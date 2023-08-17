  1. Home
  Train terror: RPF constable had tortured a Muslim man for no reason in 2017 in MP, assaulted colleague in Gujarat

Train terror: RPF constable had tortured a Muslim man for no reason in 2017 in MP, assaulted colleague in Gujarat

News Network
August 17, 2023

Mumbai, Aug 17: RPF’s terrorist constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service and he was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents, including the harassment of a Muslim man in 2017, an official said on Thursday.

The order to sack Chaudhary was issued on Monday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) senior divisional security commissioner, the official said.

As per the official, Chaudhary was part of the force’s dog squad in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in 2017 when he once brought a Muslim man to the RPF post and tortured him for no reason.

Superiors ordered an inquiry against Chaudhary over the harassment and action was taken against him as per disciplinary rules, he said.

During his posting in Gujarat, Chaudhary assaulted a colleague on one occasion. In another incident, he withdrew money using a co-worker’s ATM card, the official said.

The decision to sack him was taken based on the train killing incident, he added.

Chaudhary (34) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Chaudhary was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

Chaudhary first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach, according to GRP.

Chaudhary is now in judicial custody, the official said. 

News Network
August 16,2023

Udupi, Aug 16: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police has completed the first phase of its probe into the sensational case related to filming of girls inside a restroom of the Nethrajyothi Paramedical College in Udupi by other female students, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Following the completion, CID sleuths have returned to Bengaluru from Udupi, the sources added.

The investigation was conducted by Deputy SP Anjumala and monitored by CID ADGP Manish Kharbikar.

The CID team conducted multiple inquiries and recorded statements of the victims, accused students, college authorities and other concerned persons in connection with the case.

The sources said the team is now awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of three mobiles seized from the accused students.

An investigating officer is most likely to file a report regarding the incident very soon, they added.

Meanwhile, the BJP is demanding legal action against the three accused Muslim female students, alleging that they filmed the Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos for circulation.

Party leaders also claimed that the case was an organised crime against Hindu girls and accused the state's ruling Congress government for carrying out politics of appeasement by trying to hush up the incident.

The Karnataka Police were also alleged of harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue.

The para-medical college had maintained that the victims are not willing to lodge the complaint against the accused.

Initially, the police maintained that they could not take up the case as there was a lack of evidence.

However, after coming under pressure as the development turned out to be a national news, the police had lodged a suo moto case and initiated the probe.

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar had visited Udupi as her capacity of being a member of the National Commission for Women to inquire about the case.

The BJP had also staged a statewide protest over the matter.

A BJP delegation also met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer.

But, the BJP maintained that the Deputy SP rank officer can't probe the matter without interference and the state government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics.

The case was later handed over to the CID. The accused students are on bail in the case. 

News Network
August 16,2023

New Delhi, Aug 16: There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, Gogoi said these arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3.

"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.

Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.

"It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament," Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered," said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor. 

