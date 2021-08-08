  1. Home
  2. Threat to human rights highest in police stations; even privileged not spared: CJI

News Network
August 8, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 8: Chief justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday expressed concern at custodial torture, saying the threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in police stations and even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment.

Maintaining that human rights and dignity are sacrosanct, the CJI said, "Custodial torture and other police atrocities are problems which still prevail in our society. In spite of constitutional declarations and guarantees, lack of effective legal representation at the police stations is a huge detriment to arrested/detained persons. The decisions taken in these early hours will later determine the ability of the accused to defend himself."

Justice Ramana was delivering the keynote address at an event organised by the National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA), to launch the "vision and mission statement" and the mobile app for NALSA.

“To keep police excesses in check dissemination of information about the constitutional right to legal aid and availability of free legal aid services is necessary. The installation of display boards and outdoor hoardings in every police station/prison is a step in this direction," he said.

For a society to remain governed by the rule of law, the CJI said it is imperative to bridge the gap of accessibility to justice between the highly privileged and the most vulnerable.

He pointed out that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have successfully been able to continue our legal aid services.

“Majority of those, who do not have access to justice are from rural and remote areas which suffer from lack of connectivity. I have already written to the government emphasizing the need to bridge the digital divide on a priority basis," he added.

Referring to the move by the NALSA to rope in Department of Post, Justice Ramana said: “The services of the existing postal network can be utilised to spread awareness regarding the availability of free legal aid services and to increase the outreach of legal services to the eligible category of persons, especially to the persons residing in rural and far-flung areas of the country".

News Network
July 25,2021

Lucknow, July 25: The BJP was left red-faced when one of its own legislators sought to dismiss the NDA government's claim that no deaths were caused by shortage of oxygen in the country.

Shyam Prakash, BJP MLA from Gopamau seat in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, said that hundreds had died owing to the shortage of oxygen when the second wave of Covid-19 was ravaging the country.

''Hundreds died owing to oxygen shortage....no one feels the pain and anguish of MLA Raj Kumar Agarwal and lakhs others,'' Shyam Prakash wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Agarwal, who was also a BJP MLA from Hardoi, lost his son to Covid-19 a few months back. Agarwal had then alleged that the hospital where his son was admitted ran out of oxygen, which led to his son's death. He had also lodged a complaint with the police in that regard.

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Praveen Pawar had a few days back said in a written reply in the Parliament that no deaths due to shortage of oxygen had been specifically reported by the states and UTs.

The statement triggered sharp reactions from the opposition parties.

News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the members of his Cabinet would be selected in a few days, after holding discussion with the BJP's national leaders in Delhi.

"I will visit Delhi on Friday to get the blessings of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. Discussion about the Cabinet formation would be held then, and ministers would be selected," he said.

Ministerial aspirants have started manoeuvres to convince the top leadership on their inclusion into Bommai’s Cabinet. 

It is said that several senior leaders are wary of not being made ministers in order to make way for fresh faces. Even the migrant camp - MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S) and were ministers in the previous government - is unsure.

In reply to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's unwillingness to join his Cabinet, Bommai said, "I have already spoken to him. We have mutual love and admiration, and we maintained cordial relationship even when we were in different parties. His feelings will be conveyed to the party's top brass, and the issue will be resolved".

News Network
July 30,2021

mo.jpg

Bengaluru, July 30: New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday and held talks for nearly an hour.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met Modi at his residence.

Earlier during the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

