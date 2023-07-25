  1. Home
  2. Uddhav Thackeray: 'Why NDA needs 36 parties when it has 3 powerful parties — ED, CBI and IT'

Uddhav Thackeray: 'Why NDA needs 36 parties when it has 3 powerful parties — ED, CBI and IT'

News Network
July 26, 2023

uddhav.jpg

Mumbai, July 26: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of misusing central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) for political gains and described them as the real strength of the NDA.

“Last week, we came to know that an 'amoeba' named ‘NDA’ is alive. People who love the country formed I.N.D.I.A. The 36 NDA parties were hosted (in New Delhi) but they really do not need 36 parties. The NDA has three strong parties now: ED, CBI and IT. Where are the other parties?” Thackeray said in a two-part interview.

The interview was taken by journalist-politician Sanjay Raut, the Executive Editor of Saamana, the party mouthpiece. 

The interview is available on Shiv Sena (UBT) YouTube channel and appeared in Saamana, the party’s Marathi mouthpiece and Dophar ka Saamana, the Hindi tabloid version.

In the interview, on the eve of his 63rd birthday, Thackeray spoke on a wide range of issues including the Manipur situation, the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the rebellion of Eknath Shinde, who is now Maharashtra Chief Minister and controls the Shiv Sena name and symbol, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction joining NDA and Devendra Fadnavis’ charge that Shiv Sena stabbed at the back of BJP.

Thackeray equated Shinde with ‘kekda’ (crab) when asked about the toppling of the MVA. “The crab in the dam ensured that it burst,” he said, adding that over the last one year, he had received tremendous support from the people.

“My identity is that I am the son of (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray. It's the people who have given me the confidence that I can take the legacy of Balasaheb ahead,” said Thackeray. 

On Fadnavis, he said: “You say I stabbed at BJP so why was NCP broken (in July 2023). You had already formed the government by breaking Shiv Sena (in June 2022).”

To a question that the Central government does not seem to be keen on elections, he said: “Correct. That’s why I say that 2024 is very important for the history of the country. If this government comes again. I have doubts whether democracy would be alive and elections would be held again.”

On being asked if he still has faith in the Constitution, he said: “Why should we not have faith in the Constitution? The issue is those who follow (it) and those who do not follow (it).” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
in the news
July 21,2023

mosque.jpg

A Varanasi court on Friday, July 21, granted permission for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The petition filed in the case by the Hindu side had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire mosque complex.

A videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in May last year had revealed what the Hindu side claimed was a 'shivling' inside the mosque premises. The Muslim side has insisted that the structure is merely a fountain.

The Varanasi court, however, said the wuzukhana (place for ablution) where the 'Shivling' was found, should be kept out of the purview of the ASI's "scientific survey".

Report by August 4

The ASI has been directed to produce a study report before the court by August 4.

The court of District Judge A K Vishwesha further ordered the scientific survey by ASI to take place between 8am-12noon.

The court clarified there will be no restrictions on Namaz and no damage should be caused to the Gyanvapi mosque.

'Turning point in case'

Hailing the order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side, said this was a "turning point" in the case.

Jain said he had argued in court that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex and that it was crucial to "uncover whether the current structure (Gyanvapi mosque) was built on barren land or was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple".

"It is also important to examine the age and nature of the construction of the western wall of the building and domes to check whether the top of temples existed beneath them. Besides, marks of Swastik, verses of shlokas evident on many walls and many other facts should also be examined," he told the court.

The lawyer said the situation can become clear after examining "in a modern way" the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 18,2023

oppostion.jpg

Bengaluru, July 18: The Opposition alliance is likely to be named 'INDIA' (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), sources said on Tuesday, adding that most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are meeting here to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win."

"Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2023

MWL.jpg

New Delhi, July 12: A day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday hailed the PM's "passionate perspective" towards inclusive growth and said they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source.

Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and discussed various aspects of furthering interfaith harmony, peace and working towards human progress.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Al-Issa said he had an insightful discussion with the Indian PM on a variety of issues, including ways to further human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture.

"I appreciate His Excellency's passionate perspective towards inclusive growth," the Muslim World League Secretary-General said.

There was also agreement on the importance of working together on confronting all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source and reason, as peace and prosperity in our diverse world can only be achieved with aware and comprehensive citizenship, he said.

"Also, I elaborated upon the details of this important meeting in my lecture at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, which was delivered after the meeting with His Excellency the PM; it was attended by senior scholars, both Muslim and non-Muslim, along with thinkers and politicians-coming from different states of India-who valued and appreciated the lecture," Al-Issa said.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said, "PM @narendramodi met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of Muslim World League @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. They had insightful discussions on various aspects of furthering inter-faith harmony, peace and working towards human progress."

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Makkah, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.