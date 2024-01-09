  1. Home
  2. UN says ‘very concerned’ as ruthless Israel kills 110 journalists in Gaza

January 9, 2024

The United Nations has sounded a serious alarm about the high number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip amid the Israeli regime's genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The warning came on Monday, just one day after two journalists died in an Israeli strike on their car in the southern part of Gaza.

The journalists, who have been identified as Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh, the son of al-Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuraya, were killed in the city of Khan Yunis on Sunday.

Hamza and a group of journalists were en route to the Moraj area northeast of the city of Rafah, which was designated a "humanitarian zone" by the Israeli army but has experienced recent bombings.

"Very concerned by high death toll of media workers in Gaza," the UN rights office said in a post on X social media platform.

It added that killings of all journalists in Gaza “must be thoroughly, independently investigated to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations prosecuted."

"…what we know is that many of them (journalists) have died and we have repeatedly called for their profession to be respected, so that they are able to do it freely and in safety," Florencia Soto Nino, a deputy spokeswoman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Monday.

A US-based rights advocacy organization said in late December 2023 that the Israeli aggression on Gaza is the most dangerous situation for journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the first 10 weeks of the regime’s genocide were the deadliest recorded ever for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has also filed its second complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza.
The Paris-based press freedom group filed the lawsuit in late December, asking the court in The Hague to investigate the deaths of seven Palestinian journalists who were killed in Gaza from October 22 to December 15.

The group said in a statement that according to the information it collected, “these journalists may have been deliberately targeted as journalists.”

According to the latest figures, nearly 110 journalists have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli regime launched its military aggression against the territory on October 7.

The regime's genocide in Gaza has so far killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while leaving nearly 59,000 injured. 

January 5,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Former Prime Minister and national President of JD(S) H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, his party is determined to see Congress era end in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, Deve Gowda said this while answering a question on the Karnataka government's action being taken against the Hindu activists. He said they are creating all this with a dream to defeat NDA and win 20 seats in Parliamentary elections in the state.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chanting the name of Shri Ram. He is fasting and taking a bath in the Sarayu River. Here, in the name of CM Siddaramaiah, whom Congress considers as their Ram, they want to win 20 MP seats. This will remain a dream,” Deve Gowda stated.

“This is not possible in the state. This time under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win more seats than ever expected. The people are going to give a mandate,” he said.

There is no question of seat sharing. “We want to defeat Congress. There should be no argument in this regard. Seat sharing will be looked after later,” he said.

“I have governed the country without compromising a bit on secular ideals. You (Congress) and INDIA bloc have humiliated Deve Gowda. I am telling you today, we are determined to see Congress in Karnataka must be defeated and see the era of Congress under CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar should be over,” Deve Gowda charged.

December 29,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Two youths lost their lives after they were washed away by a powerful wave in the Arabia Sea while playing at the Summer Sands Beach in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased have been identified as Salman (19) and Basheer (27). They were part of a family which had come from Chikkamagaluru to Sayyid Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal. 

After performing prayers at the Dargah the family members had been to beach. Three of them – Salman, Basheer and Saif Ali – were washed away by a wave while playing in the waters. 

The Mogaveera lifeguard team swiftly responded, leaping into the sea to retrieve Saif Ali and Salman. Both were promptly transported to the hospital, but, Salman breathed his last. Meanwhile, the search is continuing for Basheer.

January 4,2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila on January 4 merged her party with Congress. The significant move by the YSRTP chief came days after the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections. 

After the merger of YSR Telangana Party into the Congress, YS Sharmila said, “Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards."

“Congress party is still the largest secular party of our country and it has always upheld the true culture of India and built foundations of our nation…," she added.

Previously, in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, the leader of the YSRTP consistently rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

"I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections... KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power... I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she had said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

As per ANI report, YS Sharmila could be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats.

