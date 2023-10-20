  1. Home
  2. UAE: Indian man wins monthly Rs 5.65 lakh for next 25 years at Emirates Draw

News Network
October 20, 2023

Magesh Kumar Natarajan from India has won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Dh25,000 (over Rs 5.65 lakh) monthly for the next 25 years, which makes him the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside UAE.

“When I checked on the app that I have matched all the five numbers, it was just unbelievable. I believed it when I received a call from the Emirates Draw,” said Magesh.

“It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life,” said Magesh, after learning about the win.

The 49-year-old is a project manager in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, India. However, it was his four-year work assignment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 2019 to earlier this year, that set the stage for a remarkable twist of fate.

While travelling to Dubai, he learned about the popular draws in the city and started participating in hopes of winning a prize.

“With this win, my priority is to give back to the community and support those in need,” said the father of two.

“I am also planning to invest in my daughters' education and secure a brighter future for my family,” added Magesh.

Magesh considers himself truly lucky to have won and believes that each ticket bought makes a meaningful and positive contribution to the community.

“I really appreciate the fact that Emirates Draw also promotes a great cause with its Coral Reef Restoration Programme, so participating seemed like the right choice,” said Magesh.

Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, reflects on the latest winner, “Having another Grand Prize Winner in such an impressively brief span reaffirms FAST5's unparalleled pace in delivering Grand Prizes. Our vision extends beyond just games; we aim to touch and transform as many lives as possible globally.”

News Network
October 8,2023

The death toll from powerful earthquakes in western Afghanistan is estimated to be over 2,050, a senior Taliban leader said, adding that the number might rise further in one of the deadliest quakes to hit the country in two decades.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson based in Qatar, said that many people were missing and rescue operations were under way to save people trapped in debris in the wake of a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Herat province.

Shaheen said there was an urgent need for tents, medical and food items in the areas hit by the disaster, as he appealed to local businessmen and NGOs to come forward to help people in need.

Earlier, Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesman at the Ministry of Information and Culture, told The Associated Press that more than 2,000 people were killed in the quake and strong aftershocks. About six villages have been destroyed and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, he said, calling for urgent help.

The country’s national disaster authority said on Saturday the earthquake had killed about 100 people.

Later on Saturday, the United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 deaths. However, it later said the figure was still being verified, while the Red Crescent said 500 people were killed.

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit 40km (24 miles) northwest of the city of Herat at about 11am on Saturday (06:30 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Strong aftershocks were felt in the neighbouring Badghis and Farah provinces. 

News Network
October 12,2023

Bengaluru, October 12: In a horrific incident, a Hindu man in Karnataka killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a boy from a lower caste, police said on Thursday. 

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old college student Kavana, a resident of Bidaluru village near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. 

According to the police, the accused, Manjunath, was distraught after he came to know of his daughter's relationship and his anger intensified upon learning that the boy belonged to a different caste.

Manjunath had warned Kavana against continuing her relation but she did not listen to her father, the police said. 

On Wednesday night, the father-daughter duo got into a heated argument over the issue and in a fit rage, Manjunath slit Kavana's throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times on her legs and hands.

Following the killing, the accused went and surrendered before the Vishwanathapura police station. 

According to sources, Manjunath's younger daughter had approached the police on his opposition against her relationship as well. 

Last week, she had gone to a government observation home for women and maintained that she would marry her partner at any cost, the sources added.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after the incident, shocking everyone since it occurred in an area close to the Bengaluru airport. 

This latest incident comes on the heels of two honour killing incidents reported in Kolar district last month.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that crimes reflected the deeply rooted caste system, social customs and lowly mindset. He had assured that his government would initiate legal action against honour killings and ensure that no lapse is committed in the probe of such cases.

News Network
October 7,2023

Israel’s military has launched massive air strikes on Gaza amidst a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that killed at around 40 Israelis and wounded hundreds.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory.

“Dozens of IDF fighter jets are currently striking a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.

Hundreds of residents fled their homes in eastern Gaza to move away from the border with Israel.

Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food as they fled, mostly in the northeastern part of the territory.

The latest escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank, which is part of territory illegally occupied by Israel, and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

It also comes at a time of political upheaval in Israel, which has been riven by deep divisions over moves to overhaul the judiciary, and as Washington works to strike a deal that would normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

