in Uttar Pradesh government today termed the madrasas (Islamic Schools) as "terrorist dens" and demanded that they be closed immediately.

"The madrasas are dens of terrorists.....they churn out terrorists.....those passing out of the madrasas become terrorists," UP minister of state for labour Raghuraj Singh said in Aligarh.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that there were only 250 madrasas in UP till a few decades back. "Now there are more than 22 thousand madrasas in the state," the minister said.

Singh, while referring to Burhan Wani, who was a top commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir in 2016, said that he was also a 'product' of a madrasa in the state.

The minister added that he would order the closure of all the madrasas if he got a chance.

Singh's remarks came amid announcement by the Yogi Adityanath government to renovate and modernise the madrasas in the state.

The Muslim clerics and opposition parties slammed the minister for the remarks. "Many, who studied in the madrasas, had fought for the freedom of the country....the minister should read history before making such a statement....he must be sacked immediately," said a Muslim cleric here.

"The remarks reflect the anti-Muslim mindset of the BJP....the minister is not alone in saying so...there are many MLAs in the BJP, who have also made objectionable comments on the Muslims," said a senior Samajwadi Party leader here. 

News Network
November 27,2021

Dharward, Nov 27: A medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a Covid hotspot with 99 more testing positive, taking the total number of cases to 281.

The SDM College of Medical Sciences, a tertiary care centre, is considered the medical hub of north Karnataka.

Fresh admissions to the hospital have been suspended. The entry and exit to the hospital has been blocked and of those admitted only the one who test negative will be discharged.

Most of the people infected at the college were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said, adding that a recent freshers' party organised inside the campus led to the outbreak. The party continued for two-three days.

Chairman of Manipal Hospital and member of Covid task force team in Karnataka Dr Sudarshan Ballal said the Covid cluster is a cause of concern.

"There was a large cluster that has turned to be positive and all of them were at an event. This means the variant of this virus is infectious. Second concern, all the students were fully vaccinated which means there is an immune escape phenomena," he said.

Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil said that testing has been intensified and throat swab samples of 1,500 people are being collected every day from 11 new counters opened. Results of 1,890 staff and patients at the medical college and hospital are awaited. They have been quarantined.

