Thrown out in 2015 over derogatory remark row, BJP's Vijender Gupta now Delhi assembly speaker

New Delhi: Ten years ago, the BJP's Vijender Gupta was forcibly removed from the Delhi Assembly amid controversy over derogatory remarks made by a party colleague, OP Sharma, against then-AAP MLA Alka Lamba. Dramatic scenes from the Assembly showed Mr. Gupta, dressed in pristine white kurta-pyjama, being lifted, shouting and twisting, by several marshals. The BJP leader even clung to furniture, resisting all the way out.

Today, Mr. Gupta returns as the Speaker of the same Assembly, after the BJP achieved a remarkable victory in the 2025 Delhi election. He retained the Rohini seat he has held since 2015.

"I am thankful to the party for giving me this responsibility... to be Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. I will fulfill my responsibility. I hope we will have healthy discussions in the House," he told news agency PTI.

Mr. Gupta was previously the Leader of Opposition. Sources earlier mentioned he was even considered for the Chief Minister's post, a role that ultimately went to Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh. Rekha Gupta becomes the fourth BJP Chief Minister of Delhi and the second woman from the party to hold that position.

What Happened In 2015?

On November 30, 2015, chaos ensued in the Delhi Assembly as AAP and BJP MLAs clashed over the alleged derogatory remarks. Ram Niwas Goel, then the Speaker, ordered Vijender Gupta to leave the House till 4 pm. When he refused, marshals were called in. Mr. Gupta resisted and tried to hold onto the bench, but the staff ultimately evicted him.

Before his eviction, Mr. Gupta accused the Speaker of being biased towards the AAP, then in power, claiming that three BJP legislators had been abused and assaulted by ruling party MLAs. "But no action has been taken against them," he alleged.

The AAP has yet to comment on Vijender Gupta's nomination.

Rekha Gupta's Big Day

Ms. Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, said she had no expectations when she left her home Wednesday evening to attend a legislators' meeting. It was widely anticipated that her colleague, two-time former Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat, would get the job.

However, the BJP delivered a surprising decision. "When I left home, I did not know that I would become the Chief Minister," Ms. Gupta said, adding that it was Mr. Verma who proposed her name.