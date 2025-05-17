  1. Home
  2. Travel YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested on charge of spying for Pakistan

Travel YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested on charge of spying for Pakistan

News Network
May 17, 2025

malhotrapak.jpg

A Haryana-based woman travel blogger was arrested for allegedly spying and passing sensitive information to Pakistani operatives, marking the third arrest from Haryana this week after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

Travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, was arrested after she confessed to sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives. She was booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. She has been placed under five-day police remand.

Confirming her arrest, Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that Jyoti Malhotra was taken into custody and officials are questioning her to gather more details.

An FIR was registered at Hisar Civil Lines police station based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Sanjay. According to the FIR, the blogger visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, where she came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi.

“The woman revealed that she remained in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and during her Pakistan visit in 2023 , she met Ali Ehwan, who ensured my staying and travelling in Pakistan. Ehwan introduced her to Pakistani security and intelligence officials, where she also met with Shakir and Rana Shahbaz,” the FIR reads. 

"The blogger had saved Shakir’s name with ‘ Jatt Randhawa’ so that no one could create doubt on her. After returning from Pakistan in 2023, she remained in touch with all the operatives on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat,” the police FIR added. 

The woman blogger had visited Pakistan twice in 2023. Jyoti Malhotra ran the YouTube channel “Travel with Jo.” She is part of a network that spanned across Haryana and Punjab, with key operatives acting as agents, financial conduits, and informants.

Danish, who has since been declared persona non grata by the Indian government and expelled on May 13, 2025, allegedly introduced Jyoti to multiple Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

She allegedly shared sensitive information concerning Indian locations and was actively used to project a positive image of Pakistan on social media. 

Investigators say she also entered into an intimate relationship with a PIO and even travelled to Bali, Indonesia with him. During Danish’s stay in Delhi, she continued coordinating with him, further raising suspicions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 15,2025

Bengaluru, May 15: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids across multiple districts, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru, targeting government officials suspected of possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

According to Lokayukta police, the raids were carried out on properties linked to seven government officials in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Mangaluru, and Vijayapura districts.

The officials under the scanner are:

Murali T.V., Additional Director, Directorate of Urban and Rural Planning

H.R. Nataraj, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Bengaluru

Anant Kumar, Second Division Assistant, Taluk Office, Hoskote (Bengaluru Rural)

Rajshekar, Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra, Tumakuru

Manjunath, Survey Supervisor, Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru)

Renuka Satarle, Officer, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Abhivrudhi Nigama, Vijayapura

Umakanth, Officer, Shahpur Taluk, Yadgir district

Raids were conducted at 12 locations in Bengaluru city, eight in Bengaluru Rural, seven in Tumakuru, five in Yadgir, four in Mangaluru, and four in Vijayapura.

The raids followed complaints alleging corruption and accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. A preliminary investigation was carried out into the assets of the officials, their families, and close relatives, after which separate DA cases were registered at respective Lokayukta police stations.

The coordinated operation began at 6 a.m. and was conducted under the supervision of superintendents of police from the respective districts. Deputy superintendents, police inspectors, and other staff were also involved in the raids.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the details of movable and immovable assets seized during the operation. Further information is expected following the completion of assessments at the raided sites.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2025

Mangaluru: Some daytime train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be suspended for 154 days starting June 1, due to railway electrification work in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section, the South Western Railway said on Saturday.

According to the notification, the train services that will remain cancelled are: Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Gomateshwara Express (Saturdays) – from May 31 to November 1; Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Weekly Express (Sundays) – from June 1 to November 2; Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays) – from June 1 to August 30.

Other trains that are cancelled: Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to August 31; Yeshvantpur–Karwar Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to October 31; and Karwar–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays) – from June 3 to November 1.

Passenger associations and travel committees have expressed concern over the cancellation, citing a lack of consultation and the absence of alternative arrangements.

They have urged railway authorities to manage the work without disrupting public convenience.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2025

NinaadLasrado.jpg

Mangaluru, May 15: Dr Ninaad Lasrado, a young scientist hailing from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, has earned a place in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia – Health Science List for 2025. He is currently serving as a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA.

Dr Lasrado achieved a remarkable academic milestone by completing his PhD in viral immunology from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, USA, at the age of 24. He later joined Harvard Medical School, part of Harvard University, where he continues his advanced research in immunology.

With a strong foundation in scientific research, Dr Lasrado has authored over 20 research papers in internationally acclaimed journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, and Scientific Reports (Nature group). His work has earned him numerous awards and fellowships, recognizing his contributions to health science.

His academic journey began at Sudana Residential School, followed by PUC at Ambika PU College, and a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.

Dr Lasrado is a member of Mai De Deus Church, Puttur, and is the son of Stella Sequeira and Dr H R Lasrado, retired deputy director of the Karnataka Animal Husbandry Department. The family currently resides in Puttur.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.