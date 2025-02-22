Thrown out in 2015 over derogatory remark row, BJP's Vijender Gupta now Delhi assembly speaker

  1. Home
February 20, 2025

New Delhi: Ten years ago, the BJP's Vijender Gupta was forcibly removed from the Delhi Assembly amid controversy over derogatory remarks made by a party colleague, OP Sharma, against then-AAP MLA Alka Lamba. Dramatic scenes from the Assembly showed Mr. Gupta, dressed in pristine white kurta-pyjama, being lifted, shouting and twisting, by several marshals. The BJP leader even clung to furniture, resisting all the way out.

Today, Mr. Gupta returns as the Speaker of the same Assembly, after the BJP achieved a remarkable victory in the 2025 Delhi election. He retained the Rohini seat he has held since 2015.

"I am thankful to the party for giving me this responsibility... to be Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. I will fulfill my responsibility. I hope we will have healthy discussions in the House," he told news agency PTI.

Mr. Gupta was previously the Leader of Opposition. Sources earlier mentioned he was even considered for the Chief Minister's post, a role that ultimately went to Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh. Rekha Gupta becomes the fourth BJP Chief Minister of Delhi and the second woman from the party to hold that position.

What Happened In 2015?

On November 30, 2015, chaos ensued in the Delhi Assembly as AAP and BJP MLAs clashed over the alleged derogatory remarks. Ram Niwas Goel, then the Speaker, ordered Vijender Gupta to leave the House till 4 pm. When he refused, marshals were called in. Mr. Gupta resisted and tried to hold onto the bench, but the staff ultimately evicted him.

Before his eviction, Mr. Gupta accused the Speaker of being biased towards the AAP, then in power, claiming that three BJP legislators had been abused and assaulted by ruling party MLAs. "But no action has been taken against them," he alleged.

The AAP has yet to comment on Vijender Gupta's nomination.

Rekha Gupta's Big Day

Ms. Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, said she had no expectations when she left her home Wednesday evening to attend a legislators' meeting. It was widely anticipated that her colleague, two-time former Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat, would get the job.

However, the BJP delivered a surprising decision. "When I left home, I did not know that I would become the Chief Minister," Ms. Gupta said, adding that it was Mr. Verma who proposed her name.

February 20,2025

A group of nearly 300 migrants, including Indians deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, are currently held in a hotel in Panama's Darien jungle region. These migrants hail primarily from Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

The migrants are not permitted to leave the hotel as the Panamanian government awaits international authorities to arrange their return to their home countries. According to a report, Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego stated that the migrants are receiving medical attention and food as per an agreement between the United States and Panama.

However, a report from The New York Times quoted Artemis Ghasemzadeh, 27, an Iranian deportee, who said, "It looks like a zoo; there are fenced cages. They gave us a stale piece of bread. We are sitting on the floor."

Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, confirmed that 97 people were transferred to the camp. He emphasized that the migrants were not "detainees" but rather in a migrant camp where they will be taken care of, not a detention camp.

Migrants in the hotel rooms displayed messages on the windows reading "Help" and "We are not safe in our country." According to the report, 40% of the migrants are refusing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

Panama serves as a transit country due to the challenges the US faces in deporting individuals directly to some countries. While Panama acts as a "bridge," the US government bears the cost of these arrangements. This agreement between the two countries was announced following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Panama. The threat of retaking control of the Panama Canal by Trump is mounting pressure on Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

Costa Rica is also expected to receive a group of deportees on Wednesday.

Abrego stated that 171 of the 299 deportees had agreed to return to their home countries with the assistance of the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration. The remaining 128 migrants are still being processed, with efforts being made to find alternative locations for them. While individuals who refuse to return to their home countries will be detained in a facility in the remote province of Darien for a while, one deported Irish individual has already returned home.

February 18,2025

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic milestone, India and Qatar formally exchanged an agreement to establish a strategic partnership, reinforcing their growing bilateral ties. The exchange took place on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Amir of Qatar arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening for a two-day state visit, aimed at deepening cooperation across various sectors. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a step forward in strengthening the “growing multifaceted partnership” between the two nations.

During their meeting at Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar engaged in discussions covering a wide range of bilateral issues. The landmark agreement was exchanged between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar.

Adding to the economic dimension of their collaboration, a revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning income taxes was also exchanged. This agreement was signed between Qatar’s Prime Minister and India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, further strengthening economic cooperation.

The visit and agreements mark a new chapter in India-Qatar relations, paving the way for deeper economic, political, and strategic engagement in the years ahead.

February 20,2025

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women. The first installment of the monthly support will be credited to their accounts by March 8, Gupta said.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power. Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasized that delivering on their promises is her top priority.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100% get monetary support in their accounts by March 8," she said. March 8 is observed as International Women's Day.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the AAP's decade-long rule. Gupta, a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and municipal councilor, will be sworn in as the fourth woman CM of Delhi at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan later in the afternoon, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries.

