  2. Together, but not forever: A look at JDU chief Nitish Kumar's alliances and break-ups

News Network
August 9, 2022

nitishdosti.jpg

Break-ups and alliances are not new for Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has once again ended alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Bihar opposition — Congress, RJD and Left — declared open support for him. 

A look at Kumar’s allies over the years and his blow hot, blow cold equation with the BJP:

1989: In the initial years in Janata Dal, Kumar backed Lalu Prasad as leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly in 1989.

1994: Kumar fell out with Prasad, floated the Samata Party with George Fernandes.

1996: Kumar joined hands with the BJP and was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. Then Janata Dal president Sharad Yadav and Lalu Prasad had a spat and the latter broke away and formed the RJD

2000: Kumar was first elected to office, however, he resigned days after he took oath. NDA and allies had 151 seats, Prasad’s RJD had 159, both falling short of the required 163 seats.

2003: The Samata Party merged with Sharad Yadav’s Janata Dal, while continuing its alliance with the BJP. The Janata Dal (United) was formed, with Kumar at the helm.

2005: Kumar’s JD(U), in alliance with the BJP, came back to power as an NDA member, ending the “Lalu era”.

2010: Kumar’s party swept back to power along with ally, the BJP, and he again became the CM.

2013: He snapped his party’s 17-year-old ties with the BJP in 2013, when Narendra Modi was anointed the BJP’s campaign committee chief for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. After parting ways with the BJP, he won a trust vote with support from the Congress, but stepped down in 2014, owning moral responsibility for the JD(U)’s tally of two in the Lok Sabha elections.

In less than a year, Kumar was back as the chief minister, pushing out his rebel protégé Jitan Ram Manjhi with support from the RJD and the Congress.

2017: The Grand Alliance of the JD(U), Congress and RJD won the 2017 assembly polls, but collapsed in just two years, as Kumar insisted that Lalu’s son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, whose name had cropped up in a money laundering case when RJD supremo was the railway minister, “come clear" on the issue.

He broke the alliance, resigned as the chief minister as the RJD refused to budge, only to be back in the office in less than 24 hours with the BJP’s support.

2022: He joined hands with the RJD again, breaking ties with the BJP.

News Network
August 3,2022

rains.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 3: A red alert has been declared in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi after the Indian Metalogical Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rain, an official in the know of the development said on Wednesday.

As per the IMD predictions, on July 3, 4 and 5, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain ranging at isolated places in these coastal districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the DCs to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Volunteers await rescue kits

Meanwhile, over 300 volunteers have been trained under the ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme to serve the people in distress during floods, rainfall and natural calamities in the twin districts. However, the government has so far not provided any rescue kits or gear or equipment to these volunteers.

Volunteers are entitled to get kits worth Rs 10,000 comprising a raincoat, torch, first-aid box, lifejacket and a rope to help them handle emergencies and take part in rescue operations in dangerous locations.

Without the required equipment or gear being made available, volunteers would find it difficult to perform timely duties and help rescue those in distress.

Trains affected 

Meanwhile, heavy rain of around 403 mm in five hours, between the Murdeshwar-Bhatkal section in Karwar region, under Konkan Railway, has resulted in disruption of train services.

According to Konkan Railway authorities, waterlogging and soil slippage has occurred, resulting in disruption of train services in this region. Restoration work is under progress, and efforts are being made to restore services at the earliest. 

Due to the above situation, trains on the Konkan Railway route have been regulated and short terminated, and one train was cancelled. The services were restored at 3 pm.

Train No. 06602, Mangaluru Central- Madgaon Junction special train on Tuesday, was short terminated at Udupi station, and train No. 06601 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central special train on Tuesday, was cancelled. Six trains were regulated. 

They are, train No. 11098 Ernakulam Junction-Pune Express journey, that commenced its journey on Monday, was regulated at Bhatkal station; train No.16595 KSR Bengaluru Station- Karwar Express on Monday, was regulated at Shiroor station, among other train services.

News Network
July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: A tense situation continued to prevail in Surathkal area, prompting the administration to declare holiday for schools and colleges in Panambur, Bajpe, Mulki and Surathkal police station limits on Friday (July 29). 

Dakshina Kannada DC has declared holiday for schools and colleges in these police stations on the request of the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has urged the Muslims in these areas to offer Friday prayers in their homes or at the mosques nearby their homes. 

Mohammed Fazil, 23, was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on Krishnaoura-MRPL road on Thursday night without any provocation. The mortal remains have been handed over to the family after the post mortem.

The mortal remains were taken to Muhyuddin Juma Masjid, Mangalapete, Surthkal for final rites. Thousands of people have gathered to participate in the funeral rites.

As many as 19 check posts have been set up in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits. Restrictions on movement of traffic will be imposed after 10 pm onwards from Friday.

On Thursday night, Section 144 was extended throughout Mangaluru Commissionerate till 6 am of July 30.

To maintain law and order situation, the Commissioner of Police has also ordered the closure of liquor shops in Surathkal police station limits from 10 am of Friday till 11 pm. He said that there are chances of anti-social elements creating nuisance under the influence of liquor. 

News Network
August 2,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two more suspects have been arrested by the Dakshina Kannada police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

The arrested are Saddam, 32 yrs, from Pallimajalu, Bellare and Haris, 42, yrs, resident of Pallimajalu, Bellare. With this, the number of arrests has risen to 4.

The police had arrested Shafiq and Zakir on July 28. After taking police custody of these arrested, investigation was on and based on further evidence, the police arrested Saddam and Haris.

