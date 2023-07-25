Uddhav Thackeray: 'Why NDA needs 36 parties when it has 3 powerful parties — ED, CBI and IT'

Mumbai, July 26: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of misusing central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) for political gains and described them as the real strength of the NDA.

“Last week, we came to know that an 'amoeba' named ‘NDA’ is alive. People who love the country formed I.N.D.I.A. The 36 NDA parties were hosted (in New Delhi) but they really do not need 36 parties. The NDA has three strong parties now: ED, CBI and IT. Where are the other parties?” Thackeray said in a two-part interview.

The interview was taken by journalist-politician Sanjay Raut, the Executive Editor of Saamana, the party mouthpiece.

The interview is available on Shiv Sena (UBT) YouTube channel and appeared in Saamana, the party’s Marathi mouthpiece and Dophar ka Saamana, the Hindi tabloid version.

In the interview, on the eve of his 63rd birthday, Thackeray spoke on a wide range of issues including the Manipur situation, the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the rebellion of Eknath Shinde, who is now Maharashtra Chief Minister and controls the Shiv Sena name and symbol, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction joining NDA and Devendra Fadnavis’ charge that Shiv Sena stabbed at the back of BJP.

Thackeray equated Shinde with ‘kekda’ (crab) when asked about the toppling of the MVA. “The crab in the dam ensured that it burst,” he said, adding that over the last one year, he had received tremendous support from the people.

“My identity is that I am the son of (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray. It's the people who have given me the confidence that I can take the legacy of Balasaheb ahead,” said Thackeray.

On Fadnavis, he said: “You say I stabbed at BJP so why was NCP broken (in July 2023). You had already formed the government by breaking Shiv Sena (in June 2022).”

To a question that the Central government does not seem to be keen on elections, he said: “Correct. That’s why I say that 2024 is very important for the history of the country. If this government comes again. I have doubts whether democracy would be alive and elections would be held again.”

On being asked if he still has faith in the Constitution, he said: “Why should we not have faith in the Constitution? The issue is those who follow (it) and those who do not follow (it).”