UAE: Indian man wins monthly Rs 5.65 lakh for next 25 years at Emirates Draw

Magesh Kumar Natarajan from India has won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Dh25,000 (over Rs 5.65 lakh) monthly for the next 25 years, which makes him the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside UAE.

“When I checked on the app that I have matched all the five numbers, it was just unbelievable. I believed it when I received a call from the Emirates Draw,” said Magesh.

“It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life,” said Magesh, after learning about the win.

The 49-year-old is a project manager in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, India. However, it was his four-year work assignment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 2019 to earlier this year, that set the stage for a remarkable twist of fate.

While travelling to Dubai, he learned about the popular draws in the city and started participating in hopes of winning a prize.

“With this win, my priority is to give back to the community and support those in need,” said the father of two.

“I am also planning to invest in my daughters' education and secure a brighter future for my family,” added Magesh.

Magesh considers himself truly lucky to have won and believes that each ticket bought makes a meaningful and positive contribution to the community.

“I really appreciate the fact that Emirates Draw also promotes a great cause with its Coral Reef Restoration Programme, so participating seemed like the right choice,” said Magesh.

Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, reflects on the latest winner, “Having another Grand Prize Winner in such an impressively brief span reaffirms FAST5's unparalleled pace in delivering Grand Prizes. Our vision extends beyond just games; we aim to touch and transform as many lives as possible globally.”