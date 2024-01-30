  1. Home
Those who hate me for participating in Ayodhya temple event should go to Pakistan: All India Imam Org chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

January 30, 2024

The Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who had attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has said that those who hate him should go to Pakistan. 

The pro-Sangh Parivar imam, has claimed he has been receiving threat calls since the evening of the Ram Mandir event. He also claimed that a fatwa was issued against him. 

The Imam added, "Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan."

He also alleged that a conspiracy has hatched against him and a group of people are trying to create an "environment of hatred" against him.

'BIGGEST DECISION OF MY LIFE'

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said that after receiving the invitation from the Temple Trust, he contemplated it for two days, after which he decided to go to Ayodhya. The cleric also said it was the biggest decision of his life and he went "for harmony and for the country".

"I was invited in the capacity of Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, and I was heartily welcomed there. After attending the ceremony, I said that our beliefs can be different, but our biggest religion is humanity," Ahmed Umer Ilyasi said.

"They are giving death threats to me and my family, but I want to tell them clearly that India is not an Islamic nation where all these tactics will work. If they don't like the message of love and brotherhood I am spreading, they should go to Pakistan," he added.

He further said he would neither apologise nor resign for going to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and that he did not commit any crime. "I have given a message of love," added Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Home Secretary, and the Home Minister Amit Shah in response to the threats against him.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. The focus of the festivities was the consecration of the 51-inch tall idol of Ram Lalla at the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Since the consecration ceremony, almost 19 lakh Ram bhakts have visited the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya.

Comments

January 23,2024

Mandya: A 28-year-old school teacher who went missing on January 20 was found dead in Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on January 23. 

The police said that Depika, a resident of Manikyanahalli village in Melukote and working as guest teacher at SET Public School in temple town, was found dead. She was married to Lokesh and the couple have an eight-month-old baby.

Everyday Depika used to go to the school on her scooter. On January 20, she had finished her duty and had left the school around 12 pm.

The Melukote police, which were on patrol, found a scooter parked behind the Yoganarasimha Swamy temple and under suspicion, they searched the surrounding places to find the owner of the vehicle.

When they did not find anyone, based on the registration number of the vehicle, the police contacted the teacher’s father Venkatesh. 

After Venkatesh confirmed that the vehicle belongs to his daughter and he had filed a missing complaint at the police station, the police intensified the search to trace the woman.

On Monday afternoon around 2 pm, some devotees who visited the temple found the body of the woman buried in the ground and informed the police.

The police who rushed to the spot, exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem. Mandya SP N Yatish visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Deepika was quite active on social media through reels.

“My wife went missing on January 20. Police found my wife’s dead body at the place where they found her two-wheeler. The person who made the last call to my wife is absconding. I suspect that he killed my wife,” Deepika’s husband said.

Deepika is suspected of being murdered by Nitesh, a resident of Melokote who had called her before she went missing. 

“Nitish was friends with Deepika and would call her his sister. He contacted her before she went missing. Before the murder, Deepika and Nitish were seen fighting atop a hill. Some tourists have recorded a 13-second video of the quarrel and given it to the police. But the police did not take it seriously. Following the video, Deepika’s two-wheeler was also found on the hill,” said her husband.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N visited the spot where the dead body was found. The police have formed two teams to investigate the case.

January 17,2024

Gideon Sa’ar, Israel's war cabinet minister has told Israeli media that there was no alternative to Hamas rule despite continued Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“Hamas is far from being defeated, and if anyone thinks that there will be an alternative to its rule in the Gaza Strip, it simply won’t happen,” Gideon Sa’ar was quoted by Israel’s Army Radio as saying on January 16.

The remarks come as Hamas resistance to the Israeli assault continues in all parts of Gaza, despite a three-month military campaign.

Dan Halutz, former Israeli military chief late last month hinted that Israel had lost the war against the Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged territory. Halutz also expressed concern over the future of Israel. He expressed reservation of the time passing and the waning possibilities of the captives' return.

Halutz back then said that Israel lost the war against Hamas, stressing that the only victory to be achieved was the overthrow of the prime minister. “For me, the picture of victory will be when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps down."

Resistance continues

Palestinian resistance fighters in northern Gaza on Tuesday confronted invading Israeli forces and launched a barrage of rockets toward settlements in the occupied territories.

The Palestinian resistance has launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli settlements in the Negev Desert in retaliation for the regime’s ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

Rocket sirens sounded in the Netivot settlement and surrounding towns. Israeli media said, resistance forces targeted the settlements with some 50 rockets. The reprisal operation was conducted from the central Gaza Strip.

That’s amid battles between resistance fighters and invading Israeli forces in northern Gaza. Intense fighting has been reported there despite the Israeli military’s claims of ending its operation in the northern part of the blockaded sliver.

 Meanwhile, Israeli has confirmed the death of a soldier, who was injured in Gaza in December.

More than 100 days into the US-managed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the regime keeps pounding the besieged Palestinian territory with airstrikes and shelling.

The regime’s latest attacks have claimed the lives of nearly 160 Palestinians across Gaza. The strikes hit different areas including the southern city of Khan Younis and the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Israel has shifted its focus from Gaza’s devastated north to the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis lately.

Israeli officials have announced that the operations in southern Gaza will soon enter a less intensive phase.

The Israeli regime is facing growing international outcry over a soaring civilian death toll that has topped 24,280.

January 19,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the planemaker's largest such investment outside the US, the company said.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, Boeing said.

The Prime Minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme that the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. 

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector, a company statement said. For young girls, the programme will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. It will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. Investments will support flight training curriculum, obtaining certifications, funding for simulator training, and career development programmes, Boeing said.

“We are honored and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L. Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

Over the years, the statement said, Boeing India has grown its team in engineering and R&D talent to the largest number of employees in any country outside the United States, with more than 6,000 as of December 2023.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Boeing Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Pope, were among those present on the occasion. 

