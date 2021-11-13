  1. Home
  Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in encounter

Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in encounter

News Network
November 14, 2021

Mumbai, Nov 14: Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde, absconding in the Bhima-Koregaon case, was among the 26 Naxalites killed in Saturday's encounter in Dhanora tehsil in the Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Milind, who is the brother of Dalit scholar and activist Prof Anand Teltumbde, carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.

The Maoist commander, figured in the top list of Maoist hierarchy, was in his late fifties and had been absconding for several decades. Milind is an engineer by education, but he later became an outlaw. 

News Network
November 2,2021

Kabul, Nov 2: At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosionsat the site in central Kabul, officials said.

The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an assault by a group of Islamic State gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

He said Taliban special forces dropped by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital itself, with all killed at the entrance or in the courtyard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was captured.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by Islamic State. It follows a string of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control of Afghanistan.

A Taliban security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the assault but there was no officially confirmed casualty toll.

Among the dead was Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, head of the Kabul military corps and one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace when the city fell, Taliban officials said.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city.

Witnesses said at least two helicopters flew over the area as the assault went on, one of the first times Taliban forces have used aircraft captured from the Western-backed government in a military operation.

A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, said he heard a large explosion followed by gunfire and a second, larger explosion about 10 minutes later.

Islamic State, an anti-Islamic terror outfit, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, mounted a complex attack on the hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people. 

News Network
November 3,2021

India's senior opener Rohit Sharma moved a place up to 23rd in the batting chart while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah jumped 10 places to joint 24th in the ICC men's T20 rankings issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's two successive half-centuries in the T20 World Cup have helped him overtake England's Dawid Malan and grab the No. 1 position for batters in the latest chart.

Babar, who scored 51 against Afghanistan and 70 against Namibia to lead the 2009 champions into the semifinals, is at the top for the sixth time in his career. The 27-year-old had first attained top position in January 28, 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

Babar's tally of 834 rating points keeps him 36 points ahead of Malan but Babar's career best remains 896 rating points that he achieved after scoring 65 against England at Cardiff on May 5, 2019. Malan had been at the top since November 29 last year.

England's performances in the tournament too reflect in the rankings, with both their openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy moving up in the latest weekly update.

Buttler has gained eight slots to reach a career-best ninth position after smashing his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka while Roy was up five places to 14th.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has topped the bowling chart for the first time in his career after two successive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England. He replaced South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, who was at the top since April 10 this year.

The top four bowlers in the rankings are all wrist spinners, with England's Adil Rashid overtaking Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to take third place with a career-best 730 rating points. A fast bowler who has made rapid rise is South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who has gained 18 slots to reach seventh position.

At the top of the all-rounders' table, Mohammad Nabi has caught up with Shakib Al Hasan on 271 rating points. Hasaranga was fourth in this list. 

News Network
November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Coming under pressure from Hindutva outfits and hardline pontiffs, the Karnataka government is all set to enact a law on religious conversions soon, according to sources. Sri Ram Sena has warned that it would launch a statewide agitation if the ruling BJP government in Karnataka doesn't enact a law to ban forceful conversions.

Sources in the BJP confirmed that the government is all set to make a law in this regard and the bill will be mooted in the coming winter session scheduled to be held in Suvarna Soudha at Belagavi next month.

Seers of various mutts have appealed to the state government for implementing the act.

Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, warned that if the state government fails to enact the law, all Hindu religious seers in Karnataka would launch the agitation.

According to Muthalik, "religious conversions are taking place from the period of the British".

Chief Minister Bommai responded positively to the demand, saying: "The Karnataka government is already studying the laws passed by some states in this regard. Karnataka would soon come out with its own act."

He added that Constitution is clear against conversions by means of force and inducements. "I have spoken against this in the past too," he maintained.

The issue of religious conversions was raised by Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar during the Monsoon session.

He had claimed that thousands have been converted in his constituency and missionaries' have foisted rape and atrocity cases on those who questioned conversion activities.

Later, he had organised a 'Ghar wapsi' programme in his constituency to bring back Hindus from Christianity.

